Sid Wilson And Kelly Osbourne Have Ended Their Engagement And The Timing Of Everything Makes It Heartbreaking

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson, the Slipknot DJ who proposed to her backstage at her father’s final concert with Black Sabbath while Ozzy Osbourne watched on, have ended their engagement.

The couple quietly called off the relationship this month, just seven months after Wilson got down on one knee in Birmingham, and less than a year after Ozzy’s death. Kelly is 41. Wilson is 49.

Their son Sidney, named after his father, is three years old.

The news was confirmed to the Daily Mail by sources close to the pair. “Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement,” a source said. “Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father.

The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she’s been doing everything she can to cope.

In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared.

They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward.”

The source added that Kelly remains sober and is now focused on herself and her role as a mother. A representative for Kelly declined to comment. Wilson has not made any public statement.

How Did Sid Wilson Propose?

To understand why the timing of this split lands the way it does, it helps to go back to July 5, 2025, the night of Black Sabbath’s farewell concert at Villa Park in Birmingham.

The show, titled “Back to the Beginning,” was Ozzy Osbourne’s final performance with the band he helped build, reuniting the original lineup of Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward for the last time in front of a crowd that included performances from Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Slayer, and Tool.

Backstage that night, with Kelly’s entire family present, Ozzy, Sharon, and her brother Jack, Wilson got down on one knee. “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,” he told her, before Ozzy, being Ozzy, interrupted: “F*** off. You’re not marrying my daughter.”

After the laughter died down, Wilson continued, “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?” She said yes.

The ring, which Wilson designed alongside jeweler Pascal Mouawad, was inspired by Kelly’s nickname “Honeybee,” 18k yellow gold, a 2.5 carat round diamond, reportedly valued at $670,000. Kelly later said she had no idea it was coming.

Twenty days later, Ozzy Osbourne was dead.

Who Is Sid Wilson?

Sidney George Wilson was born January 20, 1977, in Des Moines, Iowa — both his parents are English, and has been Slipknot’s turntablist, DJ, and keyboardist since 1998. Within the band he is designated #0, a number he insisted upon because, as he put it, it epitomized filth.

He performs in an elaborate gas mask that has evolved significantly over the years, and was responsible for designing several other Slipknot members’ original masks as well.

In 2008, during the All Hope is Gone tour, he broke both his heels jumping from an elevated section of the stage during a performance in Washington. He also tours solo as DJ Starscream, named after the Transformers character, and is signed to the Japanese label N2O Records.

Wilson and Kelly first met in 1999 when Slipknot was touring on Ozzfest, the music festival founded by Kelly’s parents. They stayed close friends for more than two decades before publicly confirming a romantic relationship in early 2022.

On Valentine’s Day that year, Kelly posted a photo of the two of them kissing with the caption, “After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we have ended up. You are my best friend, my soulmate, and I am so deeply in love with you, Sidney George Wilson.”

They welcomed their son Sidney later that year. The family had been living together on a farm in Iowa.

What The Past Year Has Looked Like

The grief Kelly has been carrying since Ozzy’s death on July 25, 2025 has been visible and painful in a way that has played out publicly whether she wanted it to or not.

Ozzy died of a heart attack at 76, also having battled Parkinson’s disease and coronary artery disease for years. He and Kelly were exceptionally close, he jokingly called her his “favourite” child, the two of them “two peas in a pod,” and in 2003 they released a duet, “Changes,” that reached number one.

Following his death, Kelly described him simply as her best friend, quoting the lyrics back in an Instagram tribute.

She has spoken about one specific regret from the morning he died. She had a ritual with her father, every morning she would call out “Morning, Dada, I love you” as he came down the stairs, and he would answer “I love you more.”

On the morning he passed, she didn’t say it. She has said that haunts her.

Since his death, Kelly has faced online trolling about her appearance, her “thin” and “fragile” frame, critics speculating loudly about her health. Following the BRITs in March, where Ozzy was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award, she addressed the abuse directly on Instagram, saying she was going through the “hardest” time of her life and had felt “dehumanised.”

Earlier this month, before the split was confirmed, she posted what now reads as a hint of what was coming,

“There is a special kind of cruelty in hurting someone who is already going through something deeply painful. Being kicked while I’m down, having my pain questioned, my struggles turned into gossip, and being abandoned when I need love and support the most, none of this reflects strength. It only shows a lack of compassion and character.”

On Saturday night, March 22, Kelly was photographed at Lily Allen’s West End show at the London Palladium and a subsequent afterparty at the Broadwick Soho Hotel, where she spent the evening with her close friend Kinicki.

The two had gotten matching crescent moon and tooth tattoos together in February. She was last photographed with Wilson at the Grammy Awards that same month.

This is Kelly’s third engagement to end. She was previously engaged to British model Luke Worrall, from 2009 to 2010, and chef Matthew Mosshart, from 2013 to 2014.

She and Wilson have a child together. The son they named after his father is three years old and, by all accounts, the thing she is most focused on now.