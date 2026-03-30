Scott Mills Fired By The BBC And The Way It Happened Is What Nobody Saw Coming

Scott Mills ended his BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Tuesday March 24 at 9:30am the way he ended every show. He told his listeners he would be back tomorrow. He was not back the next morning. Gary Davies opened the show on Wednesday saying he was filling in for Mills.

No explanation was given. Then, on Monday March 30, the BBC confirmed what The Mirror had first reported. Mills had been fired.

He is 53 years old, had been at the BBC for 28 years, and was 14 months into what was meant to be the defining job of his broadcasting career.

The BBC’s statement was brief and did not disclose the nature of the allegation. “While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC.”

According to The Mirror, which broke the story, Mills was taken off air last Tuesday while the BBC assessed an allegation relating to his personal conduct.

His contract was terminated over the weekend. Staff at the corporation were informed Monday morning and described themselves as shell-shocked.

Lorna Clarke, BBC Director of Music, sent an internal email to staff that the BBC subsequently shared publicly. Clarke wrote,

“I wanted to personally let you know that Scott Mills has left the Breakfast show, and the BBC. I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock. Not least as so many of us have worked with Scott over a great many years, across a broad range of our programmes on R1, 5Live, R2 and TV. I felt it was important to share this news with you at the earliest opportunity. Of course, it will also come as a shock to our audience and loyal breakfast show listeners too. I will update everyone with more information on plans for the show when I’m able to.”

A representative for Mills did not respond to requests for comment. The specific nature of the allegation against him has not been disclosed by the BBC, The Mirror, or any other outlet as of Monday morning.

Who Is Scott Mills And What Did He Built At The BBC?

Mills was born March 28, 1973, in Southampton. He began his broadcasting career at 16 on local commercial radio station Power FM after sending in demo tapes until the station gave him a chance.

They put him on the graveyard shift, 1am to 6am, six nights a week, making him the youngest permanent presenter on mainstream commercial radio at the time.

That obsessive early start is the throughline of everything that followed.

He joined the BBC in 1998 as a Radio 1 early breakfast presenter and spent 24 years at the station. Over that time he grew from weekend and overnight slots into one of Radio 1’s most recognizable voices.

He hosted the station’s Official Chart show for four years between 2018 and 2022, taking over from Greg James. When Sara Cox went on maternity leave, he covered her slot, and when she did not return the programme was renamed The Scott Mills Show.

He became a fixture of British radio in a way few presenters manage across multiple decades.

In 2022 he made the move to BBC Radio 2, replacing the late Steve Wright in the weekday afternoon slot.

He also hosted a weekend show on BBC Radio 5 Live during this period, making him one of the most active voices across the BBC’s radio output at any one time.

In 2019, alongside Radio 1 co-presenter Chris Stark, he had launched a show on 5 Live that ran until August 2022.

Beyond radio, his public profile was substantial. He has served for years as one of the UK’s commentators for the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals, sharing duties with Rylan Clark.

He appeared on series 12 of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, paired with professional dancer Joanne Clifton, eliminated in week six. In 2024, he and his then-fiancé Sam Vaughan competed on and won the second series of Celebrity Race Across The World, travelling across South America.

Mills described the experience as the ultimate test of their relationship. They married in Barcelona in June 2024 in a ceremony described as celebrity-studded. He also appeared in a Comic Relief sketch during the 2026 broadcast.

According to the BBC’s most recent annual pay report, Mills earned between £355,000 and £359,999 per year, making him the 11th highest-paid presenter across the entire corporation.

That figure covered his Radio 2 afternoon work and his first months on the breakfast show. His full breakfast show salary would have been disclosed in the next annual report, due this summer.

The Breakfast Show And What It Meant

The Radio 2 Breakfast Show is the most-listened-to breakfast programme in the United Kingdom. It carries the longest line of prestige names in British radio history.

Terry Wogan held it for years. Derek Jameson hosted it. Chris Evans had it. Ken Bruce. Zoe Ball. Each handover is a cultural event. When Mills took over from Ball in January 2025, he was 51 years old and had spent nearly three decades working toward exactly that chair.

He said as much on his first morning. “Here we go then, Monday the 27th of January 2025, and this is The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, and I can’t believe I am finally saying those words,” he told listeners. “As a radio presenter and a radio fan all my life, I’m still finding it quite hard to process that this is happening, if I’m honest. If I think too much about the previous occupiers of this show it becomes mind-blowing to me for a kid who wanted to be on the radio, but wasn’t sure he had the self-confidence to be able to actually do it.”

By February 2026 he had grown the show’s audience to 6.5 million weekly listeners, the highest figure he had recorded since taking over.

He was due to present a companion podcast to accompany the forthcoming return of the regular Race Across The World series. That project is now also gone.

The Pattern At The BBC

Mills’s dismissal is the latest in a sequence of high-profile departures and scandals involving BBC talent. Gregg Wallace left the corporation following allegations of sexual misconduct in late 2024.

Russell Brand, though never a current BBC employee at the time of the allegations against him, generated enormous scrutiny about how the corporation had handled complaints during his time there.

Former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children in 2024.

In November 2025, Director General Tim Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness both resigned following the Panorama Trump documentary scandal.

Mills’s exit arrives just days before Davie formally leaves the BBC, with his replacement Matt Brittin set to take over.

Brittin now inherits both the fallout from the Mills situation and the task of filling the corporation’s most prominent radio slot.

Jeremy Vine, who hosts the Radio 2 lunchtime show and was on air Monday morning when the story broke, addressed it live. “Obviously, I was taken aback by that opening story to the news,” he said. “I had not heard anything about it until 17 minutes ago, when it was on the BBC website, and I only had the information that was given to you in the bulletin, I have nothing more, that it was allegations about Scott Mills’s personal conduct, which have led to him being sacked. I have no more than that.”

What Comes Next

Gary Davies, a BBC Radio 2 veteran, has been hosting the breakfast show since Mills was taken off air. No permanent replacement has been announced.

The names being discussed in industry circles include Vernon Kay and Sara Cox, both of whom already hold daytime slots on Radio 2, and BBC Radio 1’s Greg James, who previously hosted the Official Chart alongside Mills. None of those conversations have been confirmed.

The Race Across The World companion podcast Mills was attached to will need a new presenter ahead of the show’s return.

His Eurovision commentary role, which he had shared with Rylan Clark, is also now vacant ahead of this year’s contest.

Mills has not spoken publicly since his departure. The BBC has not said anything beyond confirming he is no longer contracted. The allegation that ended 28 years at the BBC in a single weekend remains undisclosed.