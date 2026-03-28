Rob Schneider’s Budapest Interview Reveals The Moment He Says Everything Changed For Him

Rob Schneider flew to Budapest, spoke at a conservative institution, and said things that would end a mainstream Hollywood career if said on American television.

The difference is that this is no longer the Hollywood career he is building.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member and star of the Deuce Bigalow films gave an extended interview to The European Conservative on March 25, 2026, on the final day of a speaking tour in Hungary hosted by the Mathias Corvinus Collegium, a Budapest-based institution closely associated with the Orbán government.

The interview was conducted at the Scruton VP café in Budapest, named for the late British conservative philosopher Roger Scruton.

In it, Schneider called Obama’s presidency “destructive,” described Islam as “spreading like a cancer,” declared England “lost,” praised Viktor Orbán as “a one in 300 years leader,” and warned Hungarians that if the opposition wins the country’s April 12 elections, “there is no going back.”

Who Is Rob Schneider?

Schneider, 62, was born in San Francisco and grew up in Pacifica, California. He joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1990 and stayed until 1994, earning three Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

After SNL, he built a film career around broad comedies, Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999), The Animal (2001), The Hot Chick (2002), and a string of films alongside his longtime friend Adam Sandler, including The Waterboy, 50 First Dates, Grown Ups, and Hubie Halloween.

He is the father of singer Elle King from a previous relationship. He converted to Catholicism in 2023.

In January 2026, his wife Patricia Azarcoya Arce filed for divorce, having separated in December 2025.

His political journey is documented. In 2013, Schneider formally switched his voter registration from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, saying at the time, “The state of California is a mess, and the super majority of Democrats is not working. I’ve been a lifelong Democrat and I have to switch over because it no longer serves the people of this great state.”

By 2020 he was publicly opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The endorsement of anti-vaccine rhetoric cost him a State Farm advertising contract.

A 2023 Rolling Stone profile titled “The Red Pilling of Rob Schneider: A Complete Timeline” traced his evolution from Hollywood comedian to right-wing commentator. He told podcaster Glenn Beck in 2022, “I don’t care about my career anymore.”

At the Budapest MCC event on March 24, he announced to the audience that he and Adam Sandler will be filming Grown Ups 3 in Europe over the summer, a piece of entertainment news wrapped inside a political speaking appearance.

How Did Schneider’s Political Change Take Place?

Schneider told The European Conservative that conservatism was never on his radar when he was younger. “I never even considered conservatism, because being a follower of Noam Chomsky and Manufacturing Consent, that possibility never even occurred to me,” he said.

What shifted his thinking, he argued, was the Obama administration, specifically the 2012 modification of the Smith-Mundt Act, which had previously restricted the federal government from directing propaganda at American citizens domestically.

“It was a very destructive administration, and I noticed it during the taking out of the Smith-Mundt Act, which really allowed propagandizing Americans in America,” Schneider said. “It was like there was a time limit to disrupt democracy in America.”

He credited writers Douglas Murray and Andrew Doyle, as well as economist Thomas Sowell, as formative influences in his political shift.

He cited Sowell’s book The Fallacy of Social Justice as particularly important.

What Did Schneider Say About Western Culture?

The interview ranges across Western civilization, Islam, immigration, Hungary, England, and American politics. Schneider’s positions are stated without qualification.

On what he calls the primary threat to Western civilization,

“The twin towers of the threat to the West right now is this green-red alliance, communism redressed as manners, working in lockstep with Islam, to really finish off, among others, the great, incredible former superpower, England.”

He framed terms like diversity, equity, and inclusion as deliberate deceptions. “They use Trojan horse terms like ‘social justice,’ ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion.’ But these are Trojan horse terms that mean the opposite. What it is about is gaining entry and then gaining control.”

He invoked Mikhail Gorbachev’s reported observation to Jay Leno near the end of his life that the most surprising thing Gorbachev had witnessed since the fall of the Iron Curtain was the “Sovietization of Europe.”

Rob Schneider just dropped a strong message:



“I support the incredible Hungarian people and their uniquely special culture. It is my sincere prayer that Hungary remains a free Christian country and is not dragged into war or becomes a pawn of Brussels.”



He proudly stands… pic.twitter.com/X2bPdmbt1X — 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐂𝐇 (@pr0ud_americans) March 24, 2026

Schneider used this repeatedly in Budapest, it appears in both the European Conservative interview and a separate Hungarian Conservative interview from the same trip.

On Islam specifically, Schneider’s language is unambiguous,

“It is spreading like a disease, Islam. It’s a cancer to the West, Islam.” He argued that Islam operates strategically toward a defined goal. “The thing about Islam, which is so effective, is that they’re not confused. They specifically have a plan. That plan is dismantle, and that is to dismantle Western civilization.”

On England, he said he agrees with the former Muslim Brotherhood member-turned-critic Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s view that England is lost.

He called British Prime Minister Keir Starmer a traitor, “and I don’t mean this in any metaphorical sense.”

He described France’s Emmanuel Macron as clinging to power through “a policy of cowardice.” He said parts of Paris are now “unwalkable.”

Why Is Rob Schneider In Hungary?

Schneider’s Budapest visit is part of a pattern. Hungary under Viktor Orbán has become a regular destination for prominent conservative voices from the United States and Europe.

Tucker Carlson, Jordan Peterson, and Nigel Farage have all appeared at Hungarian conservative events in recent years.

CPAC Hungary is returning for its fifth edition in 2026. The Mathias Corvinus Collegium is a government-linked institution that receives substantial public funding and regularly hosts international conservative figures.

Schneider was explicit about why he came. “Central Europe, that’s why I’m here. It’s the buttress against the West completely falling.”

He praised both Hungary and Poland and said that whereas Paris, London, and Berlin were once the jewels of Europe, “the real jewels now of Europe are Hungary and Poland.”

He addressed Hungarian voters directly in the context of the April 12 elections, in which Orbán’s Fidesz party faces a challenge from the Tisza Party under Péter Magyar.

“Hungary has a beautiful system that is working,” Schneider said. “If the opposition wins, it’s not a system where you can go back and forth. Go back to conservative, go back to liberal. Go back and forth like the United States has done. There is no going back. If you let the horse out of the barn, the Left will consolidate its power, and they will crush this nation. So I would just say, Hungarians got to hold the line. The barbarians are at the gate.”

At the MCC lecture the night before the interview, Schneider warned the audience, “You can’t imagine Paris happening to Budapest, but it can.”

Schneider’s New Era

Schneider’s political transformation has not ended his entertainment career, it has redirected it.

He still tours as a stand-up comedian. He continues to appear in Sandler projects. The Grown Ups 3 announcement suggests the Sandler-Schneider creative partnership remains active.

But the speaking circuit in Budapest, the regular social media posts about immigration and Western civilization, the willingness to give extended political interviews to European conservative outlets, this is also now a career.

He told Glenn Beck in 2022 he no longer cared about his Hollywood career.

The Budapest trip suggests he has found a different kind of audience, one that is paying attention precisely because he is willing to say things that would be commercially disqualifying if said at a mainstream American entertainment venue.

He said it in Budapest instead. To a room that applauded.