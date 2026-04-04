Queen Of The South Is Leaving Netflix On April 7 And You Have Three Days To Watch All Of It

Queen of the South disappears from Netflix on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. That is three days from now.

All five seasons. All 62 episodes. Gone, at least from this platform. If you have been meaning to watch it, or if you want to rewatch it before it goes, the window is closing fast.

The show is not available on Netflix’s ad-supported tier. You need a premium subscription to access it. That is worth knowing before you plan your weekend around it.

What Is Queen Of The South?

Queen of the South is an American crime drama that aired on USA Network from June 23, 2016 to June 9, 2021. It was developed by M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller as an English-language adaptation of the Spanish telenovela La Reina del Sur, which itself was adapted from the 2002 novel of the same name by Spanish author Arturo Pérez-Reverte.

The show is loosely inspired by the real-life story of Marllory Chacon, a Guatemalan drug trafficker known as the Queen of the South, one of the few women to rise to genuine power in the Latin American drug trade.

Teresa Mendoza is a young, poor money changer in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, in love with Raymundo “Güero” Dávila, a mid-level drug runner for the powerful Vargas cartel.

When Güero is murdered by his own organization, Teresa is immediately marked for death, anyone connected to him is a liability. She flees to the United States with nothing, works her way into the criminal infrastructure, starts from the absolute bottom as a mule, and over the course of five seasons builds one of the most powerful drug empires in the country.

The show tracks not just her rise but what it costs her, what she loses, what she hardens into, what she chooses to protect and what she sacrifices to protect it.

It holds an 8.0 rating on IMDb. Its audience score on Rotten Tomatoes averages 81 to 88 percent across all five seasons.

It has been compared repeatedly to Ozark, Narcos, and Griselda, the kind of show where the moral framework bends slowly under the weight of survival until the character you started watching is barely recognizable as the one who began.

Who Is In The Cast?

Alice Braga carries the show. The Brazilian actress, known previously for I Am Legend, City of God, and Elysium, plays Teresa Mendoza across all five seasons in a performance that critics consistently described as career-defining.

She plays repression and ambition with the same contained intensity, making Teresa’s evolution from terrified refugee to calculated queenpin feel earned rather than convenient.

Hemky Madera plays Pote Galvez, Teresa’s enforcer and the show’s emotional anchor, a former cartel lieutenant whose loyalty to Teresa becomes the series’ most reliable constant.

Peter Gadiot plays James Valdez, Camila’s right-hand man turned Teresa’s mentor, partner, and eventual lover, whose presence across most of the series provides the show’s central romantic tension.

Veronica Falcón plays Doña Camila Vargas, the estranged wife of the cartel boss and the woman who first gives Teresa a foothold in the criminal world, and one of the show’s most compelling antagonists across the first three seasons.

Joaquim de Almeida plays Don Epifanio Vargas, Camila’s husband and Teresa’s original enemy, a cartel boss running for governor of Sinaloa. Justina Machado plays Brenda Parra, Teresa’s best friend from her life before the cartel and the person who grounds the series in its early episodes before the show’s geography and moral landscape expand outward.

Molly Burnett plays Kelly Anne Van Awken, a Dallas socialite who becomes Teresa’s lawyer and eventually a core member of her inner circle.

Why The Show Works

Queen of the South succeeds for the same reason Breaking Bad and Ozark and Griselda succeed: it commits fully to the internal logic of its world. Teresa is not a hero.

She makes decisions that get people killed, that destroy people she loves, that require her to become someone she would not have recognized in Culiacán.

The show does not flinch from that. It also does not wallow in it, the series moves, which across 62 episodes is not nothing. Each season covers new geography, Mexico, the United States, Spain, New Orleans, and new alliances, which keeps the canvas expanding without losing the thread of who Teresa is and what she wants.

Collider described it as one of Netflix’s most underseen crime shows, noting that unlike Griselda’s compressed six-episode format, Queen of the South benefits from the room to develop individual storylines and character arcs across five full seasons.

Teresa’s emotional journey, from grief to survival to ambition to something approaching empire, lands differently when you have watched her earn each step of it over 62 hours.

The show is also notable for being, at its core, a female-centered story in a genre that has historically centered men.

Teresa does not succeed by becoming one of the men around her. She succeeds by being better at the game than they are, sharper, more patient, less ego-driven, while still carrying the emotional weight of everything the ascent has cost her.

What Happens After April 7?

Netflix US loses the show on Tuesday. The series is not gone from existence, it remains available through USA Network on certain cable and satellite packages, and through platforms like Peacock and Amazon Prime Video on a purchase or rental basis.

Physical media, DVD and Blu-ray box sets, are also available for permanent ownership. Streaming rights migrate, and there is a reasonable chance Queen of the South resurfaces on another streaming service at some point.

But it will not be on Netflix, and it will not be as convenient as it is right now.

No Season 6 is coming. The show ended on June 9, 2021, with a finale that divided fans, some found it satisfying, others felt it cut short a story that had more to give.

Either way, the complete five-season arc is what exists, and it is leaving Netflix in three days.

Sixty-two episodes. Three days. Teresa Mendoza would tell you not to waste the window.