Margaret Qualley And Sabrina Carpenter Stole A Grammy In Their New Music Video And The Internet Is Obsessed

The music video for Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour” dropped on YouTube this morning, Easter Monday, April 6, and Margaret Qualley is in it.

So is Madelyn Cline, a stolen Grammy Award, and a van with a bumper sticker reading “Just Robbed a House.” It is three minutes and twenty-something seconds of exactly what Carpenter’s song deserved.

The video was announced on April 1, April Fool’s Day, which led a significant portion of the internet to assume it was a joke until Carpenter posted the teaser with the caption “no joke…house tour video this Monday 🩷 xo.”

It was not a joke. The full video landed this morning and immediately started trending.

What Happens In The New Music Video?

The premise is a Bling Ring scenario with better outfits. Carpenter, Qualley, and Cline arrive at a stranger’s mansion disguised as a house cleaning crew, the “Pretty Girl Clean-Up Crew,” find a key hidden under the welcome mat, and let themselves in.

What follows is a tour of the house that is equal parts party and heist. The three women help themselves to the owner’s liquor stash, luxury wardrobe, bathtub, swimming pool, pool table, and samurai sword collection.

At one point they steal a Grammy. They throw an impromptu party. When police helicopters eventually descend on the premises, the trio makes a clean getaway, Qualley and Carpenter pulling away in the pink van, Cline following in a pilfered sports car, while a radio host narrates their crimes on “Pretty Girl Avenue.”

The van drives off with the bumper sticker visible, and promptly clips a man taking an evening walk.

The casting chemistry is visible from the opening frame. Carpenter and Qualley co-directed the video together, which, given how polished and specific the visual language is, lands as the most impressive footnote in an already impressive package.

What Inspired Carpenter and Qualley?

The “House Tour” video was co-directed by Carpenter and Qualley together, which is the most impressive footnote in an already impressive package.

The visual language is specific and deliberate, equal parts Bling Ring, Y2K crime caper, and glossy fashion editorial.

The three women arrive disguised as the “Pretty Girl Clean-Up Crew,” find a key hidden under the welcome mat, and let themselves into a stranger’s mansion.

What follows is a tour that is equal parts party and heist. They help themselves to the owner’s liquor stash, luxury wardrobe, bathtub, swimming pool, pool table, and samurai sword collection.

At one point they steal a Grammy. They throw an impromptu party. When police helicopters eventually descend, the trio makes a clean getaway — Qualley and Carpenter pulling away in a pink van, Cline following in a pilfered sports car, while a radio host narrates their crimes on “Pretty Girl Avenue.”

The van clips a man on an evening walk on its way out. The bumper sticker reading “Just Robbed a House” is visible the entire time.

The Jack Antonoff Connection

The casting of Margaret Qualley is not accidental and the internet clocked it immediately. Jack Antonoff, Qualley’s husband, to whom she has been married since August 2023, co-produced and co-wrote “House Tour.”

Putting his wife in the music video is the kind of creative nepotism that is impossible to be angry about when the result looks like this.

The song itself is one of the more musically sophisticated tracks on Carpenter’s 2025 album Man’s Best Friend, carrying Antonoff’s production fingerprint, layered, airy, with that specific brand of romantic tension he brings to everything he touches for artists including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and Lorde.

Qualley and Antonoff’s love story has its own mythology at this point. They met at a party in 2021 as COVID restrictions were lifting, she knew immediately, she has said in interviews, that she was going to marry him.

They married in New Jersey in the summer of 2023, with Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, and Zoë Kravitz among the guests.

Lana Del Rey, whose music Antonoff produces, immortalized the moment they met in a song called “Margaret,” the lyric goes, “He met Margaret on a rooftop / She was wearin’ white / And he was like, ‘I might be in trouble.'”

Qualley has described falling in love with Antonoff as “the biggest feeling I’ve ever felt.”

Who Is Margaret Qualley?

Sarah Margaret Qualley was born October 23, 1994, in Kalispell, Montana. She is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, known for Groundhog Day and Four Weddings and a Funeral, and former model Paul Qualley.

She grew up in Montana and North Carolina, was a competitive dancer from childhood, modeled for Chanel at sixteen, and eventually transitioned into acting.

Her early career included a recurring role on HBO’s The Leftovers, a supporting part in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opposite Brad Pitt, and a breakthrough performance in the Netflix miniseries Maid in 2021, in which she and her real-life mother Andie MacDowell played mother and daughter on screen.

Her 2024 performance in the body horror film The Substance, directed by Coralie Fargeat and co-starring Demi Moore, was the role that fully changed her standing in the industry.

The film received a thirteen-minute standing ovation at Cannes and earned Qualley her second Golden Globe nomination.

She has since appeared in Yorgos Lanthimos’s work, co-starred with Glen Powell in the black comedy thriller How to Make a Killing, had a small part in Happy Gilmore 2, and has Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars, with Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin, coming in August 2026.

She also co-directed a music video today, for a Sabrina Carpenter song her husband produced. Not a bad year.

Who Is Madelyn Cline?

Madelyn Cline is best known as Sarah Cameron on Netflix’s Outer Banks, which is in its final season.

She has also appeared in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and is set to appear alongside Glen Powell in an upcoming comedy in which she plays a pop star.

Her Outer Banks co-star chemistry and her specific brand of effortless-cool screen presence make her a natural fit for the “House Tour” video’s aesthetic, which requires its three leads to look simultaneously glamorous, dangerous, and completely unbothered.

What Is Sabrina Carpenter Doing Right Now?

“House Tour” is the third song from Man’s Best Friend to receive a full music video, following visuals for “Tears” and “Manchild.”

The album, which came out last August, received six Grammy nominations in 2026, including Album of the Year and Record and Song of the Year for “Manchild.”

Carpenter performed at the Grammys for the second consecutive year, this time on an airport-themed set.

She spent much of last year touring globally in support of the album, recently completed a run of South American festival dates, and headlines Coachella this Friday, April 10.

She is slated for two performances at the festival. A video drop on Easter Monday, the week of her Coachella headline slot, is not an accident.

The Timing Is Not An Accident

“House Tour” is the third song from Man’s Best Friend to receive a full music video, following visuals for “Tears” and “Manchild.” The album received six Grammy nominations in 2026, including Album of the Year and Record and Song of the Year for “Manchild.”

Carpenter performed at the Grammys for the second consecutive year, this time on an airport-themed set.

She spent much of last year touring globally in support of the album, recently completed South American festival dates, and headlines Coachella this Friday, April 10, with two scheduled performances.

Dropping a video on Easter Monday, the week of her headline slot at the biggest music festival in North America, is a move.

A very deliberate, very Sabrina Carpenter move. The stolen Grammy in the video was a nice touch given the context.