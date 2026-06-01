Peabo Bryson, two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer and the voice behind the Oscar-winning Disney songs "Beauty and the Beast" and "A Whole New World," has suffered a stroke and is currently under medical care, according to a statement released by his representative on Sunday May 31, 2026. He is currently under medical care as he recovers. Bryson is 75 years old.

The statement from his representative asked for privacy and expressed gratitude for the support that has been pouring in. "At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together. The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated."

No additional details about Bryson's condition, the severity of the stroke, or his prognosis have been released. Bryson had previously suffered a heart attack in 2019 from which he fully recovered.

He had been actively performing in the weeks leading up to Sunday's announcement, visiting several cities on his "Golden Touch" tour, celebrating 50 years in music, and preparing for an upcoming album called Grace.

The R&B world responded immediately. Loni Love posted a photograph of herself with Bryson on social media alongside prayers.

Yvette Nicole Brown and Nia Long both expressed love and concern. Fans flooded Bryson's Instagram page with messages of support.

The Songs That Two Generations Grew Up With

To understand what Peabo Bryson's stroke means to the people who have been expressing concern since Sunday's announcement, you have to understand the specific place his voice holds in the emotional memory of multiple generations of Americans.

Peabo Bryson is the velvety voice behind the Academy Award-winning Disney songs "Beauty and the Beast" with Celine Dion and "A Whole New World" with Regina Belle. Those two sentences contain the core of why this story has resonated so widely.

Beauty and the Beast was released in 1991. A Whole New World followed in 1992. Both films were cultural events that defined a specific era of Disney animation and of childhood for the generation that was young in the early 1990s.

Both songs were everywhere, in theaters, on radio, at school performances, at weddings that followed years later when the children who had grown up with them became adults.

Those songs reached No. 9 and No. 1, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Bryson his two Grammy wins for best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals. Both songs also won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, making Bryson part of two separate Oscar-winning musical moments, a distinction that is extraordinarily rare for any performer.

The voice that delivered those songs is specific and unmistakable, a warm, polished baritone with the particular quality of sincerity that ballad singing at its best requires. Bryson did not perform those songs as a technical exercise.

He performed them as if the emotion was genuine and the stakes were real, which is why they have lasted and why Sunday's news landed with the weight it did.

The Career That Built To Those Moments

Bryson rose to fame in the 1970s after years working behind the scenes as a songwriter, producer and arranger for Bang Records in Atlanta. He was born Robert Peapo Bryson on April 13, 1951 in Greenville, South Carolina, and built his path to recording stardom methodically, learning the industry from the inside before stepping in front of the microphone as a solo artist.

His solo debut arrived in 1976. The recordings that followed across the late 1970s and early 1980s established him as one of the premier voices in R&B and adult contemporary music, a singer whose range and emotional intelligence made him especially suited to the ballad form that was the dominant mode of the genre.

Feel the Fire, Reaching for the Sky, I'm So Into You, these were the records that built the audience that would eventually hear him sing about a tale as old as time.

His lengthy catalog also features memorable duets with fellow female stars. Those pairings include Gimme Some Time with Natalie Cole, Tonight I Celebrate My Love and Make the World Stand Still with Roberta Flack, and Lovers After All with Melissa Manchester. Prior to A Whole New World, Bryson and Belle initially teamed up in 1987 to record the top 15 R&B hit Without You.

The duet form is where Bryson's voice found its most natural expression, the conversational warmth between two voices that ballads built around the idea of romantic partnership require.

He was consistently the partner who made the other voice sound better, who found the harmonic spaces in a song that elevated the whole above the sum of its parts.

Celine Dion was already a major star when she recorded Beauty and the Beast with Bryson. The version they made together is the one that has lasted.

50 Years And Still Going

The specific detail that makes Sunday's news more poignant than a routine health announcement is where Bryson was in his career when the stroke occurred. He had been visiting several cities on his Golden Touch tour, celebrating 50 years in music, and was preparing for an upcoming album called Grace.

At 75, after a career that has spanned half a century, after a heart attack in 2019 that he fully recovered from, Bryson was not winding down. He was on the road celebrating everything he had built.

He was making new music. He was performing for the audiences who had followed his voice from Feel the Fire through the Disney songs through Can You Stop the Rain and across five decades of recorded work.

The Golden Touch tour is the name he chose for a celebration of longevity and craft, a recognition that whatever Bryson touched across his career, he made it beautiful. The album called Grace is the title of a work in progress, which means it also describes something about how Bryson has navigated the enormous career he built and the health challenges he has faced within it.

A heart attack in 2019. A full recovery. A return to performing. A 50th anniversary tour. A new album in preparation. And then a stroke on a Sunday morning in late May 2026, with the family asking for privacy and the music world sending prayers.

What Is A Stroke?

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, either by a blockage in an artery supplying the brain, known as an ischemic stroke, or by a blood vessel bursting inside or around the brain, known as a hemorrhagic stroke. Ischemic strokes account for approximately 87 percent of all strokes.

Both types deprive brain tissue of oxygen and nutrients, causing brain cells to die within minutes of the interruption.

The phrase "time is brain" is the medical community's shorthand for the specific urgency of stroke treatment. For ischemic strokes, a clot-dissolving medication called tPA can restore blood flow if administered within a few hours of symptom onset.

For hemorrhagic strokes, emergency surgery may be required. In either case, the speed of treatment directly determines the extent of potential brain damage and the likelihood of meaningful recovery.

The fact that Bryson's representative characterized him as being "under medical care" rather than issuing the kind of statement associated with the most dire outcomes suggests that he received timely treatment and that a recovery process has begun.

But the details of his specific condition, which type of stroke, the affected region of the brain, the severity of any deficits, have not been shared, and the family's request for privacy means those details may not become public in the near term.

The music world is waiting. The prayers are being offered. The voice that delivered two of the most beloved songs of the modern era is under the care of medical professionals in Atlanta, and the people who grew up with those songs are hoping to hear it again.