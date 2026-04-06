Scottie Scheffler Second Baby Just Did Something No Newborn Has Ever Done

Scottie Scheffler and his wife Meredith welcomed their second son, Remy, on March 27, 2026. He is nine days old. He is already at Augusta National. The Masters starts Thursday.

The news was first reported by Associated Press golf writer Doug Ferguson on Sunday, confirmed by Scheffler’s agent to PGATour.com, and then confirmed by Scheffler himself in a conversation with Golf Channel’s Cara Banks.

“We had another boy a couple of weeks ago, and yeah, it’s been really nice and fun,” Scheffler said. “I’m really glad they were able to travel with me this week. My wife is a trooper and brought the boys this week, and yeah, it’s been fun.”

The full Scheffler family was visible on site at Augusta National on Sunday afternoon. Meredith and their firstborn, Bennett, who turns two in May, watched from the range as Scheffler warmed up for a practice round.

Remy was nearby in a stroller with Scheffler’s parents, Scott and Diane. The Schefflers now have two boys under the age of two.

This Isn’t Scheffler’s First Time Welcoming A Child At The Masters

This is the second time Scheffler has walked into a major championship days after Meredith gave birth.

Bennett was born in May 2024, and Scheffler arrived at the PGA Championship at Valhalla six days later, where fellow players lined up on the putting green to congratulate him, including LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm, who asked if he had gotten any sleep.

Scheffler told reporters at the time, “If anybody has any diaper advice, I could use it.”

He did not win that week but was in the headlines for entirely different reasons when he was briefly arrested outside the club in heavy traffic the following morning, a story that followed him for weeks before charges were ultimately dismissed.

Scottie Scheffler and his wife Meredith have welcomed a second child into the family, Remy, ahead of the Masters.



Doug Ferguson of the AP confirms their 9 day old second son is already in Augusta 💙 https://t.co/QqCX9ZulR8 pic.twitter.com/VaW5TzoVes — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) April 5, 2026

Two weeks after Bennett was born, Scheffler went to Augusta for the 2025 Masters. The internet melted when Meredith walked the course with him and Bennett, who was eleven months old and wearing a tiny “Scheffler” caddie suit.

It was one of the most widely shared moments from Augusta that year.

Remy’s timing is different in one critical respect. This is not just any major. This is the Masters. And Scheffler wins the Masters in even years.

He won in 2022. He won in 2024. It is now 2026. He is the betting favorite at +410. Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, is third at +1025. Jon Rahm is second at +850.

Who Is Scottie Scheffler?

Scott Alexander Scheffler was born June 21, 1996, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, and grew up in Dallas, Texas, where he attended Highland Park High School and won three individual state golf championships.

He attended the University of Texas at Austin, was named NCAA Division I Freshman of the Year in 2015, turned professional in 2018, and has since become the most dominant player in professional golf.

He is currently ranked world number one in the Official World Golf Ranking, a position he has held for over 175 weeks.

He has won four major championships: the Masters in 2022 and 2024, the PGA Championship in 2025, and the Open Championship in 2025.

The only major he has not won is the U.S. Open. In 2024 alone he won seven PGA Tour events, the biggest single-season total since Tiger Woods won seven in 2007, and won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, going viral when tears ran down his face during the national anthem on the podium.

He has been named PGA Tour Player of the Year three consecutive years.

His game is built around an unconventional footwork pattern — the “Scottie shuffle,” in which his back foot slides dramatically through impact in a way no traditional coach would teach.

His only swing coach has been Randy Smith of Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas, who has worked with him since he was seven years old.

The relationship between his unorthodox technique and his otherworldly consistency is one of the genuinely fascinating puzzles in modern sport.

Who Is Meredith Scheffler?

Meredith née Scudder is a native of Dallas who attended Texas A&M University and graduated with a degree in communications.

She met Scottie when they were freshmen in high school, they didn’t begin dating until senior year, and they married in 2020 at Arlington Hall in Dallas.

She currently works as Director of Curating Opportunities at Behind Every Door, a Dallas nonprofit that provides programming for children and young adults in underserved neighborhoods.

She has been present at some of the most significant moments of Scheffler’s career, and the image of her walking Augusta National last year with a baby in a caddie suit while her husband prepared to defend his title became one of the defining photographs of the golf season.

This year she flew to Augusta nine days after giving birth to a second child. Scheffler called her a trooper. That seems accurate.

She has spoken publicly about balancing her work at the nonprofit with life as the wife of the world’s most dominant golfer.

In an interview with Essential Golf, she described her passion for her work at Behind Every Door, “I believe everyone has unique gifting. I love being part of an organization that is showing kids their giftings and giving them a chance to not only discover those gifts but see who God created them to be.”

The faith component is central to both of them. Scheffler has said his Christian faith gives him the perspective to compete without letting results define him, and Meredith shares that foundation.

Scheffler And The Masters

The Masters begins Thursday, April 9, and runs through Sunday, April 12. Scheffler has played eleven times at Augusta National and has never finished outside the top 20.

He withdrew from the Texas Children’s Houston Open in late March for the birth and has not played competitively since The Players Championship, where he finished tied for 22nd. The last player to win the Masters after three weeks off was Adam Scott in 2013.

If Scheffler wins the green jacket for a third time this week, he will do it with a nine-day-old in a stroller behind the 18th green.

He has spoken repeatedly about where golf sits in his list of priorities. “My greatest priorities are my faith and my family,” he said in 2025. “Those come first for me. Golf is third in that order.”

The family is at Augusta. Golf is Thursday. Remy has no idea what any of this means, which is probably the healthiest way to experience the Masters.