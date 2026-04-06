NFLX Stock Just Got A Price Target Of $120 From Goldman Sachs And Here Is Why

Goldman Sachs upgraded Netflix stock from Neutral to Buy this morning, Monday April 6, 2026, raising its 12-month price target to $120 from $100. That implies roughly 26 percent upside from where NFLX was trading before the news hit.

The stock responded immediately, rallying approximately 3.25 percent in premarket trading to above $98 per share.

The upgrade was authored by Goldman analyst Eric Sheridan, and the firm’s reasoning is specific and worth understanding, both for what it says about Netflix and what it says about where Wall Street thinks streaming is heading.

Why Did Goldman Sachs Change Their Mind?

Goldman had been neutral on Netflix for months, including reiterating that neutral rating as recently as January 2026 with a $100 target. The shift to Buy today rests on three distinct arguments.

The first is valuation. Netflix shares have fallen approximately 18 percent over the past six months, a decline Goldman attributes in large part to overhang from the company’s now-abandoned bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming and studio assets.

That deal dragged on the stock as investors worried about the cost, the complexity, and the dilution. Netflix ultimately walked away, and collected a roughly $2.8 billion merger termination fee from Paramount Skydance in the process.

With that acquisition noise cleared, Goldman sees Netflix returning to what the firm calls “a standalone execution story.”

The stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings-to-growth multiple of around 1.1 times, well below its five-year historical average of approximately 1.65 times. Goldman views that gap as an entry point.

The second argument is revenue acceleration. Netflix raised prices across its U.S. subscription tiers in March 2026, the Standard ad-free tier went up $2 to $19.99 per month, Premium went up $2 to $26.99, and the ad-supported tier went up $1 to $8.99.

This was the second price increase in 15 months. Goldman calculates those adjustments could generate a combined $3 billion in additional revenue through 2026 and 2027.

Needham, which also covers the stock, projects the hikes will add approximately $1.7 billion in incremental revenue and contribute roughly 300 basis points of growth in North America for fiscal 2026.

BofA Securities and Bernstein have both reiterated positive ratings since the March price increase, a sign of broad analyst consensus that Netflix has the pricing power to raise rates without meaningful subscriber loss.

The third argument is capital returns. Netflix repurchased approximately $21 billion in shares since 2023, representing roughly 90 percent of annual free cash flow, before pausing buybacks during the Warner Bros. acquisition process.

Goldman outlined a scenario in which Netflix repurchases 20 to 25 percent of its current market cap over the next five years, which would deliver significant per-share earnings accretion.

Goldman also noted that management’s prior guidance of approximately $11 billion in free cash flow for 2026 may prove conservative now that the company has abandoned the acquisition and returned its focus to organic growth.

The Advertising Business Netflix Has Quietly Built

The piece of Goldman’s upgrade that carries the most long-term weight is the advertising projection. Netflix launched its ad-supported tier in late 2022 and has been building the infrastructure and advertiser relationships to monetize it seriously ever since.

Goldman forecasts Netflix’s advertising revenue will climb from approximately $1.5 billion in 2025 to roughly $4.5 billion by 2027, reaching nearly $9.5 billion annually by 2030.

Company leadership has indicated it expects to roughly double ad revenue during 2026 alone.

Goldman cited positive channel checks from advertisers at New York NewFronts events, an annual gathering where media companies pitch their programming to ad buyers, as evidence that Netflix’s advertising tier is gaining genuine traction.

The firm characterized growing ad-supported user adoption and Netflix’s improving product capabilities as factors that support closing the monetization gap between streaming and traditional broadcast television.

If those projections prove accurate, Netflix’s advertising business alone would rival the ad revenue of major legacy broadcast networks within three years.

Netflix’s Underlying Numbers

The Goldman upgrade does not exist in a vacuum. Netflix’s financial performance has been strong by any objective measure. Revenue grew nearly 16 percent year over year in 2025, reaching $45.18 billion.

Earnings were $10.98 billion, an increase of 26 percent. Gross profit margin sits at 48.5 percent. Q1 2026 revenue is forecast at approximately $12.16 billion, up 15 percent year over year.

The company operates in more than 190 countries and is the dominant global streaming platform by subscriber count, sitting behind only YouTube in overall streaming scale.

Its recommendation engine and content library create what analysts describe as structural competitive advantages that are genuinely difficult to replicate, the combination of original programming, licensed content, live sports, and gaming spread across a global subscriber base gives Netflix leverage that newer entrants simply do not have.

Netflix’s Effort In Sports Showing Results

Goldman explicitly cited live entertainment expansion as a key growth driver in the upgrade. Netflix is in the final year of a three-year NFL Christmas Day game package for which it paid approximately $75 million per game.

The company is now in discussions to expand that NFL relationship, specifically targeting rights to the new NFL Thanksgiving Eve game and an international game in the season’s opening week.

Sports rights are expensive but they solve a specific problem for Netflix. They give subscribers a reason to be on the platform at a specific moment rather than watching at their leisure, which drives real-time engagement and advertising value.

The NFL is the most valuable sports property in American television, and Netflix’s willingness to pay for it signals a genuine strategic commitment to live programming rather than a one-off experiment.

Where Does Netflix Go From Here?

Netflix reports Q1 2026 earnings on April 16, ten days from today. That report will be the first major data point after the Warner Bros. deal collapse, the March price hikes, and a period of significant stock weakness.

Goldman is positioning ahead of it with this upgrade, betting that the earnings will validate the bull case.

Subscriber stability despite price increases, accelerating ad revenue, and management guidance that reflects a cleaner, more focused company than the one that spent the better part of a year pursuing a complicated acquisition.

Whether the $120 target proves achievable over the next twelve months depends on execution.

The framework Goldman has laid out is coherent, the valuation discount is real, the pricing power has been demonstrated, and the advertising growth trajectory is supported by advertiser feedback rather than just projection.

The fact that Goldman Sachs moved off a months-long neutral position on the dominant streaming company in the world is worth paying attention to regardless of what you do with the information.