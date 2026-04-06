LeAnn Rimes Jaw Release Video Has Everyone Talking And You Have To See Her Reaction

LeAnn Rimes is back, and not for the reason that you think. It’s not with a new song, but with a viral video.

A video posted Monday by the wellness platform Human Garage on Instagram shows the country singer undergoing what they call a deep jaw release, and her reaction to it went instantly viral.

LeAnn Rimes breaks down sobbing after intense, deep jaw release therapy, years of tension finally gone. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ud6QGBvBAq — Anna 🇺🇸 (@realAnn_29) April 1, 2026

The video has collected over 24,000 likes and generated the kind of divided response online that only happens when something is simultaneously compelling, confusing, and hard to look away from.

Here is what happened, why Rimes says she needed it, and why the internet cannot stop talking about it.

What Does The Video Show?

The session took place on March 29. In the clip, Rimes lies on her back while Human Garage co-founder Garry Lineham, who describes himself as an expert in human programming, reaches a gloved hand into her mouth alongside a second practitioner who steadies her head.

Lineham works the inside of her jaw for roughly sixty seconds. Rimes flinches and winces throughout, repeating “Oh my God” as the pressure builds.

Then Lineham removes his hand, and she immediately dissolves into tears, a full, uncontrolled cry, the kind where no sound comes out for several seconds.

When she regains enough composure to speak, Lineham tells her, “Say that part of my life is over.” Rimes responds, “That part of my life better be over.”

Once fully calmed, she looks at the camera and says, “You just don’t realize how much tension is in there until it’s gone.”

The Human Garage caption read, “Healing isn’t always quiet. Sometimes it’s a physical letting go of things we didn’t even know we were carrying.”

What Has Rimes Said About The Video?

Rimes shared her own account on Instagram alongside the video. “For as long as I can remember, my body has held tension like it’s been bracing for something,” she wrote.

“My jaw, my neck, my shoulders, especially the TMJ. I’ve taken care of myself from so many angles over the years. Nutrition, hormones, nervous system work, therapy, supplements. You name it. I’ve gone down a lot of healing paths. But fascia, that was one piece I hadn’t fully explored. That’s when I found Garry Lineham and Human Garage.”

The acknowledgment that fascia work was the missing piece is significant given how extensively Rimes has documented her health journey over the past several years.

In January 2026 she shared that she had undergone a $10,000 plasma exchange treatment at Next Health in Nashville to clear micro-toxins including mold and microplastics from her body, writing that she demands a great deal from her body and takes its care seriously.

The jaw release, she indicated, was the final piece of a comprehensive puzzle she has been assembling for years.

What Is Human Garbage?

Human Garage is a Los Angeles-based wellness platform founded by Garry Lineham that specializes in fascial maneuvers, techniques designed to manipulate the connective tissue that runs throughout the body.

According to Brown University, fascia is a thin but strong sheet of connective tissue that wraps around and runs through nearly everything inside the body. Muscles, bones, organs, nerves, and blood vessels.

When the body sustains injuries or chronic stress, fascia can develop hypersensitivity and restrict movement, creating tension that reverberates throughout the whole system.

Lineham’s explanation for what happened in the video is specific: the jaw, he argues, is one of the body’s primary storage sites for stress.

“When we hold back our voice or push through pressure, the fascia in the face and neck ‘locks’ to protect us,” the Human Garage caption explained. “By using the maneuvers to signal safety to the nervous system, we can finally allow that stored energy to move.”

Lineham told TMZ that Rimes had been attempting to release her jaw tension using at-home exercises from Human Garage’s online content before they connected in person, but she had hit a wall she could not get past on her own.

He also said her sobbing reaction was entirely normal. “The release of trauma sometimes makes people act exactly like her,” he said, noting that others respond with uncontrolled anger, and still others with laughter.

A broad spectrum of reactions, all within expected range.

The scientific status of fascial manipulation as a therapy is complicated. It is a real field with genuine practitioners, but the specific claims made by wellness influencers about stored emotion, trauma release, and nervous system signaling are not uniformly backed by peer-reviewed research.

The internet’s response to the video reflected that tension, a mix of genuine curiosity, personal testimonials from people who said watching it gave them chills, and pointed skepticism from others asking whether this was legitimate medicine or what one commenter called “wellness theater.”

Why Her Jaw Has Been A Years-Long Issue

For LeAnn Rimes, the jaw release is not an isolated wellness trend experiment.

It connects to a long and genuinely difficult medical history involving her teeth and jaw that has affected her career and her daily life.

In 2025, Rimes was performing at Skagit Valley Casino and Resort in Bow, Washington when her front dental bridge fell out mid-song while she was singing her 1996 hit One Way Ticket.

She posted a video the next day describing what had happened. “Last night, I was onstage in the middle of One Way Ticket and I felt something pop in my mouth,” she said. “If you’ve been around, you know that I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in front, and it fell out in the middle of my song last night.”

She completed the performance anyway, prompting her own commentary that it was “the most epic example of how the show must go on.”

The dental history runs deeper than that one incident. Rimes has had approximately 29 dental surgeries over the course of her adult life, stemming from veneers she received as a teenager that were later improperly bonded when redone by a dentist.

The damage accumulated over roughly a decade of root canals and oral surgeries to correct it.

She has described looking at photos from that period and barely recognizing herself, her face was so swollen from the ongoing procedures that her appearance changed significantly.

Chronic jaw tension of the kind she has been carrying is a known downstream consequence of that kind of dental history, as well as of stress, teeth grinding, and TMJ disorders.

A jaw that has been operated on and adjusted repeatedly over decades does not simply relax on its own.

The viral moment comes during an active and significant chapter of Rimes’ career and life.

She is currently appearing on 9-1-1: Nashville, the ABC procedural spinoff, which has introduced her to a significant new television audience alongside her ongoing music work.

She is on the 30 Years of Blue tour, celebrating three decades since Blue, the song she released in 1996 at thirteen years old that made her a household name overnight and remains one of the most remarkable debut moments in country music history.

She has also been releasing new material including the single Wild Things Run.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in late March, she described herself as being in a period of deliberate rebuilding.

The jaw release video, taken in that context, is less a wellness stunt and more a chapter in a long and genuinely complicated story about a woman who has been carrying a great deal for a very long time, in her body, in her jaw, and apparently, in ways she did not fully understand until sixty seconds in a Los Angeles studio helped her let some of it go.