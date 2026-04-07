Offset Was Shot Outside A Casino In Florida And Here Is What We Know

Offset was shot Monday evening outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

He is alive, in stable condition, and being closely monitored at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

His representative confirmed the shooting in a statement Monday night, “We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored.”

The Seminole Police Department confirmed the incident without naming the victim. Officers responded to a shooting that occurred after 7 p.m. in the valet area outside the casino, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to one individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Two people were detained at the scene. The situation was contained quickly, authorities said, and there was no threat to the public. Casino operations continued as normal.

As of Tuesday morning, Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Marrett, had been charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the incident and booked into the Broward County Main Jail on a total bond of $3,000.

He also faces a charge of operating in traffic without a valid license. TMZ reported that the shooting followed a fight between Offset and Lil Tjay.

Lil Tjay’s attorney issued a statement saying his client was not involved in the shooting.

The second person detained has not been charged. Authorities said they are continuing to look for one or more additional persons of interest in connection with the incident.

It was not immediately clear whether surveillance footage from the heavily trafficked casino area would play a role in the investigation.

No arrests have been announced in the shooting itself as of the latest update Tuesday morning.

What Led To The Shooting?

Details of the exact circumstances remain limited. What is established is that the shooting happened outside the valet area of one of the most prominent casino properties in South Florida, after 7 p.m. on a Monday night, in a location that is routinely busy with foot traffic, staff, and camera coverage.

Witnesses described seeing Offset near the casino before the shooting, posing for fans and talking on his phone.

TMZ’s report placing the fight between Offset and Lil Tjay before the shooting has not been independently confirmed or denied by authorities, who have said only that the incident “began with a fight.”

Lil Tjay’s attorney’s statement pushing back on his client’s involvement in the shooting specifically does not address whether a fight occurred. The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Takeoff Context

This is the second member of Migos to be shot in the last three and a half years, and the first since the death of the third.

On November 1, 2022, Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

He was 28 years old. His death triggered an international outpouring of grief and effectively ended Migos as a functioning group.

Quavo, who is Takeoff’s uncle and Offset’s cousin, released a tribute song in February 2023. The group formally disbanded that year.

In May 2023, Patrick Xavier Clark was indicted by a grand jury for Takeoff’s murder. That case has proceeded through the Texas legal system.

Takeoff was regarded by many fans and critics as the most technically gifted member of Migos, the quietest in public life and the most precise on record.

His death hit the Atlanta hip-hop community with particular force because of how sudden and senseless it was.

He was shot at an event, outside a venue, in circumstances that bore a painful resemblance to Monday night’s incident involving Offset.

Offset and Takeoff were not blood relatives. Offset is Quavo’s cousin. Takeoff was Quavo’s nephew, making Takeoff Offset’s cousin by the familial structure of the group, not by biology.

But the three grew up together in Gwinnett County, Georgia, from childhood, and considered themselves family in every meaningful sense.

The fact that Offset was shot in a valet area outside a public venue, more than three years after Takeoff was shot and killed outside a bowling alley, is a detail that the Atlanta music community and Migos fans are processing in real time.

Who Is Offset?

Kiari Kendrell Cephus was born December 14, 1991, in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He is 34 years old.

He grew up in Gwinnett County in suburban metro Atlanta alongside his cousins Quavo and Takeoff, and the three formed the group that would become Migos in 2008, originally called Polo Club before settling on the name a year later.

Offset attended Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia. As a child, he appeared as a background dancer in Whitney Houston’s 2002 music video for “Whatchulookinat.” He was ten years old.

Migos broke through to mainstream attention in 2013 with the single “Versace,” which caught the ear of Drake and introduced the group’s signature rapid-fire triplet flow to a national audience.

That flow, a staccato rhythmic pattern that stacks syllables in threes over trap beats, became one of the most widely imitated techniques in hip-hop over the following decade, influencing a generation of artists who absorbed it without necessarily knowing its origin.

The group signed to Quality Control Music and 300 Entertainment, and their catalog expanded steadily.

The commercial peak came with Culture in 2017, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and contained “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, a song that topped the Hot 100, became a cultural phenomenon, generated a wave of internet memes, and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance.

Culture II followed in 2018, also debuting at number one, and contained “MotorSport” featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It” featuring Drake. Culture III arrived in 2021. The group disbanded in 2023 following Takeoff’s death.

Offset’s solo career runs parallel to the Migos timeline. His 2017 collaborative album Without Warning with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin peaked in the top ten of the Billboard 200 and contained “Ric Flair Drip,” which reached number 13 on the Hot 100.

His 2019 debut solo album Father of 4 debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200 and contained “Clout” featuring Cardi B, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance.

Set It Off followed in 2023. His third studio album Kiari was released in August 2025. He released a surprise mixtape, Haunted by Fame, on October 31, 2025, which failed to chart significantly.

Offset And Cardi B’s History

Offset and Cardi B began dating in early 2017 and married privately on September 20, 2017.

Their relationship was among the most publicly scrutinized in hip-hop, a combination of genuine chemistry, visible conflict, public breakups, and reconciliations that played out on social media and in the tabloids over several years.

They have three children together. Their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus was born July 2018. Their son son Wave Set Cephus was born September 2021, and daughter Blossom Cephus was born September 2024.

Cardi B filed for divorce in August 2024, simultaneously announcing the pregnancy with their third child.

The divorce was filed while she was expecting Blossom. Offset has six children in total, the first three, Jordan, Kody, and Kalea, from relationships before Cardi B.

Cardi B has not issued a public statement following Monday’s shooting.

What Will Happen To Offset Now?

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police are seeking one or more additional persons of interest beyond those already detained.

Lil Tjay’s disorderly conduct charge is a misdemeanor and does not constitute an arrest in connection with the shooting itself.

His attorney’s statement denying involvement in the shooting is the only statement from either of the detained parties.

Offset is at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

His representative has confirmed he is being closely monitored. Beyond that, his team has not provided additional details about the nature or location of the wound.

This is a developing story.