Michael J. Fox Is Not Dead And The Full Story Of Today’s CNN Incident Is A Wild One

Michael J. Fox is alive. He was at PaleyFest in Hollywood this week, standing on stage at the Dolby Theatre with Harrison Ford to loud applause, surprising the cast and crew of Shrinking with an appearance at their Season 3 wrap party.

His representative confirmed Wednesday that he is “doing great.”

None of that stopped CNN from publishing an article and video titled “Remembering the Life of Actor Michael J. Fox” on Wednesday afternoon, sending the internet into an immediate panic about whether the 64-year-old Back to the Future star had died.

He had not.

CNN has since removed the article and issued an apology. A CNN spokesperson told Globe:

“The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family.”

The piece appears to have been a prewritten obituary, a standard journalistic practice at major news organizations, where prepared tributes for prominent public figures sit ready for publication that was accidentally published while Fox was still very much alive and appearing at industry events.

What Was In The CNN Article?

The CNN piece went up on Wednesday, April 8. The framing of the headline, “Remembering the Life of Actor Michael J. Fox,” is precisely the language used when someone has died.

The internet did not pause to verify. Social media filled immediately with people expressing grief, shock, and disbelief. One X user wrote:

“Did @CNN accidentally post an obituary for Michael J. Fox (now deleted, just goes to their homepage) or are their headline writers really, really bad?”

Fox’s representative moved quickly, confirming to TMZ that the actor was fine, “Michael is doing great. He was at PaleyFest yesterday. He was on stage and was giving interviews.”

CNN pulled the article and apologized within hours. Fox himself had not publicly commented as of Wednesday evening.

What Has Fox Been Doing Recently?

The timing of CNN’s error is particularly striking given that Fox had been photographed and seen in public less than twenty-four hours earlier at PaleyFest LA, one of the television industry’s premier annual events, for what was billed as a panel discussion for Shrinking Season 3 but functioned as the show’s wrap party.

Fox’s appearance was a surprise. The event at the Dolby Theatre included a special screening of the Season 3 finale followed by a panel featuring co-creator and showrunner Bill Lawrence, co-creator and star Jason Segel, and cast members Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.

When Fox walked out, the room erupted. He and Harrison Ford embraced onstage to sustained applause.

Ford described working on Shrinking as “one of the most pleasurable experiences of my life.”

He also said he approached playing a character with Parkinson’s disease with “ambition and pure terror” and a sense of deep responsibility. Fox, for his part, said he was open to returning for Season 4.

Bill Lawrence confirmed separately on X that Season 4 is happening with the exact same cast, “We love each other.” There will be a time jump as the original three-season story arc, grief, forgiveness, moving forward, has concluded.

Fox’s Role In Shrinking

The Shrinking appearance was significant in ways that go beyond a single guest arc.

Fox retired from full-time acting in 2020 after nearly thirty years of continuing to work through Parkinson’s disease.

He had explained his decision to AARP Magazine in 2021:

“I continued to act for almost 30 years after I was diagnosed. I reached the point where I couldn’t rely on my ability to speak on any given day, which meant I couldn’t act comfortably at all anymore. So, last year I gave it up.”

Shrinking brought him back. In the show, his character Gary is a patient of Dr. Paul Rhodes, Harrison Ford’s character, and both Gary and Paul are battling Parkinson’s.

The parallel was not incidental. Bill Lawrence, who had previously worked with Fox on Spin City, deliberately built a role that met Fox where he actually is.

Fox’s first line to Ford in the show, “We’re on the same s—– train to sucksville.”

Fox told the Los Angeles Times about why he said yes:

“The depth of character, the quality of relationships, the language — it’s just a beautiful show. And I thought, just do that for its own sake. I don’t have an agenda. Don’t have to be coming back into acting or anything. It’ll be fun. And there’s Harrison Ford, which is insane.”

His first episode aired in early 2026. The response was significant enough that his return for Season 4 is already being discussed.

Who Is Michael J. Fox?

Michael J. Fox was born June 9, 1961, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He is 64 years old.

He built one of the defining television careers of the 1980s as Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties, and became one of the biggest movie stars of that decade through the Back to the Future trilogy, where he played Marty McFly. Spin City, which ran from 1996 to 2002, earned him multiple Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.

He has won five Emmy Awards in total. He has been publicly living with Parkinson’s disease since 1998, when he revealed a diagnosis he had been managing privately since 1991, seven years of silence about a condition he received at age 29.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, which he founded in 2000, has become one of the most well-funded and productive Parkinson’s research organizations in the world, having raised over a billion dollars for research.

The 2023 Apple TV+ documentary The Still, which chronicled his life with Parkinson’s, was widely considered one of the best documentaries of that year.

He continues to post on social media and engage publicly with his foundation’s work, his most recent Instagram post, just a few weeks before Wednesday’s incident, congratulated runners who participated in the 2026 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon on behalf of Team Fox.

CNN published a tribute to his life on Wednesday. He was on stage at PaleyFest the night before.

He will apparently be in Shrinking Season 4. Reports of his death were, to borrow a phrase, greatly exaggerated.