Russell Andrews, Better Call Saul Actor, Reveals ALS Diagnosis

Russell Andrews, the character actor whose work includes Better Call Saul, Insecure and Straight Outta Compton, went public with an ALS diagnosis on Friday May 16, 2026 during a CNN appearance alongside his fiancée, actress Erica Tazel, the first time he had spoken about the illness publicly. He is 64 years old.

He was diagnosed in the late fall of 2025. The symptoms had been building for years before that, beginning during the COVID pandemic and extending through the back-to-back industry work stoppages that left him without health insurance long enough that the answers he needed were delayed.

Tazel sat beside him during the CNN interview with anchor Elex Michaelson and described the moment she learned of the diagnosis, the uncertainty of months giving way to the clarity of a definitive answer, and the immediate response that has since become the emotional center of how people have received this story.

“I looked at him across the room and I said, ‘At least now we know what it is, and I still want to be your wife.'”

That line traveled. It is the kind of statement that people read and then read again, not because the words are complicated but because they are not, six words that say everything about what love looks like when it stops being theoretical.

Who Is Russell Andrews?

Russell Andrews has spent decades as a working actor in Hollywood, the kind of career that sustains a life in the industry without producing the name recognition of a lead, built across decades of roles in projects that people care about deeply.

His credit in Better Call Saul places him in one of the most critically acclaimed television dramas of the past decade.

His appearance in Straight Outta Compton, the 2015 biographical film about the founding of N.W.A that became one of the most successful music biopics in history, and in Insecure, the HBO series created by and starring Issa Rae that ran for five acclaimed seasons, complete a picture of an actor whose career reflects consistent quality across genres and formats.

He is 64 years old. He has a daughter, Anya Isabella, who is part of the couple’s journey with the disease and has been involved in their advocacy work. He and Tazel have not announced a wedding date.

The path to his diagnosis was not straightforward, and the delays in getting answers were shaped by forces that anyone who worked in Hollywood during the industry’s shutdown years will recognize.

The Years The Symptoms Were Building

Andrews told CNN that his first awareness of something being wrong came during the COVID pandemic, a period of extraordinary stress for everyone and a period of specific professional dislocation for working actors.

He initially interpreted what he was experiencing as a stroke. The combination of the pandemic’s psychological weight and the physical symptoms he was noticing led him to that conclusion.

He did not yet have the diagnosis that would eventually explain everything.

The actors’ strikes that followed the pandemic, back-to-back work stoppages that the industry has not fully recovered from in terms of production volume, cost Andrews his health insurance.

For a period during which his symptoms were becoming more noticeable and more concerning, he did not have the coverage that would allow him to see the specialists who might have answered his questions sooner. He noticed twitches.

He attributed them to pinched nerves in his neck. He managed and waited.

When health insurance was restored, he made an appointment with his primary care physician.

The doctor saw him and referred him to a neurologist within 15 minutes. The referral came that fast. “Within 15 minutes, the primary care physician said she would like me to see a neurologist,” Andrews said. “One thing led to another.”

The diagnosis arrived in the late fall of 2025. It was ALS.

What Erica Tazel Saw

Erica Tazel noticed the changes before Andrews had fully articulated them to himself.

She is an actress, known most widely for her work as Deputy U.S. Marshal Rachel Brooks in the FX drama Justified, and she was watching her partner with the specific attention of someone who knew him well enough to register when something was different.

“It took him longer to clean the pool,” she told CNN. “The way he walked, there was just the subtle little things like that and I had questions. I was like, ‘Something is definitely wrong.'”

Her concern was what pushed them toward seeking answers more aggressively.

She described the process of months of uncertainty, watching the symptoms build, having questions that did not yet have answers, understanding that something was happening without knowing what it was, as a sustained period of anxiety that the diagnosis, when it came, paradoxically relieved.

She was not present in the room when the diagnosis was confirmed. She was nearby, and she recalled the moment she learned of it. “Uncharacteristically calm and in a way, it was an answer to a lot of questions that we had,” she said.

She paused before adding the clarification that made the response specific rather than cold:

“There was not a sigh of relief, but some understanding of what was happening.”

And then she looked across the room at Andrews and told him that the answer, the devastating, life-changing answer, did not change what she wanted.

“I still want to be your wife.”

Tazel has since taken on the role of Andrews’ full-time caregiver alongside her acting career.

She described the experience of walking through his illness as one that has given her a new understanding of what love can look like when it is genuinely tested.

She said the word unconditional no longer feels like a cliché to her. It is something she has witnessed and lived firsthand.

What Is ALS?

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, named for the Hall of Fame baseball player who was diagnosed with it in 1939, is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that destroys the motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord.

Motor neurons are the nerve cells that control voluntary muscle movement, the physical actions that most people perform without thinking: walking, picking up an object, swallowing, speaking, breathing.

As ALS progresses, those neurons die. The muscles they controlled become increasingly weak. The weakness spreads.

In its advanced stages, the disease leads to near-total paralysis and, eventually, to failure of the muscles that control breathing. There is no cure.

There is no treatment that reverses the damage or stops the progression. There are treatments that may slow it and medications that help manage symptoms.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association notes that most people diagnosed with ALS live three to five years after receiving their diagnosis.

Some patients survive for decades, physicist Stephen Hawking was diagnosed at 21 and lived until he was 76.

The range of outcomes is real and wide, and Andrews has made clear that he intends to continue living as fully as possible within whatever the disease allows.

The film and television community has been touched by ALS in specific and visible ways in recent months.

Eric Dane, the actor known for Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, died on February 19, 2026 from ALS, with his official death certificate listing respiratory failure as the cause of death.

Andrews’s diagnosis comes approximately three months after Dane’s death and adds another prominent voice from the entertainment community to the public conversation about a disease that affects approximately 30,000 Americans at any given time and kills approximately 5,000 people in the United States each year.

The ALS Network And The Community They Found

Rather than receiving the diagnosis and retreating into privacy, Andrews and Tazel turned toward the organization that has helped them navigate the period since the late fall of 2025.

The ALS Network is a nonprofit focused on advocacy, resources and practical support for people living with ALS and their caregivers.

Andrews described finding the organization and what it provided in terms that suggest it changed the experience of the diagnosis fundamentally.

“I walked into a family of very caring people I did not know a year ago,” he said. “The cliché family. But they have not let us miss a step in terms of care, the attention, the awareness and the ability to get me here today.”

In a statement released through the ALS Network, Andrews said:

“What I didn’t expect was the depth of connection and support.”

During ALS Awareness Month, May 2026, Andrews, Tazel and his daughter Anya Isabella are partnering with the organization to raise awareness about the disease and about the importance of community support for those who are living with it and for those who are caring for them.

The couple has not announced a wedding date. Andrews has made clear that he intends to continue living fully. His fiancée has made clear she intends to be beside him for whatever comes.

She still wants to be his wife.