By Dr. Bob Oksenholt

Today I’d like to talk to you about your brain.

You cannot think about your brain without using your brain. The brain is the only organ that thinks about itself.

And you will use your brain to evaluate whether what I am telling you about your brain is true. There is no way around that.

The brain, for all its thoughts and worries and flashes of brilliance, is 60 percent fat. By composition, then, the brain is mostly fat, which is funny when you spend your life trying to lose fat, and the thing running the show is built out of it.

And your brain runs on fuel. Not food directly — your body converts food into a molecule called ATP, which is what your neurons, the cells your brain use to think, communicate, and store information, consume.

Neurons

You have 86 billion neurons in your brain. Demographers estimate that approximately 108 billion human beings have ever lived on Earth.

That is what is inside your skull right now, sending electrical and chemical signals to one another across microscopic gaps called synapses.

Everything your brain thinks, remembers, thinks it feels, and decides is the result of neurons sending signals to other neurons.

Most of your neurons are as old as you are. They were formed before you were born. The vast majority will never be replaced. Every thought you have ever had, every memory you carry, every skill you have built — all of it lives in the connections between cells that have been with you from the beginning.

Feeding them is important. The neurons respond to nutrients, to electrical signals, to the presence or absence of the fuel they need to function. Starve them, and they grow weak and begin to die. Feed them well, and they grow new connections and strengthen existing ones.

They learn, adapt, and strengthen their connections.

ATP

If you give neurons what they need, they will thrive. And consequently, other people, who think through their own brains, will think you are smarter. They’ll call you brainy.

What your neurons need, what they live off of, is ATP – adenosine triphosphate, which in most people’s brains means nothing, which is funny since it is the brain’s most vital need and it rarely, if ever, thinks about it.

ATP is the universal energy, the currency of biology — the molecule that stores energy in a form every cell knows how to use.

When a cell needs to do something — contract a muscle, send a signal, or an ion across a membrane — it breaks apart an ATP molecule. That breaking releases a burst of energy that powers the work. The ATP molecule gets recharged and used again. A single ATP molecule gets recycled roughly 500 times per day.

Your brain, which you are using right now to think about this, is the most ATP-hungry organ in your body. It consumes roughly 20 percent of all the ATP your body produces, despite being only 2 percent of your body weight. Neurons are demanding because firing an electrical signal requires actively pumping ions across membranes, which costs enormous amounts of ATP.

When ATP supply falls below what neurons need, their signals slow. Connections weaken. You feel it as fog, fatigue, slow thinking, and difficulty concentrating.

Everything in the protocol I am about to share is aimed at keeping your neurons supplied with enough ATP to do their jobs well.

This is a brain-fuel formula for a powerful mind that can sustain optimal performance for long periods.

Why Supplements?

A skeptical person might ask, if the brain needs something to function at peak efficiency, why shouldn’t we be able to get it from our natural diet?

For most of human history, these ingredients or compounds that support the rapid, ample production of ATP were available in wild game, cold-water fish eaten whole, fresh-pressed oil, plants grown in mineral-rich soil, and organ meats considered the prized parts of the animal. The human diet, as it was for hundreds of thousands of years, provided much of what I recommend.

The environment has changed.

The nutrient density of the American food supply has declined.

Factory farming changed the nutritional profile of meat and fish. Animals raised in confined conditions on grain-based diets produce food with a different and generally inferior fatty acid profile compared to animals raised on their natural diet in natural conditions.

A cow that ate grass its whole life gives you different nutrition than a cow that ate corn in a concrete stall. A salmon that ate krill in cold water gives you different omega-3 content than a salmon that ate processed pellets in a tank.

A tomato today is not the tomato your great-grandparents ate. The soil it grew in has been stripped of minerals by decades of industrial farming. And the tomato itself was bred for size, color, and shelf life — not for what it contains.

Supermarket olive oil was pressed months or years before it reaches you, stored in tanks, shipped across oceans, and blended from multiple sources in multiple countries.

By the time the bottle reaches your shelf, much of what made the oil valuable is already gone.

There is more.

Your brain’s stress system was built for moments of consequence. A predator. A rival tribe. A fleeing animal that you had one chance to catch.

Your heart raced, your muscles flooded with energy, you acted. Then it was over. You rested.

That cycle — high alert, action, resolution, recovery — is what your nervous system was designed for.

What most people experience today is not a lion. Not a hunt but deadlines, debt, email, and distractions all day. The stress system was built for moments that mattered and then ended. Modern life never lets it rest.

Your brain was not designed for sitting at a desk for eight or ten hours, worrying about deadlines and money with a phone buzzing and a screen in your face until midnight.

The hormone that runs your stress response is cortisol. Short bursts of it are fine. When it runs all day, every day, it shrinks the regions responsible for memory and judgment.

At night, the light from your phone and computer tricks your brain into thinking it is still daytime. Sleep comes late or not at all.

Longevity

Then there is another factor.

For most of history, people rarely lived long enough to experience significant brain aging. Evolution favored brain performance through the child-raising years, to the late thirties or early forties. After that, the evolutionary purpose was fulfilled.

The decline in mitochondrial function after 45, the slowing of acetylcholine synthesis at 50, and other cellular changes were not the result of evolutionary pressures because most people did not live long enough to be affected. Those who did were rarely expected to perform demanding cognitive work in old age.

In 1820, the average American lifespan was about 40. By 1920, it was 54. Today, it is 78.

Much of the gain came from reduced childhood deaths. If you reached adulthood in 1820, you’d likely live to 65. Living vigorously to 75 or 80 was so rare that evolution didn’t optimize the brain for it.

We have added 34 years to the human lifespan in a century- a triumph of medicine, sanitation, and nutrition. But the brain you are running at 70 was designed by evolution for 40 years.

I propose extending the brain’s operational peak lifespan to maintain optimum efficiency at 75, 80, or beyond. We have the brains to figure out how to create longer, more productive lives, and that, too, is a kind of evolution.

This is not evolution in the biological sense. Evolution takes thousands of generations. What we are doing is using the brain to understand what it needs, then deliberately giving it those things.

Who This Is For

The body is a system. Every organ talks to every other organ. The brain is not separate from the body. It is the most demanding organ in the body, consuming 20 percent of the body’s total energy while accounting for 2 percent of its weight.

After 45, the mitochondria that produce ATP become less efficient. The neurotransmitter precursors that keep cognition sharp become harder to synthesize from food alone. The inflammatory processes that the body once resolved quickly start to linger.

This is not simply aging. It is the result of under-fueling the brain.

Here is my brain fuel formula:

CocoaVia

Cocoa flavanols are compounds found in unprocessed cocoa that improve blood flow to the brain and support memory and processing speed. They are present in cocoa beans but largely destroyed by the roasting and processing that turns cocoa into commercial chocolate. You need a standardized extract. The product I recommend is CocoaVia. Dose: 500 to 750 milligrams daily.

Creatine

Creatine is the fuel source for short-burst, high-intensity energy production — including fast, hard thinking. The brain uses creatine phosphate to regenerate ATP during periods of demand. When you are solving a problem, making a decision, or working through complex material for extended periods, your brain is drawing on creatine. If those reserves are depleted, cognitive performance degrades. It feels like fatigue, distraction, or mental fog. Studies show improvement in memory, processing speed, and executive function in adults over 40 who supplement creatine at therapeutic doses. For high cognitive performance, 10 grams per day. Under periods of mental stress, 15 grams.

Olive Oil: The Most Underestimated Brain Food in the World

High-quality extra-virgin olive oil contains polyphenols that cross the blood-brain barrier. Once there, they reduce neuroinflammation, improve cerebral blood flow, and support mitochondrial function in neurons. Olive oil polyphenols may work synergistically with creatine. The problem is that most commercial olive oil — even products labeled extra virgin — has been adulterated, diluted, or oxidized to the point where the polyphenol content is negligible.

The oil, which tastes slightly bitter and peppery at the back of your throat when you swallow, contains high levels of polyphenols. That bitterness is oleocanthal — the compound with the strongest anti-inflammatory activity. If your olive oil goes down smooth and mild, it has been compromised. For therapeutic doses, I recommend two tablespoons- taken as a daily shot – of high-polyphenol extra-virgin olive oil, supplemented with vegetarian olive oil capsules that protect the oil from oxidation.

The brand I recommend is OLIVE — O-L-I-V-E — in capsule form. It is designed for high polyphenol delivery.

Citicoline and Alpha GPC: The Acetylcholine Stack

Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter associated with learning, memory consolidation, and sustained attention. As we age, acetylcholine synthesis declines. The raw material for acetylcholine — choline — becomes harder to produce at sufficient levels. Citicoline and Alpha GPC are choline precursors that cross the blood-brain barrier efficiently. Dose: 250 to 500 milligrams of citicoline combined with 300 to 600 milligrams of alpha GPC daily.

Vitamin D3 with K2

You want the MK-7 form of K2 for sustained distribution and the MK-4 form for utilization. Most D3 supplements do not provide adequate K2, and those that do include K2 typically offer only MK-7. Find a formulation that includes both. D3 supports neuronal survival, regulates neuroinflammation, and reduces the inflammatory markers associated with accelerated cognitive decline. Dose: 2,000-5,000 IU of D3 daily with the combined K2 formulation.

Magnesium Glycinate

Magnesium glycinate participates in ATP production, DNA repair, neurotransmitter regulation, and the regulation of NMDA receptors that govern learning and memory consolidation. Magnesium glycinate also has a calming effect on the nervous system. Dose: 400 milligrams daily. Take it in the evening.

Omega-3: EPA and DHA

The brain is 60 percent fat. DHA is the fatty acid that forms the backbone of neuronal membranes. Without adequate DHA, those membranes become less fluid, less efficient at transmitting signals, and more vulnerable to inflammatory damage. EPA is the anti-inflammatory omega-3. It reduces the neuroinflammation induced by chronic stress. Take real fish oil in triglyceride form — not ethyl ester form, which is what most budget fish oil products use. Read the label. If it does not specify triglyceride form, find a different product. Dose: 2 to 3 grams of combined EPA and DHA daily.

Quercetin

Quercetin has been studied for potential senolytic effects — meaning it may help clear the zombie cells that accumulate with age, stop contributing to your body, and spend their remaining time inflaming everything around them. Dose: 500 to 1,000 milligrams daily.

Nattokinase

Nattokinase is an enzyme derived from fermented soybeans. The brain is a vascular organ. It requires unobstructed blood flow to deliver oxygen and nutrients to neurons and to clear the metabolic waste that accumulates during sustained cognitive activity. Nattokinase supports circulation at the microvascular level — the small vessels where conventional cardiovascular interventions often do not reach. Dose: 2,000 FU. Don’t take it with food. If you are on any blood thinners — warfarin, aspirin, Eliquis, Xarelto — talk to your doctor before adding nattokinase.

EGCG from Green Tea Extract

Epigallocatechin gallate — EGCG — is the primary active polyphenol in green tea with anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties that complement the olive oil polyphenols. Use an EGCG extract: 400–800 mg daily.

Taurine

Taurine is an amino acid found in high concentrations in the brain, heart, and muscles. It supports neuronal function, protects neurons from oxidative stress, and declines significantly with age. Dose: 1 to 2 grams daily with your creatine.

Works as a System

The polyphenols from olive oil and EGCG reduce neuroinflammation and improve cerebral blood flow. Better blood flow delivers more creatine to neurons. Creatine, when balanced with glycine and taurine, enhances the brain’s ATP production capacity. CocoaVia flavanols improve the function of existing neurons. Citicoline and alpha GPC ensure the neurotransmitter precursors are available for the work those neurons do. The foundation stack — D3/K2, magnesium, omega-3, quercetin, nattokinase — provides the enzymatic and structural environment that makes it work correctly. When these elements are aligned, many people report clearer thinking, sustained attention, faster recovery from mental fatigue, and less cortisol-driven cognitive fog.

Give it three weeks. Then tell me if your brain thinks it’s gotten a lot better.

Dr. Bob’s Brain Fuel List

Morning with breakfast:

— CocoaVia 500–750mg — Creatine 9–10 grams — Taurine 1 gram — Olive oil: daily shot of liquid plus 4–6 OLIVE capsules — Citicoline with Alpha GPC — D3 with K2 — Omega-3 fish oil 2–3 capsules — EGCG 400–800mg

Midday away from food: —

Nattokinase 2,000 FU

Evening with dinner: —

Magnesium glycinate 400mg — Quercetin 500–1,000mg

Further Study

The COSMOS Trial and Cocoa Flavanols:

Creatine and Brain Function:

Olive Oil and the Brain:

ATP and Brain Energy:

Magnesium and the Brain:

Omega-3 and Neuronal Membranes:

Taurine and Aging:

Quercetin and Senescent Cells:

Soil Depletion and Nutrient Loss:

Brain Aging and Longevity:

Cortisol and the Stress Response: