NBA Ben 10 Was Shot Inside A Houston Restaurant And Here Is Everything We Know

NBA Ben 10, a 26-year-old rapper and close affiliate of NBA YoungBoy, was shot Wednesday night inside Confessions, a restaurant in Houston’s Upper Kirby area.

Two people were struck by gunfire. Both were transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

Death rumours spread rapidly across social media within hours of the shooting, but people close to Ben 10 moved quickly to shut them down.

Ben 10’s real name is Ben Anthony Fields. He is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is a member of NBA YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again collective.

He is known in rap circles primarily for the song Play Wit Me and has built a following through his proximity to YoungBoy and his own social media presence.

OG Monique, the mother of OG 3Three and a figure connected to the NBA camp, addressed the death rumours directly on Instagram Stories Thursday morning.

Her message was brief and to the point. “Ten is alert,” she wrote. “Stop the made-up stories.”

That confirmation spread across hip-hop social media quickly enough to slow the initial wave of panic, though the broader situation remained serious.

Two people had still been shot. Both were in critical condition according to police. The question of who the shooter was remained unanswered as of the initial police statement.

In the hours before the shooting, Ben 10 had posted on his own Instagram Story alongside OG 3Three, captioning it “1000 fa llus double cup” with tags to several people in his circle.

The post gave no indication anything was wrong. Hours later he was in a hospital.

What Have Police Figured Out So Far?

Houston Police Department Lieutenant R. Wilkins gave a detailed account to media at the scene, and what he described was a confrontation that escalated from a robbery attempt into a shooting that left two people critically injured.

It started as a chain snatch. Two men approached a third individual inside Confessions and attempted to pull his chains off his neck.

The struggle lasted somewhere between 30 seconds and a minute. During that time the two attackers wrestled their target to the ground and appeared to successfully take his jewellery. Up to this point it was an armed robbery in progress.

Then more people got involved. Additional individuals joined the fight, and the group began beating the original chain-snatch victim on the ground.

Wilkins described the assault in specific terms, saying the man was being beaten badly by multiple people while he was down.

At some point during that beating, the man being attacked produced a pistol.

Wilkins confirmed that investigators did not know where the gun had been concealed but believed it had been on his person the entire time, most likely tucked in his waistband.

The man started shooting. He was not firing at a specific target, according to Wilkins. He was shooting randomly.

Two people were hit. One had been shot multiple times in the torso. Wilkins placed him as probably in his late 20s.

The second victim had been shot in the lower extremities and multiple times throughout both arms. Both were transported to local hospitals. Both were described as being in very critical condition.

Wilkins was direct about what investigators did not yet know at the time of his statement. They did not know who the shooter was.

They did not know whether the two people who were shot were the same individuals who had initiated the chain-snatch attempt or whether they were other people who had jumped into the fight.

The investigation had only just begun. What they did have, Wilkins confirmed, was good video footage and witnesses on the scene talking to investigators.

The Aftermath Of The Shooting And Social Media’s Reaction

Video of the scene in the immediate aftermath circulated widely. The footage showed patrons of Confessions ducking behind tables, people scrambling across the floor, furniture in disarray.

The panic of the moment was visible. One person who posted video captioned it “Bro why somebody just got killed” before it became clear the victims were still alive.

By the time morning came the narrative had split into two tracks simultaneously spreading across social media.

One track was the death rumour, amplified by accounts that treated it as confirmed before any confirmation existed.

The other track was the pushback from people in Ben 10’s circle insisting he was alive and alert.

OG Monique’s Instagram Story sat at the centre of the second track, and it was that message that ultimately reached enough people to begin correcting the record.

This kind of social media whiplash around incidents involving rappers and their affiliates has become a familiar pattern.

The proximity of these artists to their audiences, the speed of platforms like Instagram Stories and X, and the genuine concern fans have for artists they follow creates a cycle in which rumours spread before facts can catch up.

The concern in Ben 10’s case was not unfounded. He had been shot. The question was only how seriously.

Who Is NBA Ben 10?

Ben Anthony Fields, known as Ben 10 or NBA Ben 10, is 26 years old and was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the same city that produced NBA YoungBoy and much of the Never Broke Again collective.

His music is rooted in the same sonic territory as YoungBoy’s output, street-level narratives delivered over heavy production, with a style that reflects the Baton Rouge scene that shaped both of them.

He has been a visible presence in the NBA YoungBoy orbit for years, appearing in social media content, showing up in YoungBoy-adjacent gatherings, and building his own smaller platform alongside the collective’s broader reach.

His connection to OG 3Three, whose mother confirmed his condition after the shooting, reflects how tight-knit the inner circle around YoungBoy actually is.

These are not peripheral associations. They are people who grew up in the same environment and have maintained those relationships into their adult lives and music careers.

His song Play Wit Me is the track most cited in connection with his name. He has continued releasing music and building his solo presence while remaining anchored to the NBA collective.

In the hours before the Houston shooting, his Instagram Story showed him in a relaxed frame of mind, captioning a post about going to buy a gold heart flag and expressing some unnamed emotional sentiment toward people in his circle.

Whatever the context of that post, it was the last thing he published before the night at Confessions went wrong.

Who Is NBA YoungBoy?

NBA YoungBoy is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, born October 20, 1999, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

He is one of the most streamed rappers in the United States, having cultivated a massive and intensely loyal fanbase through prolific output and an emotional directness in his music that connects with audiences in ways that have made him a dominant streaming presence even during periods when he was legally constrained or out of the public eye.

He created and leads the Never Broke Again collective, which functions as both a label and a community of artists and affiliates drawn largely from Baton Rouge.

The NBA prefix attached to Ben 10’s name signals that affiliation explicitly. YoungBoy has faced significant legal challenges over the course of his career including gun-related charges, and the extended community around him has at various points been touched by violence of the kind that defined the environment they came from.

YoungBoy has not publicly commented on the Ben 10 shooting as of the time this article was written.

Given the circumstances, a close affiliate shot inside a restaurant in critical condition, that silence may reflect the kind of caution that surrounds public statements in situations that are still actively under investigation, or it may simply be that no statement had been made yet.

The investigation into what happened at Confessions on the night of April 8, 2026 is ongoing, and police had not named any suspects or identified the shooter as of their initial public statement.