Doctor Who Has Two Episodes Back After More Than Six Decades And The Story Of How They Were Found Is Remarkable

Two episodes of Doctor Who that had been missing for more than six decades have been found, screened to a sold-out audience, and made available to stream.

The actor who starred in them was told he was attending a media interview about 1960s television before being ambushed with something he had long given up hope of ever seeing.

This is not a rumour or a fan reconstruction. On March 13, 2026, a Leicester-based charitable trust called Film is Fabulous announced the recovery of two genuine 16mm telerecordings from the BBC’s third season of Doctor Who, both filmed in 1965.

The episodes have since been restored by BBC Archives, screened at a sold-out event at Riverside Studios in London, and released on BBC iPlayer. A 60-year gap in television history has been partially closed.

The first new missing episode announcement since 2013, the longest drought in the show’s history without a recovered instalment, the discovery reduces the number of missing Doctor Who episodes from 97 to 95.

That number still represents an enormous loss: almost one hundred episodes from the first six years of the world’s longest-running science fiction programme, destroyed or lost because the BBC erased and reused its own tapes in the 1960s and 1970s to save money on storage.

How Were The Episodes Found?

The two recovered episodes are the first and third installments of The Daleks’ Master Plan, a 12-part serial broadcast in Doctor Who’s third season in late 1965 and early 1966.

The first episode is titled The Nightmare Begins, originally broadcast November 13, 1965.

The third is titled Devil’s Planet, broadcast two weeks later. The second episode, Day of Armageddon, was separately recovered by a BBC engineer in 2004.

Taken together, that means the opening three episodes of what was once a completely missing 12-part serial now exist. The remaining nine episodes are still gone.

The serial was written by Terry Nation, the creator of the Daleks. It starred William Hartnell as the First Doctor and Peter Purves as his companion Steven Taylor, alongside Nicholas Courtney, Adrienne Hill, and Kevin Stoney.

It is a dark and gritty story following the Doctor and his companions as they uncover a conspiracy between the Daleks and Mavic Chen, the self-styled Guardian of the Solar System, who plans to use a weapon called the Time Destructor to conquer the solar system.

The Daleks, National wrote these episodes during a period when he was trying to get them their own standalone series outside of Doctor Who, and the darkness of the serial reflects that ambition.

The episodes were found in the private collection of a deceased film enthusiast whose estate donated his films to Film is Fabulous after his death.

The collector had no interest in Doctor Who and no knowledge of the archival significance of what he held.

His collection was described by Justin Smith, professor of cinema and television history at De Montfort University and chair of trustees at Film is Fabulous, as “eclectic and ramshackle, a lot of which hadn’t been looked after as well as the Doctor Who had. The collector did recognise what he had, but how he acquired them has been lost to time.”

Water damage and corroded cans affected much of the collection, but the Doctor Who prints had fared relatively well. At the estate’s request, the collector’s identity has not been disclosed.

The key question is how the prints existed at all. The Daleks’ Master Plan was never sold by the BBC to overseas broadcasters.

Censors in Australia and New Zealand deemed it too violent for broadcast, which meant the traditional route by which missing Doctor Who episodes have been recovered, prints sent abroad for international sale, kept by local broadcasters and rediscovered decades later, was not available here.

What appears to have happened is that technicians made quality-checking copies before any potential overseas sale was pursued, and those copies eventually found their way into private hands.

The BBC had no idea where they had gone or that they existed.

Peter Purves And The Ambush He Did Not See Coming

On March 11, 2026, two days before the public announcement, historian and presenter Toby Hadoke drove to Peter Purves’s home and picked him up under false pretences.

Purves was told he was attending a media interview about 1960s television. He is 87 years old and had recently been ill.

He had told Doctor Who Magazine at some point that he had “given up long ago” on any hope that missing episodes of his era would ever be found.

He was taken to the Phoenix Arts Cinema and Art Centre in Leicester. When he walked in, Hadoke turned to him and said, “Peter, I’ve been lying to you. You’re going to see something today, which you didn’t expect.”

What was on the screen was The Nightmare Begins, the very first episode of The Daleks’ Master Plan. Purves’s own work from 61 years ago, which he had never expected to see again.

His response, delivered in the exact manner only a man who has spent his life in television could manage, “My flabber was gasted, and I was a little bit speechless for probably half an hour.”

He was shown both recovered episodes that day at a private screening. He described them as beautifully directed, the work of Douglas Camfield, who used tight close-up shots to create a claustrophobic atmosphere in the jungle sequences on the alien planet Kembel.

He noted that his own memory of the episodes was blurry, partly because he had been filming The Mythmakers immediately beforehand and had been injured during that production.

He was still recovering from that when The Daleks’ Master Plan began filming, which made the images less familiar than he expected. “I didn’t remember the first one when I was still almost comatose following the injury I received fighting in Troy in the wonderful Mythmakers, which of course is missing.”

After the screening, Purves stood and personally thanked each member of the Film is Fabulous team. He was emotional.

He said the experience had helped his recovery from illness in a way he could not adequately describe. “Today has given my recovery such a boost, I cannot tell you. It’s been an honour and an absolute joy for me to meet you all, and to be amongst people who actually care about preserving the work we did.”

The Riverside Studios Screening

On April 4, 2026, the same day the episodes were released on BBC iPlayer and the Doctor Who Classic YouTube channel, a special event called Recovered was held at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, London.

Tickets had sold out with such speed that the Riverside Studios website crashed. It was, according to reports at the time, the highest demand ever recorded for a cinema event at the venue.

The event ran from 2:30pm to approximately 5:30pm and screened all three surviving opening episodes of The Daleks’ Master Plan, including the 2004 recovery of Day of Armageddon alongside the two new finds.

Each episode was followed by a panel discussion hosted by Toby Hadoke, joined at various points by Sue Malden, Tim Burrows, Gavin Rymill, Paul Vanezis, Peter Purves, and Nicholas Briggs, the actor who has provided the voice of the Daleks in the modern series since 2005.

Among the audience at Riverside were Steven Moffat, showrunner of Doctor Who from 2010 to 2017, and Pete McTighe, writer of the recent Doctor Who special The War Between the Land and the Sea.

The event was by any measure a reunion of generations of people connected to the programme, gathered to watch something from its very beginning that almost none of them had ever seen.

Peter Purves described the day as “uplifting, exciting.” He told the crowd that seeing these episodes after six decades had been impossible to prepare for emotionally. He had spent years believing they were gone. He had been wrong.

The Significance Of What Was In The Episodes

Beyond the recovery itself, the content of The Nightmare Begins carries a specific historical significance that Doctor Who historians have noted.

The episode contains the first appearance in the programme of Nicholas Courtney, here playing a character named Bret Vyon rather than the role for which he would become beloved.

Courtney went on to become Alistair Gordon Lethbridge-Stewart, the Brigadier of UNIT, appearing alongside every Doctor from Patrick Troughton’s second to Sylvester McCoy’s seventh.

His entry into the show’s history was, until this find, entirely missing. It can now be watched for the first time in sixty years.

The episodes are also, by the accounts of those who attended the Riverside event, genuinely good television.

Camfield’s direction holds up. The sets, an elaborate Earth control centre and a Dalek spaceship against the dense alien foliage of Kembel, are ambitious for their era.

The mood is darker than the family-friendly image that Doctor Who’s earliest years have sometimes been reduced to in collective memory.

What Is Film Is Fabulous?

Film is Fabulous is a charitable trust whose primary function is not to hunt for missing Doctor Who.

It exists to preserve vulnerable film collections held privately in the UK when collectors and former industry professionals die. The Doctor Who recovery was a product of that work, not its goal.

John Franklin and Professor Justin Smith are the two members of the team who know the full details of where the episodes came from. They have not disclosed those details publicly, and they will not.

In a statement issued after significant online speculation, Film is Fabulous was direct: they do not have any other missing Doctor Who episodes. They are not holding any back.

They are not searching for missing episodes. The original 16mm prints and the restored digital scans have been returned to BBC Archives. That is where they belong.

The episodes are on BBC iPlayer in the UK now. The remaining 95 missing episodes of Doctor Who are still out there somewhere, or they are not.

The history of this particular find suggests that the answer, at least in some cases, may depend entirely on what an elderly collector in a house somewhere in Britain happens to have put in a tin.