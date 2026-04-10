Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Died On New Year’s Day And The Medical Examiner Just Revealed What Killed Her

Victoria Kafka Jones, the 34-year-old daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead in the early hours of January 1, 2026, on the 14th floor of the Fairmont San Francisco hotel.

She had been celebrating New Year’s Eve with a small group of people. Paramedics were called at 2:52 a.m. and declared her deceased at the scene.

The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner announced on February 17, 2026 that the cause of death was the toxic effects of cocaine. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

She was 34 years old. She is survived by her father, her mother Kimberlea Cloughley, and her older brother Austin Jones.

What Happened At The Fairmont?

San Francisco fire and police departments were both called to the Fairmont, one of the most prominent hotels in the city, in the first hours of 2026.

The SFFD received the call at 2:52 a.m. for a reported medical emergency. Police followed at approximately 3:14 a.m. for a report of a deceased person.

The dispatch audio was classified as “Code 3 for overdose, color change,” a reference to the blue or purple discoloration of the lips and skin that indicates severely reduced oxygen levels in the blood.

When first responders arrived, Victoria’s lips and fingernails were tinged blue. Bystanders had already attempted CPR. A witness told first responders that she had been using cocaine before her death.

No drug paraphernalia was found at the scene. San Francisco police found no signs of foul play and no indication of suicide.

The Medical Examiner arrived and conducted an investigation. Victoria was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Fairmont hotel issued a statement through press director Michelle Heston:

“We are deeply saddened by an incident that occurred at the hotel on January 1, 2026. Our heartfelt condolences are with the family and loved ones during this very difficult time.”

The family released a brief statement signed “The Family of Victoria Kafka Jones,” “We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.”

The Year Leading To Her Death

The twelve months leading up to Victoria’s death were marked by a series of legal incidents across multiple California counties, most of them rooted in substance abuse and the chaos that surrounds it.

On April 26, 2025, Napa County deputies responded after midnight to a wellness check at a residence on Las Amigas Road. When they arrived, Victoria appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

She had a white powder in her pocket believed to be cocaine, white residue on her tongue, rapid speech, and what deputies described as irregular body movements.

She admitted to using cocaine that day. When asked to walk to a patrol vehicle she refused and had to be physically escorted.

She was arrested on three counts. Being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and resisting arrest. She pleaded not guilty.

On May 14, 2025, she was arrested in Santa Cruz County on charges of public intoxication and resisting a police officer. A pretrial conference had been scheduled for January 27, 2026.

On June 13, 2025, Victoria was arrested again in Napa County following a domestic incident at the Carneros Resort and Spa.

She had reportedly slapped her husband Navek Cejas during a heated argument.

She was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and faced related allegations of elder abuse, which she denied. She pleaded not guilty.

There was also a third Napa County domestic incident reported on February 11, 2025, which did not result in an arrest because the victim, the same person who had made the call in all three Napa incidents, asked that charges not be pressed.

All of her pending cases remained open at the time of her death.

Napa County had offered a plea deal in the April drug case that would have required her to plead guilty to possession and resisting arrest, abstain from drugs, submit to random testing, complete one year of probation and counseling, and pay fines.

She was due back in court on January 20, 2026 to respond. She never made it.

The Conservatorship Tommy Lee Jones Sought In 2023

Two years before Victoria’s death, Tommy Lee Jones took legal action that reflects how serious his concern for his daughter had become.

On August 7, 2023, he filed a petition in Marin County Superior Court for the appointment of a temporary conservator of the person over Victoria.

He cited what court filings described as “life-threatening conduct” and the need for her to receive drug rehabilitation following psychiatric holds and prior legal incidents.

A judge granted the petition. A professional temporary conservator named Margaret Caron Schmierer was appointed on August 21, 2023, to oversee Victoria’s personal care.

The details of Victoria’s health at the time were not publicly disclosed. Victoria retained an attorney and contested the conservatorship.

On December 13, 2023, Tommy Lee Jones filed a petition to have it terminated. The court granted the termination on December 18, 2023, giving Victoria back her independence.

The conservatorship had lasted less than four months. What followed in the fourteen months between its termination and Victoria’s death was the sequence of arrests, hearings, and pending charges described above.

Who Was Victoria Jones?

Victoria Kafka Jones was born September 3, 1991, the youngest child of Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife Kimberlea Cloughley, who were married from 1981 to 1996.

Her older brother Austin Leonard Jones was born in 1982. Victoria spent most of her life away from public attention. She was married to Navek Cejas at the time of her death.

She did appear onscreen in a handful of films, most of them connected to her father. She had a small role in Men in Black II in 2002, appeared in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada in 2005, the film Tommy Lee Jones also directed, and appeared in The Homesman in 2014.

She had a guest appearance in an episode of One Tree Hill in 2005. She was seen on red carpets alongside her father on occasion, including at the premiere of Just Getting Started in 2017.

Outside of those appearances she remained private.

Who Is Tommy Lee Jones?

Tommy Lee Jones was born September 15, 1946, in San Saba, Texas. He attended Harvard University and has been one of the most respected character actors in American film for five decades.

He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as US Marshal Sam Gerard in The Fugitive in 1993.

His filmography includes Men in Black, No Country for Old Men, Lincoln, JFK, Batman Forever, Coal Miner’s Daughter, Heaven and Earth, and The Missing, among many others.

He was 79 years old at the time of Victoria’s death. Reports following the announcement of her passing indicated he had stopped working in the immediate aftermath to mourn privately.

He has been married to his third wife, Dawn Laurel, since 2001.