Grey’s Anatomy Is On Hiatus But When It Comes Back Two Characters Are Walking Into A Bridge Collapse

Grey’s Anatomy was not on last night, and it will not be on for the next three weeks.

If you tuned in to ABC at 10 p.m. on Thursday and found something else in its place, that is not an accident and it is not a sign the show is in trouble.

It is a planned hiatus, and when Grey’s comes back at the end of April it is going straight into the final two episodes of Season 22, including a season finale that looks like one of the biggest disaster events the show has staged in years.

Here is everything you need to know.

Why Grey’s Anatomy Was Not On Last Night

ABC has not given an official reason for the break, which started with last night’s April 9 slot and runs for three weeks.

The most likely explanation is simply scheduling, the network has content it wants to air in that window and is using the break to do it.

The show is not in any trouble. ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy for Season 23 before this hiatus even began.

In place of last night’s usual Grey’s block, ABC aired the first episodes of RJ Decker, a new crime drama that will feel vaguely familiar to Grey’s fans.

It stars Scott Speedman, who plays Nick Marsh on Grey’s, alongside Station 19 alum Jaina Lee Ortiz. RJ Decker will also fill the April 16 slot with a repeat.

Then on April 23, Grey’s gets bumped again, this time by ABC’s coverage of the 2026 NFL Draft, which is preempting the entire Thursday primetime block including 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville alongside Grey’s.

When Grey’s Anatomy Returns

Grey’s Anatomy returns Thursday April 30 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, with two back-to-back episodes over consecutive weeks closing out Season 22.

There are 18 episodes total this season, the same abbreviated count as Season 21. The finale airs Thursday May 7.

Both episodes stream on Hulu the day after airing.

What Are Those Two Episodes Setting Up?

The preview for the last two episodes of Season 22 has already been released, and it is not a quiet one.

Episode 17, titled “Through the Fire,” airs April 30. Ben Warren finds his former Station 19 colleague Maya Bishop, played by Danielle Savre, badly burned after a structural fire and in need of surgery from Amelia Shepherd and Link Lincoln.

There is a layer to this casting that most viewers will not immediately recognise: Savre is Kevin McKidd’s real-life partner.

So McKidd’s second-to-last episode on the show has his girlfriend guest-starring as a burn victim in crisis.

At the same time, the preview shows Owen Hunt caught in what appears to be a bridge collapse, possibly drowning. Nick Marsh is also brought in from the same incident.

Episode 18, the season finale titled “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” airs May 7 and turns that bridge collapse into the season’s major disaster event.

Dozens of people are injured. Owen and Nick are both caught up in it. Meredith Grey, Ellen Pompeo, is confirmed to return to the hospital for the finale, essentially forcing Bailey to take care of Nick while the rest of Grey Sloan responds to the mass casualty event.

Grey’s has done a ferry boat crash in Season 3, a sinkhole, a building collapse, and countless other disasters across 22 seasons.

A traditional bridge collapse has not happened before. Season 22 is about to add it to the list.

Whether Owen’s injuries in the finale prove fatal has not been confirmed. What has been confirmed is that Owen is leaving Grey Sloan in the finale, alongside Teddy Altman.

Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman Are Leaving

Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are both exiting Grey’s Anatomy when Season 22 ends.

McKidd has played Owen Hunt since Season 5. Raver has played Teddy Altman since Season 6, left after Season 8, returned for Season 14 as a guest, and came back full-time in Season 15.

Within the show they are officially divorced, having tried an open marriage and failed. McKidd has also directed 48 episodes of the show over the years and is directing his own goodbye episode in the finale.

Shonda Rhimes, who created the series, said of their departure: “It is both bittersweet and joyful to give this couple the happy ending their story deserves.”

That language, combined with both leaving in the same episode, strongly suggests they are exiting together.

Their departures are described as creative decisions, and the door has been left open for future returns — as it always is on Grey’s.

McKidd said, “Grey’s Anatomy has been a huge chapter of my life, creatively and personally.” Raver called playing Teddy “a dear and special place in my heart.”

What Season 22 Has Been Building All Year

Season 22 has been one of the more eventful runs in Grey’s recent history, and it is worth recapping what has happened to understand why the finale carries as much weight as it does.

The season opened with the death of Dr. Monica Beltran in the premiere — a gut-punch opener that immediately signalled the show was not easing fans in gently.

Dr. Richard Weber was diagnosed with cancer at some point mid-season, adding another layer of dread to the ensemble.

Jo Wilson’s pregnancy with twins became a crisis when she was diagnosed with peripartum cardiomyopathy, a rare form of heart muscle weakness, during what should have been a routine check-up, leaving her life hanging in the balance.

Atticus Lincoln survived what appeared to be a fatal situation earlier in the season, only narrowly. Dr. Beltran’s death, Weber’s diagnosis, Jo’s heart condition, the show has been stacking the stakes all year.

On the more celebratory side, Season 22 hit the show’s 450th episode, a milestone the writers and producers acknowledged on screen.

Jackson Avery and Addison Montgomery both returned for special guest appearances, giving long-term viewers the kind of callbacks the show has always been good at threading through its ongoing story.

Meredith Grey has remained a presence throughout the season despite Ellen Pompeo’s reduced regular schedule, she appears in key moments rather than week to week, which makes her confirmed return for the May 7 finale feel significant.

The Owen and Teddy storyline has run through the whole season without resolution. They tried an open marriage. It failed. They divorced.

Owen was briefly exploring a position at a smaller hospital, was pulled back by his mother’s stroke, and is now apparently caught in a bridge collapse with his professional future still unclear.

Teddy, according to the preview, survives her own crisis but is heading for the exit regardless of how the finale plays out.

The show has been threading their departure through the season without making it feel like a farewell tour, which is exactly the right approach.

After six consecutive weekly episodes in the stretch that just ended, the three-week break gives the audience time to sit with where things stand before the final push.

It is the kind of pause that, whether ABC intended it this way or not, functions as a breath before what looks like a sprint to the finish.

Grey’s Anatomy returns April 30 on ABC.