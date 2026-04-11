Bruno Mars Just Joined Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, And Sammy Davis Jr On A List Nobody Gets On Anymore

Las Vegas put Bruno Mars in a category with Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. on Friday.

Those are the only entertainers whose names are on streets along the Las Vegas Strip, and as of April 10, 2026, Bruno Mars is now one of them.

Park Avenue, the street running between New York-New York and Park MGM, was officially renamed Bruno Mars Drive in a ceremony that capped a full parade down Las Vegas Boulevard. The renaming was not a gesture.

It was a formal act by Clark County recognizing that Mars has done something in this city that almost nobody does anymore, built a genuine, decade-long relationship with Las Vegas that goes beyond a residency deal and into something the city considers permanent.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was there. Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson was there.

The Fountains of Bellagio were there. So were Elvis impersonators, the Raiderettes, the Vegas Golden Knights, a Hello Kitty bus, mariachi bands, Anderson .Paak riding in a convertible, and a crowd that had been waiting for hours in the April heat to see the man they were already calling the new king of Las Vegas roll past in a pink low-rider with two showgirls beside him.

The Parade

The procession started at 1 p.m. on the north side of Bellagio on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Road closures went into effect at approximately 12:15 p.m. to accommodate the route, which ran south past the Fountains of Bellagio, The Cosmopolitan, ARIA, and Park MGM before arriving at Toshiba Plaza in front of T-Mobile Arena around 1:30 p.m.

The lineup that traveled that route was a showcase of everything Mars has built in Las Vegas over the past decade.

His band the Hooligans were in the procession. Anderson .Paak, who opens The Romantic Tour alongside Leon Thomas, rode in his own convertible.

There was a marching band, a drum cadre, a massive Elvis float surrounded by Elvis impersonators, buses carrying the Raiderettes and members of the Vegas Golden Knights, classic cars, trucks, mariachi bands, and the Bruno Mars x Hello Kitty themed bus tied to his current merchandise collaboration.

Mars himself closed the procession in a pink low-rider with showgirls, the kind of entrance that belongs in a city where the entrance is part of the event.

Hundreds of fans lined the sidewalks along the route for hours before the parade began, standing in the heat to get a glimpse of someone this city has claimed as its own.

Las Vegas resident Deedee Jenkins was among them, and she put it plainly when she said of Mars joining Sinatra and Elvis on the street-naming list, “But they’re old school. This is new blood, and I’m ready for it.”

The Ceremony

When the procession reached Toshiba Plaza, Governor Lombardo presented Mars with Nevada’s ceremonial state flag and a proclamation.

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson issued a separate proclamation formally declaring April 10, 2026 Bruno Mars Day, and handed Mars a key to the Las Vegas Strip.

Gibson’s remarks at the ceremony captured exactly what the renaming was about. “Loving Las Vegas and really wanting a relationship with Las Vegas changes everything,” he said. “For us, we’re recognizing that. There are only a few entertainers whose names are on our streets. Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Bruno Mars.”

That list is not just long in history, it is short in membership. Gibson is describing a list of four people who received this honor before Friday. Mars is now the fifth.

The Rat Pack’s three core members, the most iconic solo performer in the history of Las Vegas, and now the man who showed up in 2016 for a residency at Park MGM and never really left.

Mars took the stage and thanked the crowd and the city. He then told the audience he wanted to read them a text message from his father, which told him to stay humble.

Then he announced he was donating one million dollars to Intermountain Children’s Health to benefit the new Las Vegas Children’s Hospital.

MGM Resorts matched the donation on the spot. The total between the two was two million dollars given to a children’s hospital in the city that was giving him a street.

Mars and the Hooligans then performed a mini concert for the Toshiba Plaza crowd, a preview of what was coming that night at Allegiant Stadium a few miles away, where The Romantic Tour was set to officially begin.

What Has Bruno Mars Built In Vegas?

The street renaming did not come out of nowhere. It is the formalization of a relationship that has been developing since 2013, when Mars first performed at MGM Grand Garden Arena and began what would become one of the most significant artist partnerships in the history of Las Vegas entertainment.

His residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, the venue was still called Park Theater when he started, launched in 2016. Over the years that followed, Mars played more than 100 sold-out shows there.

Total attendance across the residency exceeded 800,000 fans. That number, over the course of roughly a decade, represents a consistent and extraordinary draw at a level that most artists who attempt Las Vegas residencies do not come close to sustaining.

He also has his own lounge at the Bellagio, called The Pinky Ring by Bruno Mars. That is not a residency room or a concert venue, it is a permanent fixture with his name attached to it at one of the most recognizable hotels in the world.

The relationship between Mars and MGM Resorts runs through multiple properties and multiple formats, and what happened Friday on the Strip was MGM Resorts and Clark County jointly recognizing that this is not a temporary arrangement.

The Romantic Tour

Everything on Friday was also the opening act for The Romantic Tour, which kicked off that night at Allegiant Stadium.

The two Allegiant Stadium shows on April 10 and 11 represent Mars’s largest Las Vegas performances to date, stadium scale is a significant step beyond any residency room, and both nights were sold out well in advance.

Anderson .Paak and Leon Thomas are supporting acts on the tour, giving it a lineup that sits at the center of the current R&B landscape.

.Paak and Mars have collaborated extensively as Silk Sonic, the duo that produced the 2021 album “An Evening with Silk Sonic” and the Grammy-winning single “Leave the Door Open.”

Their chemistry onstage and in the studio is well established, and having .Paak in a convertible at the parade before they played the same stage that night was not accidental framing.

The Romantic Tour is Mars’s first full headlining stadium tour since the 24K Magic World Tour ended in 2018.

That tour ran for two years across multiple continents and remains one of the most successful concert tours of the 2010s by any measure.

An eight-year gap between stadium tours is long by the standards of artists at Mars’s commercial level, but it was not a period of absence, the Las Vegas residency, the Silk Sonic project, and various one-off appearances kept him present and visible throughout.

Nearly 40 North American dates are on the current schedule.

Who Is Bruno Mars?

Born Peter Gene Hernandez on October 8, 1985, in Honolulu, Hawaii, Bruno Mars is 40 years old.

He is a 16-time Grammy winner from 36 nominations. In 2016 alone he won six Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

He has sold over 130 million records globally, placing him among the best-selling music artists in history.

His catalog crosses genres in a way that very few artists have managed at commercial scale. He writes and produces. He plays multiple instruments.

Mars’ live shows are built around full-band performance with the Hooligans, choreography, and a level of production that was already at arena standard before the stadium transition.

,The Las Vegas residency format suited him specifically because the show is the product, every detail of the staging, the lighting, the choreography is designed and refined, and the residency gave him a home base to do that at the highest level for a sustained period.

The street named after him sits between New York-New York and Park MGM. It is a short block of pavement in the middle of the most heavily trafficked tourist corridor in North America.

Every person who walks that stretch of the Strip from this point forward will pass a sign with his name on it. Frank Sinatra got his street. Dean Martin got his. Sammy Davis Jr. got his. Elvis got his.

Now Bruno Mars has his.