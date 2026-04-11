Premier League Standings Are Still In Arsenal’s Favor But Bournemouth Just Made Everything Harder

Arsenal are still top of the Premier League table. They are still nine points clear of Manchester City.

They just lost at home to Bournemouth 2-1, which is the worst possible way to spend a Saturday morning when you are trying to end a 22-year wait for a league title.

This is where the Premier League standings sit on April 11, 2026, after Matchweek 32 wrapped up at the Emirates. Arsenal 70 points from 31 games.

Manchester City 61 points from 29 games, with that game in hand still to come. City play Chelsea tomorrow at Stamford Bridge. If they win, the gap closes to six.

If City then win their game in hand, it is three. And then Arsenal travel to the Etihad on April 19 with everything riding on it.

What Happened Today?

Bournemouth were the better side from the first whistle. Junior Kroupi opened the scoring in the 17th minute, converting at the far post from a deflected cross after Ryan Christie had opened up the Arsenal backline.

The Emirates went quiet. Arsenal were missing Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber, and Piero Hincapie through injury.

Trossard and Eze were only available off the bench. Declan Rice, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Trossard had all played through knocks in the Champions League first leg at Sporting three days earlier.

Arsenal got back level before half time through Viktor Gyokeres, who converted from the penalty spot in the 35th minute after Christie was penalized for a handball from a corner.

It was harsh on Bournemouth. It gave Arsenal a lifeline they probably had not earned. And it turned out to be temporary anyway.

Sixteen minutes from time, Bournemouth put together the move of the match. Kroupi chested a long ball down to substitute Harry Brooks, who played it quickly to Evanilson, who touched it perfectly into the path of Alex Scott.

Scott ghosted in behind the Arsenal defense, sat David Raya down, and passed the ball calmly into the opposite corner. The away end erupted. The home fans fell silent.

There was a smattering of boos at full time. There was also, by multiple accounts, a sense more of fear than anger in the stands, which is its own kind of story about where Arsenal are psychologically right now.

Arteta had urged his supporters to bring the noise before the match. He was seen during it asking them to calm down as frustrations built.

This is a club that has been in this position before. They know what slippage at the top of the table feels like.

The Current Standings

Arsenal has 70 points, 31 games played, 6 remaining. Their maximum possible total is 88 points.

Manchester City has 61 points, 29 games played, 9 remaining (including the game in hand and their unannounced fixture rescheduling). Their maximum possible total is 88 points.

Before today’s loss, Arsenal needed 16 points from their remaining seven games to mathematically guarantee the title regardless of goal difference, assuming City won everything.

The loss today changes that equation. Arsenal now need maximum points, or very close to it, from their six remaining games to be certain.

The good news is their goal difference remains significantly better than City’s.

Pre-match Arsenal’s goal difference stood at +39 against City’s +30 to +35 range.

In a scenario where both teams finish level on points, Arsenal would likely prevail on GD, but that is a tiebreaker nobody wants to be relying on in May.

The critical fact that the table cannot capture is schedule. Arsenal have six Premier League games left. City have nine.

Arsenal are also still in the Champions League, having won 1-0 at Sporting in the quarter-final first leg on Tuesday, the second leg is at home on April 15.

That means Arsenal will play three games in eight days between now and the Etihad showdown: Champions League home leg vs Sporting on April 15, then Manchester City away on April 19.

City, who were eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16 by Real Madrid, have been able to prepare for Chelsea tomorrow with a full week between games.

The Game That Decides It

Everything now points to April 19 at the Etihad. That was already the fixture everyone had circled when the schedule came out.

It is now something different, it is the game where Arsenal either arrest their slide and reassert control of this title race, or allow City back into genuine contention with six weeks of the season remaining.

If Arsenal win at the Etihad, their lead becomes mathematically very difficult to overcome.

A win would move them to 73 points minimum while dropping City’s maximum possible total from wherever they are down to 82, creating a gap that would require City to win every remaining game while Arsenal dropped points in multiple matches. That is possible but improbable.

If Arsenal draw, they maintain some cushion but City stay in the race.

If Arsenal lose, the gap could narrow to three points or fewer with City having more games remaining, and the title race becomes genuinely open for the final five weeks of the season.

Arsenal’s Injury List And Why Today Was So Difficult

The absences pile up in a way that is easy to say and hard to fully appreciate. Bukayo Saka is not fit. Martin Odegaard is not fit. Jurrien Timber is not fit. Piero Hincapie is not fit.

These are not fringe players, Saka and Odegaard are arguably Arsenal’s two most important creative forces.

Odegaard’s ability to control tempo, receive in tight spaces, and break defensive lines is irreplaceable.

Saka’s directness and ability to isolate defenders and draw fouls is irreplaceable. Neither of them was on the pitch today.

What Arsenal had instead was a midfield of Zubimendi, Rice, and Havertz, all solid, none of them particularly creative in the way Odegaard functions, and a front line of Madueke, Gyokeres, and Martinelli, with Madueke running hot and cold and Martinelli similarly inconsistent.

Gyokeres keeps scoring, which has papered over a lot of cracks since he arrived. His penalty today was his 14th league goal of the season.

But a penalty from a set piece is not the same as a goal created through open play dominance, and Arsenal’s lack of open play creativity was visible throughout the match.

Bournemouth, for their part, are on a run that deserves recognition. Twelve games unbeaten in the Premier League.

Andoni Iraola has built a team that presses intelligently, defends with organization, and creates dangerous transitions.

Junior Kroupi is 19 years old and now has 10 Premier League goals this season, the first teenager to reach that mark in 26 years, since Robbie Keane did it for Coventry City in 1999-2000.

Alex Scott was the best player on the pitch. Bournemouth beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates last April in 2025 as well, this is not the first time they have come to north London and taken three points.

What Does The Title Race Look Like?

Arsenal’s remaining league fixtures are as follows: Manchester City away on April 19, Newcastle United at home on April 25, Fulham at home on May 2, West Ham away on May 9, Burnley at home on May 17, Crystal Palace away on May 24.

Only the City game is outside London among the away fixtures. The run is manageable. It is also the kind of run where a team needs their best players available, which is exactly what Arsenal do not have right now.

Manchester City’s remaining league schedule includes Chelsea away tomorrow, Arsenal at home next Sunday, then Burnley, Everton, Brentford, Bournemouth, and Aston Villa. City have more games, which cuts both ways, more chances to accumulate points, but also more chances to drop them.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since 2003-04. That season, under Arsène Wenger, they went unbeaten for the entire league campaign and finished with 90 points.

It remains the only unbeaten league season in top-flight English football history. The club has come close in years since, agonizingly close in some seasons, and this year has been their most convincing title push in more than a decade.

The lead is still nine points. The title is still Arsenal’s to lose. But after losing at home to a mid-table side while missing your two best creative players, with Manchester City playing tomorrow, with the Etihad looming on the calendar next Sunday, the word “comfortable” no longer applies to anything about this Premier League standings picture.