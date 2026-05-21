Mortgage Rates Are Closing In On 7 Percent And Here’s Why

The 30-year fixed mortgage refinance rate crossed 7 percent on Wednesday May 20, 2026, according to Zillow data reported by CBS News, the first time refinance rates have breached that threshold since the last rate spike cycle, and a development that is reshaping what homebuyers and homeowners can afford to do in a spring market that was already operating under significant affordability pressure.

The 30-year fixed purchase rate sat at 6.749 percent as of Wednesday, according to U.S. News citing Zillow data, up from 6.665 percent the day before, and up 14 basis points from a week ago.

The direction is consistent and the driver is specific.

“Mortgage interest rates continued their slow rise today as markets remain sensitive to shifting threats during the Iran war,” NerdWallet reported Wednesday morning.

The analysis it offered was direct about what it would take to stabilize the situation:

“We probably won’t see stable mortgage rates until an actual peace agreement is finalized.”

The war that began on February 28, 2026 has now become one of the most significant factors in the American mortgage market.

Here is why that is true, what the rates actually are today and what anyone thinking about buying or refinancing needs to understand right now.

The Specific Rates As Of Today

The numbers vary slightly by data source because different providers measure rates at different points in the day and with different methodologies, but the direction and magnitude are consistent across all of them.

The 30-year fixed mortgage purchase rate is approximately 6.75 percent today. The 30-year fixed refinance rate has crossed 7 percent, sitting at 7.05 percent according to CBS News citing Zillow.

The 15-year fixed purchase rate is approximately 5.93 to 6.12 percent depending on the source. The 15-year refinance rate is approximately 6.08 percent.

To understand why these numbers represent a significant deterioration for borrowers, the comparison to just two months ago is clarifying.

On March 2, 2026, the 30-year refinance rate was 6.47 percent and the 15-year refinance was 5.48 percent.

On April 21, the 30-year refi was 6.52 percent. Today it is 7.05 percent.

That is an increase of 58 basis points, more than half a percentage point, in less than seven weeks.

What that means in dollars, on a $400,000 30-year mortgage, the difference between a 6.47 percent rate and a 7.05 percent rate is approximately $150 per month in additional interest payments.

Over 30 years, that is approximately $54,000 in additional interest. The difference between the rates on March 2 and the rates today is not an abstraction for the people who were planning to buy or refinance during this window.

Why The Iran War Is Driving Mortgage Rates Higher

Mortgage rates do not respond directly to military events. They respond to inflation expectations and to the movement of Treasury bonds, particularly the 10-year Treasury yield, which is the most closely watched benchmark for 30-year mortgage rates.

When the 10-year yield rises, mortgage rates rise. When it falls, they fall.

The connection between the Iran war and the 10-year Treasury yield runs through oil prices.

The US-Iran war that began on February 28, 2026 following military operations against Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure has put sustained upward pressure on crude oil prices.

Iran is one of the world’s major oil producers and the conflict has introduced both supply disruption risk and geopolitical risk premiums into the global oil market.

Higher oil prices translate into higher costs across virtually the entire economy, fuel for transportation, feedstock for manufacturing, energy for heating and cooling, which feeds directly into inflation.

The April consumer price index report, released on May 12, confirmed what the direction of oil prices had been suggesting: inflation increased 3.8 percent annually in April, the highest rate of annual inflation increase since May 2023.

A significant portion of that inflationary pressure is directly attributable to energy costs.

Higher inflation pushes investors to demand higher yields on Treasury bonds as compensation for the erosion of purchasing power over time. Higher Treasury yields mean higher mortgage rates.

NerdWallet put the transmission mechanism plainly:

“The Middle East conflict has put upward pressure on oil prices, which can make other items more expensive to manufacture and transport. Put simply, higher oil prices mean higher inflation, and higher inflation means higher interest rates.”

The Federal Reserve And Why It Is Not Helping

One of the features of the current rate environment that makes it particularly difficult for borrowers is the absence of Federal Reserve action that might offset the market-driven rate increases.

The Fed has kept its benchmark federal funds rate at 3.50 to 3.75 percent throughout 2026, on hold, not cutting, not hiking.

There is no Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for May, meaning this month will pass without any institutional action that could affect the rate trajectory.

The reason the Fed is on hold is a direct consequence of the inflation data. The central bank has been cautious about cutting rates throughout 2026 because its job is to bring inflation back to the 2 percent target, and inflation at 3.8 percent annually is not close enough to that target to justify easing.

The economy is adding jobs at a rate that most recession-fearers would call encouraging and that inflation-fighters call concerning. The job market strength reduces pressure on the Fed to ease financial conditions.

The 10-year Treasury yield, the benchmark that most directly drives mortgage rates, is currently hovering around 4.3 to 4.4 percent. At that level, the spread between Treasuries and mortgages is producing the 6.5 to 7 percent mortgage rates the market is currently experiencing.

Markets are pricing in only a small probability of Fed rate cuts later in 2026 or even into 2027.

The housing economists who described a stuck-rate environment at mid-6 percent handles as the new normal for the next 12 to 24 months were, if anything, being optimistic about what Iran’s trajectory and oil prices would produce.

What This Means For Spring Homebuying Season

The spring homebuying season of 2026 is running directly into this rate environment. The season historically generates the highest transaction volume of any quarter as families try to move before the school year, as tax refunds provide down payment funds and as the inventory of homes for sale reaches its annual peak.

The combination of still-elevated home prices and mortgage rates approaching or crossing 7 percent is producing what analysts have described as a classic wait-and-see psychology among buyers. The math is simple and brutal.

When you combine a 6.75 percent mortgage rate with home prices that remain near record highs in most major markets, the monthly payment required to buy a median-priced home exceeds what many families can afford.

Buyers who were ready to move at 6 percent rates are doing the math again at 6.75 percent and finding that the calculus has changed.

The result is a strange market that housing economists have observed repeatedly in the current rate cycle.

Homes are sitting on the market longer than they were during the pandemic-era frenzy, but buying is no more accessible than it was then, because the price reductions that longer days on market might seem to imply are not materializing at the scale needed to offset the rate increase. The affordability problem has simply shifted from one form to another.

What Buyers And Refinancers Should Do Right Now

NerdWallet’s Wednesday analysis offered a specific warning about the directional risk:

“If mortgage rates keep moving up this week, we’ll likely see the highest rates of 2026 in the next several days.”

That statement reflects the reality that the forces driving rates higher, the Iran war, oil prices, inflation, have not reversed and may not reverse in the near term.

For anyone in the process of buying a home, the conventional wisdom about rate locks is more urgent in a rising rate environment than in a stable or declining one.

A rate lock is an agreement with a lender to hold a specific interest rate for a defined period, typically 30 to 60 days, while the purchase is completed. If rates rise further before closing, the locked rate is protected.

Many lenders offer float-down provisions that allow borrowers to benefit if rates decline before closing while remaining protected if they rise.

For homeowners considering refinancing, the arithmetic depends entirely on the gap between the current mortgage rate and today’s refinance rate.

Refinancing from a 7.5 or 8 percent rate into today’s 7.05 percent 30-year rate still produces meaningful interest savings. Refinancing from a 6.0 percent pandemic-era rate into 7.05 percent does not.

The calculation is specific to each household’s existing rate, loan balance and how long they intend to remain in the home.

The 10-year Treasury yield is the number to watch in the days ahead. Every meaningful move in that yield, up or down, will show up in mortgage rates within 24 to 48 hours.

The war, the oil market and the inflation data are the forces moving the yield. None of those variables are under the control of borrowers.

What borrowers control is when they decide to act in an environment that may not get materially better before it gets temporarily worse.