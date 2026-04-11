UFC 327 Is Tonight And The Light Heavyweight Title Is On The Line In One Of The Closest Title Fights In Years

The UFC light heavyweight championship is vacant. Alex Pereira vacated it to chase the heavyweight title.

Tonight at the Kaseya Center in Miami, the belt goes to whoever walks out of the cage after Jiří Procházka and Carlos Ulberg finish trying to knock each other unconscious.

That is UFC 327, and it is one of the more legitimately unpredictable title fights the organization has put together in the last few years.

The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET. Early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+ only.

No PPV purchase required, you need a Paramount+ subscription and that is it. The main event goes on around 11:30 p.m. ET depending on how the undercard plays out.

The Main Event

Jiří Procházka (-115) vs. Carlos Ulberg (-105). The odds are almost exactly even, which tells you everything about how difficult this fight is to predict.

Both men can finish you. Both men can be finished. Neither man fights conservatively.

Procházka is 33, Czech, 32-5-1 overall with six UFC appearances resulting in six finishes.

He won the light heavyweight title by stopping Glover Teixeira in 2022, vacated it due to a severe shoulder injury before making a single defense, came back and lost to Pereira via TKO in the second round in 2023, then strung together knockout victories over Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree to reclaim his position as the division’s most dangerous striker.

He has 28 career wins by knockout. He trains with the New England Cartel under head coach Tyson Chartier, has been at the UFC Performance Institute in Mexico City since February, and says he is going to “start faster” tonight, his words at media day were about unlocking “the primal aggression” inside himself.

His baby arrived back home during fight week. He is fighting for a world title while his newborn child is at home.

Procházka’s style is the problem. He operates on angles that conventional striking theory does not account for, disrupts rhythm in ways that make distance management unreliable, and is willing to engage in exchanges where both men take punishment because he trusts his ability to survive and deliver more than his opponent.

He is not the kind of fighter you prepare for by watching film and building a game plan, because the film does not fully capture what it feels like to stand in front of him.

Ulberg is 35, from New Zealand, 13-1 overall and 9-1 in the UFC. He is on a nine-fight winning streak. His last three wins came over Jan Blachowicz, Volkan Oezdemir, and Dominick Reyes, all former champions or title challengers.

He stopped Reyes last September with a perfectly timed counter and earned the title shot. He trains at City Kickboxing in Auckland, the same gym as Israel Adesanya, and he represents the precision counterpart to Procházka’s chaos.

He is patient, technically sound, dangerous on the counter, and excellent at managing range.

Ulberg described the matchup in his own terms, “Chaos vs. order. It’s a fight that’s always been due to happen.” He has been watching Procházka for years, he says.

He is not surprised to be here. He is also the first fighter from New Zealand to challenge for the UFC light heavyweight title, which is a piece of history attached to tonight regardless of the outcome.

The tactical question at the heart of this fight is whether Ulberg can avoid being drawn into a firefight on Procházka’s terms. Procházka wants contact. He wants to be in range.

He wants to force decisions at close quarters where his unpredictability is most dangerous.

Ulberg needs to maintain discipline, keep range, and strike when the openings present themselves, not when Procházka invites him to engage. The fight Ulberg wins looks methodical.

The fight Procházka wins looks like chaos theory applied to human beings.

Why Is The Belt Vacant?

Alex Pereira held the UFC light heavyweight title twice. He is also a former UFC middleweight champion, a former Glory kickboxing middleweight and light heavyweight champion, and one of the most physically remarkable combat sports athletes currently competing.

He vacated the 205-pound title to challenge for the interim UFC heavyweight championship. The man decided that two championships in one organization was not enough.

Whoever wins tonight becomes the light heavyweight champion of the world and immediately becomes the most likely opponent for Pereira the moment he finishes whatever he is doing in the heavyweight division.

That fight, Pereira vs. the new champion, is already the most anticipated potential matchup in the light heavyweight division, and it gets built tonight.

The Co-Main Event

Azamat Murzakanov (-185 to -230 depending on the book) vs. Paulo Costa (+154 to +190). Light heavyweight. Murzakanov is undefeated in professional MMA, Costa was a middleweight title challenger who has moved up in weight.

Murzakanov is ranked sixth in the division and has a chance to make a serious statement tonight.

Costa is a fan favorite whose power is legitimate at any weight class but whose chin has been tested at 185 and whose durability against larger opponents is an open question.

This is a significant fight for the light heavyweight rankings regardless of who wins.

The Rest Of The Card

Curtis Blaydes (-108) vs. Josh Hokit (-112) at heavyweight, odds nearly even, which suggests either the bookmakers genuinely cannot separate them or Hokit is genuinely knocking on the door at the highest level.

Dominick Reyes (-162) vs. Johnny Walker (+136) at light heavyweight, Reyes was knocked out by Ulberg in September and is back five months later.

Walker is one of the most athletically gifted fighters in the division who has never consistently put it together.

Cub Swanson (-115) vs. Nate Landwehr (-105) at featherweight, Swanson has been fighting professionally since 2005.

He is 41 years old. He is on the main card of a numbered UFC event in 2026 as essentially a coin-flip favorite. This is either impressive or the context is complicated.

What To Watch In The Early Matches

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire vs. Aaron Pico at featherweight is a fight that MMA fans wanted for years when both men were in Bellator.

Pitbull is a former Bellator featherweight and lightweight champion, one of the best fighters to never compete in the UFC before now, with a legitimate case as the greatest Bellator champion in the promotion’s history.

Pico was a highly touted prospect who turned into a legitimate contender. The matchup never happened in Bellator. It happens tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

Also on the prelims: Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez at women’s strawweight, Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown at welterweight, and Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics at lightweight.

Early prelims include Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque at middleweight, two veterans who have seen better days in terms of ranking but who can both still fight.

The flyweight championship fight between Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira was originally scheduled for the co-main event but Van suffered an injury and the fight moves to UFC 328 in May.

What Happens Tonight?

Procházka and Ulberg are as close to a genuine toss-up as you can get in a title fight.

The styles invite chaos and the chaos invites knockout finishes. Someone gets dropped or the fight goes the distance and someone gets a decision.

Either way, a new light heavyweight champion is crowned tonight in Miami and the post-Pereira era of the division begins immediately.