Anna Kepner’s Stepbrother Was Just Indicted As An Adult And The Details In The Charges Are Disturbing

Anna Kepner was a cheerleader, a straight-A student, a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville, Florida.

She loved dolphins and butterflies and heavy metal music. She was preparing to graduate.

She dreamed of cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs. She wanted to join the Navy. Her family nicknamed her “Anna Bananna.” She was 18 years old.

On November 7, 2025, Anna Kepner was found dead inside her cabin aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship while the vessel was in international waters en route to Miami.

She was found hidden under a bed, wrapped in a blanket and covered with life jackets. The cause of her death was determined to be mechanical asphyxia, a homicide, caused when an object or physical force prevents someone from breathing.

On Monday, April 13, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Anna’s 16-year-old stepbrother, Timothy Hudson, had been indicted by a federal grand jury as an adult on charges of murder and aggravated sexual abuse.

If convicted on both counts, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this unimaginable loss,” said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. “As in every case, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Why Was The Kepner Family On The Cruise?

The Kepner family was on a vacation together aboard the Carnival Horizon, one of Carnival Cruise Line’s ships operating out of PortMiami.

Anna’s father, Christopher Kepner, is married to Shauntel Kepner, Timothy Hudson’s mother. The family shared the cruise as a blended unit. Anna and her parents, along with Timothy and at least one other sibling.

The parents stayed in a cabin across the hall. Anna and Timothy shared a cabin with the other teen.

Prosecutors allege that between November 6 and 7, Hudson sexually assaulted and intentionally killed his stepsister inside that shared cabin.

When the ship returned to PortMiami, Anna’s body had been found and the full weight of what had happened became unavoidable. Hudson was reportedly admitted to a medical facility following the ship’s return.

According to his mother’s statements in court proceedings, he told her he did not remember anything that happened.

Hudson also reportedly had not taken his insomnia medication for two nights during the cruise, including the night before Anna’s body was discovered.

The Investigation And Charges

The case spent months under seal, which is standard procedure when a juvenile is initially charged. Hudson was first charged as a juvenile on February 2, 2026, more than two months after Anna died.

He appeared in federal court in Miami on February 6, wearing a camouflage hoodie and a hat pulled down over his face. He pleaded not guilty.

The proceedings were not public, the court documents were sealed, and because of his age, neither the lawyers, the government, nor the court could make public disclosures.

U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom released Hudson to live with an uncle under an electronic monitoring tether.

That order was later amended to allow him to temporarily join his father at a landscaping business.

Prosecutors objected to his release, arguing he represented a danger to others, and have now asked the judge to revisit and revoke that release order following the adult indictment.

A federal grand jury returned the indictment on March 10, 2026. The seal on the case was lifted on Friday, April 11.

Two days later, prosecutors publicly announced that Hudson would be prosecuted as an adult, and the full scope of the charges became public knowledge.

Teens prosecuted in federal court are extremely rare. The case is in federal rather than state jurisdiction because the alleged crime occurred aboard a vessel in international waters.

That is a specific category of federal maritime jurisdiction, what happens in international waters falls under federal law regardless of the state where a ship is registered or where it departs from.

The Parents’ Statement

Christopher and Shauntel Kepner, Anna’s father and Timothy’s mother, a couple now navigating an unimaginable situation, issued a joint statement Monday.

The layers of grief inside that statement are difficult to fully absorb.

“Our family is devastated by the loss of Anna and continues to grieve this unimaginable tragedy,” they wrote.

They noted that as of Monday, the 16-year-old suspect had not yet been taken into custody, and said that fact left them “deeply concerned and troubled.”

“We believe accountability is critical and are seeking clarity on this matter. We are placing our trust in the justice system to pursue the truth with care and integrity. This situation is deeply painful and complex for our entire family.”

Anna’s father had previously told PEOPLE magazine that he hoped his stepson “faces the consequences” of what he allegedly did.

Who Was Anna Kepner?

Anna Kepner was born on June 13, 2007. She spent her life in Titusville, Florida, a small city on the Space Coast about 40 miles east of Orlando.

She attended Temple Christian School, where she was a cheerleader, a role she took seriously and hoped to carry into college.

The Georgia Bulldogs were her dream destination. She was a straight-A student, described by everyone who knew her as bright, outgoing, and warm.

She loved dolphins and butterflies. She loved heavy metal music. She was preparing to graduate when she died. She had been thinking about joining the Navy after school.

At her memorial service in November 2025, her family asked everyone who attended to wear bright colors rather than the traditional black.

They said it was “in honor of Anna’s bright and beautiful soul.” They remembered her as someone who filled the world with laughter and light.

Her obituary described her as “fun, outgoing, and bubbly” and said she had a gift for making everyone around her feel the warmth she carried with her.

She was one month from graduation when she died.

The Legal Road Ahead

Timothy Hudson has been charged but has not yet gone to trial. He is presumed innocent under the law.

Federal prosecutors are asking that he be held in detention pending trial, arguing he poses a danger to others, a motion that is now before the court given his newly adult status in the proceedings.

His defense lawyers did not object to the transfer to adult prosecution.

The case will proceed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida. The charges are first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse. The maximum penalty on conviction is life in prison plus a $250,000 fine.

Anna Kepner’s family is waiting for what comes next, like families always do in cases like this, wanting answers, wanting accountability, trying to hold both the grief and the process at the same time.

In their statement Monday they said they are placing their trust in the justice system. That is all anyone in their position can do.

Anna was 18 years old. She wanted to go to college and cheer and join the Navy and see what her life would become. None of that happened.

What happened instead was that she was found under a bed on a cruise ship in international waters, and the case against her stepbrother has now moved into adult court, and her family is wearing bright colors to remember her.