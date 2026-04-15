AVGO Stock Is Surging Again After Broadcom Just Landed Its Biggest Deal Of The Year

Broadcom stock is on the move again on April 15, 2026. The shares, which trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker AVGO, were changing hands at approximately $392.97 in after-hours trading.

Shares are up roughly 3% on the day, after the company and Meta announced a major extended AI chip partnership on Tuesday evening.

The deal is the third significant AI partnership Broadcom has announced this month, and it arrives as investors are trying to decide whether a company valued at $1.8 trillion can justify its multiple or whether the stock has run too far, too fast.

Here is everything you need to know about what is driving AVGO right now.

The Reason The Meta Deal Changes Everything

Meta and Broadcom announced an extended multi-year partnership on April 14, 2026 that runs through 2029 and includes an initial commitment of over one gigawatt of computing capacity, roughly enough to power 750,000 average US homes.

The partnership focuses on several generations of Meta’s custom AI processors, known as MTIA chips (Meta Training and Inference Accelerators), covering chip design, packaging, and networking.

Mark Zuckerberg put it plainly in the joint statement:

“Meta is partnering with Broadcom across chip design, packaging, and networking to build out the massive computing foundation we need to deliver personal superintelligence to billions of people.”

The detail that drew most attention from analysts was what happens to Broadcom CEO Hock Tan as a result.

Tan had been sitting on Meta’s board of directors, a governance arrangement that reflected the depth of the existing relationship. Under the expanded deal, he steps down from the board and moves into an advisory role focused on Meta’s custom silicon roadmap.

That is not a demotion. It signals that the relationship has moved from governance oversight to deep operational co-development, the kind of partnership where the CEO’s advice on chip strategy is more valuable than his presence at a board table.

Meta had committed in January 2026 to spending up to $135 billion on AI this year.

This deal is part of that broader buildout, alongside commitments to deploy AMD GPUs, Nvidia chips, and Arm-based custom designs. But the Broadcom relationship is now extended and formalized through 2029 with specific generational roadmaps.

The Deals With Google And Anthropic

The Meta deal is the third major AI partnership announcement from Broadcom in April 2026.

On April 7-8, the company announced landmark long-term supply agreements with Alphabet’s Google and with Anthropic.

The Google deal is a multi-year arrangement for Broadcom to continue producing future versions of Google’s tensor processing units, the TPUs that power Google’s AI infrastructure.

Revenue visibility runs through at least 2031. Alphabet deepened the tie further by placing its chief accounting officer as Broadcom’s new CFO, which is about as clear a signal of strategic alignment as two companies can send.

The Anthropic deal gives the AI startup access to approximately 3.5 gigawatts of computing capacity powered by Google’s TPUs, which Broadcom builds.

Anthropic is best known as the company behind Claude, the AI model that competes directly with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The market reaction to those announcements was substantial. On April 7-8, AVGO surged approximately 6%, moving from around $314 to nearly $333 while the broader Nasdaq fell.

By April 10, the stock closed at $371.46. The three-deal April has effectively erased what had been a nearly 10% year-to-date loss through early April, turning AVGO’s 2026 performance approximately 9.52% positive as of Tuesday’s close at $380.72.

What Does Broadcom Actually Do?

Broadcom is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world. It designs and sells custom AI accelerators, application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) known as XPUs, that are purpose-built for specific AI workloads.

Unlike Nvidia’s general-purpose graphics processing units, Broadcom’s chips are designed in partnership with specific customers to handle their particular compute demands more efficiently.

It is also a leading provider of networking chips for AI data centers, including the Ethernet and switching infrastructure that moves data between chips at high speed without bottlenecks.

Following its $69 billion acquisition of VMware in 2023, Broadcom is now also a major infrastructure software business, a combination that gives it both hardware and software revenue streams.

CEO Hock Tan has built the company through disciplined acquisitions and a relentless focus on execution.

In fiscal year 2025, Broadcom generated $63.89 billion in revenue, up nearly 24% year-over-year. Earnings were $23.13 billion, up 292%.

Q1 FY2026 Earnings

In March 2026, Broadcom reported its fiscal first quarter results (the quarter ended February 1, 2026) and the numbers were strong.

Revenue hit $19.31 billion against a $19.18 billion consensus estimate, a beat. Adjusted EPS came in at $2.05 vs. $2.03 expected. Revenue grew 29% year-over-year.

The headline number inside those results was AI semiconductor revenue: $8.4 billion, up 106% from the same quarter a year earlier.

AI now represents approximately 43% of Broadcom’s total revenue. CEO Tan described the driver as “robust demand for custom AI accelerators and AI networking.”

The Q2 guidance was even more striking. Broadcom guided for $22 billion in revenue, against a $20.56 billion consensus estimate, a significant beat.

Q2 semiconductor solutions revenue guidance of $14.8 billion also cleared the $13.06 billion consensus. Q2 adjusted profit margin guidance came in at 68%, above the 66% consensus.

On the earnings call, Tan confirmed Broadcom now has six major AI chip customers. The sixth is OpenAI, expected to deploy over one gigawatt of capacity in 2027.

He made the statement that has become the centerpiece of every AVGO bull thesis:

“We have line of sight to achieve AI revenue from chips, just chips, in excess of $100 billion in 2027. We have also secured the supply chain required to achieve this.”

The Bull Case

The bull argument for AVGO is built on a few interlocking pieces. First, the $73 billion AI backlog, locked-in future revenue from customers who have already committed.

Second, the $100 billion AI chip revenue target for 2027, which at current trajectories some analysts believe could actually come in higher.

Citi, after the Google deal announcement, projected Broadcom could potentially reach over $130 billion.

Third, the multi-year contractual relationships with Google (through 2031), Meta (through 2029), Anthropic, OpenAI, and others that create durable, visible revenue far out on the horizon.

Fourth, and perhaps most important structurally, is what Broadcom represents in the broader AI infrastructure landscape.

The big tech companies, Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, are racing to reduce dependence on Nvidia’s expensive GPUs by building custom chips for their specific workloads.

Broadcom is the primary partner making that possible. Every dollar spent on custom AI infrastructure chips largely runs through Broadcom.

It is, as analysts have described it, the toll road for AI giants, not building the models themselves, but supplying the critical infrastructure that makes the models run.

The 28 analysts covering the stock have an average price target of $438.43, roughly 15% above the current price, with Barclays, Rosenblatt, and KeyCorp all at $500.

The Bear Case

The concerns are real and worth understanding. Customer concentration is the primary one. Google, Meta, and Anthropic potentially account for over 70% of Broadcom’s AI chip revenue.

If any of those three decided to develop their chips entirely in-house, delayed deployments, or shifted strategy, the impact on Broadcom would be severe.

The company has essentially traded diversity of customers for depth of relationship with a small number of very large ones.

Margin compression is the second concern. To win massive rack-scale deals, Broadcom has increasingly shifted toward selling full integrated systems, compute, networking, and cooling together.

These hardware-heavy deals carry lower gross margins than pure chip or software sales, pulling gross margins from historic 80%-plus levels toward the 74-76% range.

On April 9, Seaport Research downgraded AVGO to Neutral, saying the “gains are fully factored in” and describing the stock as “still in the pack,” arguing that at current multiples, the good news is already in the price.

The trailing P/E ratio of 74 is not a low-risk entry point for anyone who needs to be right on timing.

There is also macro uncertainty. AI infrastructure buildout has not been linear, OpenAI froze its Stargate UK project, and broader CapEx commitments across the industry have seen cancellations and delays.

Any sustained slowdown in hyperscaler data center spending would ripple directly into Broadcom’s pipeline.

Where Does AVGO Sit Right Now?

AVGO’s 52-week range runs from $161.61 at the low to $414.61 at the high. The stock is currently trading at approximately $393, in the upper third of that range but well off the peak.

The year-to-date trajectory tells the 2026 story in miniature. A rocky start driven by macro pressure, a sharp recovery powered by deal announcements, and now another leg up on the Meta partnership.

The next major catalyst on the calendar is the fiscal second quarter earnings report, expected in early June 2026.

Broadcom guided Q2 revenue at $22 billion. If AI revenue continues tracking above expectations, and if the Google, Anthropic, and Meta partnerships begin contributing measurably to the quarterly numbers, the stock’s relationship with its current $438 analyst consensus could shift quickly.

For now, AVGO is the clearest public market expression of a specific bet. That the AI capex supercycle is real, durable, and that the companies building the infrastructure underpinning it are worth paying a premium for.