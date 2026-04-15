Tax Day Deals 2026 Mean You Can Eat For Free Today If You Know Where To Go

Tax Day 2026 is Wednesday, April 15, the federal deadline to file your 2025 return, and while the IRS is expecting more than 140 million Americans to file today, a remarkable number of restaurants and brands have decided the occasion deserves free food rather than just anxiety.

Some of these are genuinely good. Some require an app download.

Some require you to say “Government Cheese” to a cashier with a straight face. All of them are real, all of them are available today, and here is every one worth knowing about.

The Best Free Things To Grab On Tax Day

The cleanest free deal of the day is Kona Ice, which is doing its annual “Chill Out Day” and giving away free shaved ice at participating trucks on April 15. No purchase required.

Find your nearest truck at KonaIce.com. Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee is doing the same thing with free frozen beverages at its mobile locations, another no-strings “Chill Out Day” offer.

Krispy Kreme’s deal is the most talked-about of the year. Buy any dozen doughnuts at regular price and get a second Original Glazed dozen completely free, valid in-shop, drive-thru, pickup, and delivery through the app.

For online orders use promo code TAXBREAK. Limit two dozen per guest in-store (one free dozen for online).

Krispy Kreme Chief Brand Officer Alison Holder said in a release, “Finishing your taxes is a big accomplishment, and we think that deserves a reward.”

Great American Cookies is running a buy-one-get-one on chocolate chip cookie cake slices today.

Maple Street Biscuit Company is giving three free Bonuts, their biscuit-doughnut hybrid, to anyone who shows proof of their Tax Day promotion.

California Tortilla is giving away a free small chips and queso (or chips and salsa) with any purchase, say “Government Cheese” in store or use code GOVCHEESE online and in the app.

Happy Joe’s Pizza is throwing in a free small Cheese Stix with any pizza purchase. Paris Baguette Rewards members get a free pastry with any beverage purchase.

And for parents who have been quietly taxing their children’s Goldfish snacks, Pepperidge Farm is running a “Goldfish Parent Tax” promotion.

Log on to GoldfishParentTax.com at exactly 4:15 p.m. ET today, file your claim, and if eligible you will receive a refund on two bags of crackers.

The $10.40 Deals

Several of today’s discounts are priced at exactly $10.40. This is not a coincidence.

It references Form 1040, the standard individual income tax return form every American files.

It is the restaurant industry’s most reliable Tax Day joke and it runs industry-wide every year.

7-Eleven is giving $10.40 off any order of $25 or more via the 7NOW Delivery app today with code WRITEOFF.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is taking $10.40 off purchases of $40 or more with code TAXDAY26, valid online, in-app, and in-store at all locations except Brooklyn and Las Vegas Palazzo.

Kona Grill is offering starters for $10.40 for dine-in guests all day. Grubhub has $10.40 off orders of $50 or more at Sweetgreen, Krispy Kreme, and Chili’s today.

BOGO Deals Worth Knowing About

Subway has the most interesting BOGO of the day. Sub Club members can get a buy-one-get-one footlong with promo code FLBOGO online or in-app, valid through April 28, so not just today.

The Tax Day twist is that 1,040 Sub Club members who use the offer on April 15 specifically will receive a full refund on their entire order, making both sandwiches free.

The 1,040 figure is the 1040 form reference again.

Potbelly is doing a straight BOGO on April 15, buy one Big or Original sandwich and get an Original free with promo code BOGO, claimable in-store, online, or via the app.

Fazoli’s Rewards members can get BOGO Baked Spaghetti today.

Discounted Food On Tax Day

Pizza Hut has large 3-topping pizzas starting at $10 today, available in-person, on the website, or through the app.

Your choice of Hand Tossed, Tavern Style, or Thin ‘N Crispy crust.

Burger King is leaning into the fact that Tax Day falls on Whopper Wednesday this year, Royal Perks members can grab a Whopper for $3.99 and the app is also showing a BOGO Original Chicken Sandwich deal.

Wendy’s is offering a free 6-piece nuggets with any in-app purchase of $5 or more today.

Hooters is running a dine-in deal that includes a $4.15 burger, $2.50 American draft beers, and free kids meals all day.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse has $10 off any $40 order for dine-in or takeout with code TAXDAY.

Checkers and Rally’s has $3 Big Buford burgers today (offer runs April 14-15).

White Castle has 15% off online or in-app with code WC15OFF, this one runs April 13 through 17, so you have a few more days.

Popeyes is taking 25% off a 3-piece tenders combo.

Sonny’s BBQ has a $10.99 St. Louis Rib Dinner, ribs, BBQ beans, coleslaw, and garlic bread, for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, and online orders.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has $10 off orders of $50 or more with code WRITEOFF, valid online and in-app through today.

Shake Shack’s deal runs beyond today, through April 27, use code TRUFFLETAX for a free single Black Truffle Burger, Black Truffle Shroom, or Black Truffle Parmesan Fries with any $10.40+ order.

Smoothie King is offering $3 off to anyone who downloads the app and joins Healthy Rewards today.

Ziggi’s Coffee is giving $2 off bounce-back coupons (good April 16-22) to anyone who makes an in-store purchase today.

Deals That Have Nothing To Do With Food

Grubhub has a “Fee Return” promotion running through today: upload a receipt from any 2025 food delivery app order showing delivery or service fees at GrubhubFeeReturn.com for a chance to receive $20 in Grubhub credit.

It does not have to be a Grubhub receipt, any delivery app from last year qualifies.

TurboTax is offering a $25 Uber credit toward a ride to or from a local TurboTax office for in-person filing assistance. Select cities only. Book through the Uber app or the TurboTax booking page.

H&R Block tax software is up to 23% off on Amazon today. The Deluxe version is $39.99 (regularly $51.99), Deluxe plus State is $49.97, Premium is $74.97, and Premium and Business is $99.99.

Petco is giving pets a free snack from the treat bar on April 15.

One Thing Worth Knowing About Extensions

If you are not going to finish your return by tonight, you can file IRS Form 4868 for an automatic six-month extension, moving your filing deadline to October 15, 2026. The extension is free and the IRS does not require a reason.

The important thing to understand is that an extension gives you more time to file your return, it does not give you more time to pay any taxes you owe.

If you expect to owe money, the amount is still due today, and interest and penalties begin accruing on any unpaid balance starting tomorrow. File the extension, pay your estimate, sort the paperwork later.