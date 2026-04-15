Ken Jennings Met Jamie Ding As A Kid And Now Watches Him Close In On His Own Jeopardy Record

Ken Jennings has hosted Jeopardy since 2022. He holds the all-time consecutive wins record at 74 games.

He has said publicly that record can be broken. And on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, a 30-something bureaucrat and law student from Lawrenceville, New Jersey made a slightly stronger case that he might be the one to do it.

Jamie Ding won his 23rd consecutive game on Tuesday, earning $16,400 and bringing his total regular-season winnings to $644,000.

The win tied him with Canadian champion Mattea Roach for fifth place all-time in consecutive wins.

It also put him at the most statistically dangerous moment in any great Jeopardy run, the exact threshold where most champions who never reach fourth place simply stop.

Who Is Jamie Ding?

Ding is described on Jeopardy as a “bureaucrat and law student from Lawrenceville, New Jersey.” That’s accurate in the most barebones sense. He works for the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency while pursuing a law degree.

He graduated from Princeton University in 2013. Before that, he grew up in Detroit and graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School in 2009.

He has a cocktail named after him at his old eating club at Princeton, which is a detail that tells you something about the kind of person who ends up with 23 Jeopardy wins.

He also has a personal connection to the man whose record looms over his run.

Ding first met Ken Jennings at a quiz bowl tournament around 2005 or 2006, when Ding was roughly a teenager. He has also crossed paths with the show’s history in another unexpected way.

He was caught off-guard when he first met Alex Trebek at the 2004 National Geographic Bee because Trebek’s video game persona still had a mustache, while the real Trebek had shaved his years earlier.

This is a man who has been in the orbit of Jeopardy royalty for two decades before ever stepping behind a podium as a contestant.

Ding’s Magnificent Jeopardy Run

Ding became a superchampion, the designation given to players with ten or more consecutive wins, on March 26, 2026, when he secured his 10th straight victory with $272,810 in total earnings at that point.

He was the 20th superchampion in the show’s history.

The numbers he has put up since then are worth sitting with. On March 16 he set the record for the lowest one-game winning score in season 42, $3,933, after making a massive Final Jeopardy wager that didn’t pay off.

He wagered $44,200 in Final Jeopardy that night, the highest Final Jeopardy wager of the entire season, and lost it all in what became the highest Final Jeopardy wager loss of season 42 as well.

He still won. The next day he came back and shattered Ken Jennings’ Coryat score record of $39,200, a record Jennings had set in June 2004, with a new record of $42,400.

He also tied Jennings’ record for the most correct responses in a single game including Final Jeopardy, with 45.

To understand what that means in context. Only three champions in Jeopardy history, Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and now Jamie Ding, have recorded at least 40 consecutive correct responses and a Coryat score over $30,000.

Only those three have also recorded at least 30 correct questions in 10 consecutive games. Ding is not hovering at the edge of this company. He is already in it.

He is also winning the way great champions win. He dominates buzzer control, consistently shutting out the other two contestants before they can stack up meaningful totals.

He wins in runaway fashion with enough regularity that reaching Final Jeopardy with a commanding lead is less an achievement than a pattern. And he does all of this looking entirely comfortable.

Ding smiles when he responds to clues. He tells animated stories during the interview segment.

He does not look like someone carrying the weight of the record books, which is, as Ken Jennings himself has noted, probably exactly what you need to look like if you’re going to carry them a long way.

The 23rd Win And Why It’s Significant

Of the top ten consecutive win streaks in Jeopardy history, most of the players ranked sixth through tenth ended their runs somewhere between 19 and 23 wins.

This is not a coincidence.

It reflects something real about the plateau where very good runs become great ones, the point at which the show’s best challengers have found you, the point at which the psychological weight of the streak begins to accumulate, the point where attention and pressure and fatigue converge.

Ding is there right now. He has tied the 23-win mark that also defines the top of that danger zone.

What happens in the next few episodes will tell us more about what kind of run this actually is.

The players ranked second through fourth, Amy Schneider at 40, Matt Amodio at 38, James Holzhauer at 32, all pushed through this threshold into territory that belongs to a very short list of people.

Jennings, of course, pushed through it to 74.

What Has Ken Jennings Said About His Own Record?

The relationship between Ding’s run and Jennings’ record is unusually direct, because Jennings is not just the record holder, he is the host watching it happen from the other side of the stage.

On the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, Jennings has spoken about what he believes it takes to get deep into a run like his:

“I think there is a plateau you hit, where you’re just cruising. You’ve had a lot more practice on the buzzer and on the set than your opponents have had. It’s kind of an unfair homecourt advantage for the returning champion, and I think at some point somebody is just gonna hit that streak and they’re gonna glide.”

That description, the plateau, the cruising, the homecourt advantage building on itself, maps almost exactly onto what people watching Ding have been describing since at least his fifteenth win.

He has settled in. He is not fighting the show anymore. He is playing it. Jennings has also said, separately, that he believes his 74-win record can be broken. Jennings did not say by whom. But Ding is currently the most credible candidate in recent memory.

For what it is worth, Jennings and Ding have history that predates the show.

Ding first met Jennings at a quiz bowl tournament roughly two decades ago, probably around 2005 or 2006, when both were somewhere in their respective journeys toward the trivia world. Ding was a teenager.

Jennings was already a household name. Now Jennings stands at the lectern reading the clues while Ding answers them in record-tying fashion.

The Response Beyond The Studio

Ding’s run has attracted the kind of attention that superchampions usually generate, and then some.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill congratulated him publicly after the 23rd win. Both of New Jersey’s US Senators, Andy Kim and Cory Booker, have praised his achievement.

There is a not-entirely-coincidental overlap between the kind of focused, methodical, deeply knowledgeable person who wins 23 straight Jeopardy games and the kind of person who works in housing finance policy while pursuing a law degree while also quietly becoming nationally famous.

Ding has made the whole combination look natural.

The Tournament of Champions is already secured, he qualified as a superchampion back at win ten.

Whatever happens from here, his place in the show’s history is established. The only question now is how much of that history he intends to claim.

What Needs To Happen?

To break Ken Jennings’ record, Ding would need to win 52 more games. He currently needs to beat just 23 consecutive opponents to reach Amy Schneider’s second-place record of 40.

Getting past James Holzhauer’s 32, currently fourth place, would require nine more wins from today.

None of that is imminent. But Jeopardy history has a way of accelerating once a champion finds the groove Jennings described, the plateau where the returning champion stops being a contestant and starts being the show.

Whether Ding has found that groove, or whether he is still approaching it, or whether the 23-win wall that has stopped so many others will stop him too, is a question that gets answered one episode at a time.

The next episode airs tomorrow. Ken Jennings will read the clues. Jamie Ding will answer them.