Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Played At CinemaCon And The Final Scene Has Everyone Losing Their Mind

Robert Downey Jr. walked into the Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Thursday evening to the sound of “Sympathy for the Devil” by the Rolling Stones.

The room full of theater owners understood the joke immediately. The man who spent eleven years playing the hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now playing the villain, and he arrived dressed for the part.

Downey was joined on stage by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and Chris Evans, whose presence alone sent a signal before a single frame of footage had been shown.

Then they showed the footage. The first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday ran for two minutes, was described by everyone in the room as extraordinary, and was played twice.

Doctor Doom, who is apparently delightful even as a world-threatening supervillain, insisted on the second screening.

“I am enjoying the thrill ride that it is being back,” Downey said. He then offered to give away approximately 37,000 spoilers on the spot, before declining and instead presenting what he called “The Trailer of Doom.”

What Does The Trailer Show?

It opens on the sign for Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, lying on a rubble-strewn floor. Professor X, Patrick Stewart, reprising the role he first played in 2000, looks out a window at something massive approaching. He appears to accept that he cannot stop it.

Doctor Doom speaks in voiceover. He is unmasked, and he speaks with a Latverian accent, the Eastern European inflection that has been part of the character in the comics for decades but has never appeared in any live-action adaptation until now.

“Something’s coming,” he says. “Something we may not be able to deter.” We see him kneeling, looking up at the sky. “Before this day is done, we’ll be faced with an unthinkable decision.”

The trailer cuts to Avengers Tower, looking brand new with a large red and white A on the facade. Thor is speaking to an assembled group that includes the Thunderbolts, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Bucky Barnes, Ant-Man, and others.

“I’ve fought with many warriors in my time,” he begins. “They were far stronger than all of us put together. And they died. They died facing enemies and threats that scared me far less than this one.”

As Thor speaks, the Fantastic Four arrive at the tower. We see Shuri and the Wakandans, M’Baku and Namor among them, meeting Thing and others.

There is a brief shot of Thor on a large field with Doctor Doom standing in the distance, which says everything about the scale of what is coming.

Thor’s narration continues, “Their sacrifice will have meant nothing if we do not stand together. Put aside your petty squabbles. Presume nothing, except this, if you return, you will return as brothers and sisters.”

Then the action starts. Cyclops bursts into a room, red energy blasting from his visor. Shang-Chi and Gambit, Channing Tatum, finally, after years of a standalone film that never happened, playing the Cajun card-thrower he has wanted to play since roughly 2014, fight somewhere in a location not yet identified.

Mystique, played by Rebecca Romijn returning to the role she first played in 2000, shapeshifts into the form of Yelena Belova and fights the real Yelena, who cannot immediately tell who she is looking at.

Ant-Man says goodbye to his daughter Cassie. Namor screams as he flies. Sue Storm screams as a massive wave rises above her.

Then comes the sequence every reporter in the room flagged as the moment.

Thor brings Stormbreaker, the axe that killed Thanos in Endgame, crashing down on Doctor Doom with everything he has. Doom stops it. With two fingers.

“But mark my words,” Doom says, apparently entirely unbothered by the god of thunder swinging a weapon at his face. “We’re going to need a miracle.”

A voice from off-screen, “Hey pal.”

Thor’s face registers something approaching shock. “It’s not possible,” he says. He holds Mjölnir out, and the hammer flies, not to Thor, but to someone else.

The camera reveals Steve Rogers. Chris Evans. The man who put the shield down in Endgame, went back in time, lived an entire life with Peggy Carter, and was presumed to be done with all of this forever.

He is not done.

The Avengers: Doomsday logo appears. The trailer ends. The theater plays it again.

Why The Presentation Is Such A Major Moment

It has been seven years since Disney released an Avengers film. Endgame opened in April 2019, made $2.8 billion at the global box office, and concluded the story of the original six Avengers in a way that seemed genuinely final.

Tony Stark died saying “I am Iron Man.” Steve Rogers retired. The team as it existed was over.

What followed was Phase Four and Five of the MCU, new characters, new stories, an expansion of the universe that was met with mixed results and declining audience enthusiasm compared to the Endgame peak.

The announcement that Robert Downey Jr. would return, not as Tony Stark but as Doctor Doom, was the moment that signaled Marvel understood it needed something seismic to rebuild the kind of energy it had in 2019.

The Russo Brothers directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the two highest-grossing MCU films.

Their return to direct Doomsday is a deliberate signal, the studio is not experimenting with new voices for this one.

It wants the people who delivered the most emotional and technically ambitious films in franchise history to do it again.

Doctor Doom is the right villain for this particular moment. In the comics, Victor von Doom is not a galactic threat like Thanos, he is something potentially more frightening.

The smartest and most powerful human being on Earth, a ruler who combines scientific genius with mastery of sorcery and who has, in various comic storylines, briefly held the powers of a god and reshaped reality.

He is also, crucially, a character who has never been given a proper live-action adaptation. The two previous Fox attempts, Julian McMahon in the 2005 and 2007 Fantastic Four films, are regarded as among the worst villain portrayals in superhero film history.

Downey playing him with an Eastern European accent and stopping Stormbreaker with two fingers is an immediate correction of every impression the character left behind.

The X-Men Make Their Way Into The Avengers

The most historically significant thing the trailer confirms is that the X-Men have arrived in the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney acquired Fox in 2019, which meant Marvel regained the rights to the X-Men characters it had sold away in the 1990s.

Getting those characters into the MCU in a meaningful way has been a years-long process of hints, cameos, and careful setup. Avengers: Doomsday appears to be the film where the merger becomes fully real.

Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, the version first seen in the Fox X-Men films beginning in 2000, is in the trailer, looking out the window of a damaged Xavier’s School. Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique, the original blue shape-shifter from those same films, appears fighting Yelena.

James Marsden’s Cyclops blasts through a door. And Channing Tatum plays Gambit, a character who spent years as the subject of an aborted standalone Fox film that Tatum advocated for repeatedly and that was ultimately abandoned when the Disney acquisition changed everything.

The trailer frames the X-Men not as allies but as threats, heroes fighting heroes, which is a classic Marvel storyline structure.

Mystique pretending to be Yelena and fighting the real Yelena. Gambit fighting Shang-Chi.

The implication is that whatever Doctor Doom is doing has fractured alliances and created conflict not just between heroes and villain but within the hero community itself.

When Does The Film Arrive?

The film arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026. Rumors in recent weeks suggested Marvel might push the release date; the CinemaCon presentation appears to have definitively answered that question. The date stands.

The trailer that played Thursday night is not yet available publicly. Marvel has not confirmed when it will release it online.

The studio has previously kept CinemaCon footage exclusive to theater owners, Avengers: Endgame’s CinemaCon presentation in 2019 included material that never made it to public trailers.

Whether the full Doomsday trailer appears soon or is held for a larger moment like San Diego Comic-Con in July is an open question.

What is not open is whether the audience in Las Vegas responded. The trailer was played twice by request.

Robert Downey Jr. wanted to give away 37,000 spoilers and managed to restrain himself. Chris Evans was on stage. The Russo Brothers are back. Steve Rogers caught Mjölnir.

The world eagerly awaits the most-anticipated film of the year.