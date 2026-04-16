Blue Mountain State Is Leaving Netflix And The Clock Is Ticking

Blue Mountain State is leaving Netflix on May 2, 2026. All three seasons of the raunchy college football comedy will depart the platform on that date.

The movie, Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland, leaves one day earlier, on May 1.

If you have been meaning to watch the show that made Alan Ritchson famous before he became Jack Reacher, the clock is running.

The departure is standard Netflix housekeeping, licensing agreements expire and content rotates out, usually without announcement beyond the date appearing on the title card.

There is no drama here beyond the deadline. But the timing is notable for a show that has spent the past few years building a second wave of discovery among viewers who found Reacher on Prime Video and went looking for what Ritchson did before he was carrying action franchises.

What Is Blue Mountain State?

Blue Mountain State premiered on Spike TV on January 11, 2010 and ran for three seasons and 39 episodes before being cancelled in 2011.

It was created by Chris Romano and Eric Falconer, Romano also starred in it, and it was, from the beginning, operating on a frequency that critics mostly refused to tune into and audiences responded to with something approaching devotion.

The premise is simple: three freshmen arrive at the fictional Blue Mountain State University, home of the Mountain Goats football team, and proceed to navigate the chaos of Division I college football, hazing, parties, and increasingly unhinged situations.

The story centers on Alex Moran, played by Darin Brooks, a backup quarterback who would rather avoid responsibility than embrace the spotlight, and his friend Sammy Cacciatore, played by Romano, who becomes the team’s mascot.

Both of them orbit around Thad Castle, played by Ritchson, the team’s captain, an enormous, loud, physically intimidating person who takes hazing traditions and locker room culture to absurdist extremes and delivers most of the show’s most memorable moments with complete conviction.

The supporting cast included Denise Richards, Ed Marinaro as Coach Marty Daniels, and, in a recurring role before he went and became a superhero, Stephen Amell as Travis McKenna, several years before Arrow made him famous.

The show was also notable for having Page Kennedy and Sam Jones III in the ensemble during a period when both were recognizable faces from other projects.

Critics mostly hated it. Season 1 holds a 13% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave it an 89%. That gap, 76 points, is one of the largest in modern television history, and it became part of the show’s identity.

The people who were supposed to evaluate comedy professionally mostly found it too crude, too obvious, too willing to prioritize the joke over any other consideration.

The people who watched it at home on a Thursday night mostly found that description to be the exact recommendation they needed.

Why Blue Mountain State Was Cancelled

Spike TV cancelled Blue Mountain State after Season 3, and that appeared to be the end of it. Romano and Falconer were not ready to let it go.

In 2014 they launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund a feature film continuation of the series.

The goal was $1.5 million. They hit it in less than a month.

By the time the campaign closed, nearly 24,000 backers had contributed a total of $1,911,827, more than $400,000 above the target, making it one of the most successful TV-related crowdfunding campaigns up to that point and a clear signal about the size and loyalty of the audience that had formed around the show during its original run.

The resulting film, Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland, was released on February 2, 2016, exclusively on Netflix. Ritchson, Falconer, and Romano co-wrote the script.

It follows Thad into professional football and gave fans who felt the show ended abruptly a proper continuation, or at least something closer to one. The film landing on Netflix is part of why the show found a much larger audience than it ever had on Spike TV.

People who missed the original run discovered it on streaming, and new fans who came through the movie went back to watch the series. That cycle of discovery is what built the cult following that now exists.

Alan Ritchson

The thing that is driving the Blue Mountain State trending moment right now is Alan Ritchson’s career arc since the show ended.

When he played Thad Castle on Spike TV in 2010, he was a reasonably well-known face from TV work, he had appeared on American Idol as a contestant, played Aquaman on Smallville, and done several film and TV projects, but he was not a star in any major sense.

What happened over the decade and a half that followed is one of the more interesting career trajectories in recent Hollywood history.

He played Gloss in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013. He played Raphael in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films.

He worked steadily in action and ensemble pieces while the industry slowly figured out what to do with someone who looked the way he looks and had the range he has.

Then in 2022, Amazon Prime Video cast him as Jack Reacher in their adaptation of Lee Child’s thriller series, and everything changed.

Reacher became one of Prime Video’s most-watched original series. Ritchson’s combination of physical presence and dry comic timing, both of which he had been demonstrating on Blue Mountain State for years before anyone was paying attention, clicked perfectly with the character and the audience.

The show became a cultural moment, and Ritchson became a name.

The predictable thing happened: people who loved Reacher went back and found Blue Mountain State.

Some of them were amazed that this enormous, funny man had been doing something exactly like this since 2010.

The show’s streaming numbers climbed. The cult following expanded. And now there is a revival in development.

The Revival

In February 2025, Deadline reported that Prime Video, the same streaming service that made Ritchson’s career with Reacher, is developing a Blue Mountain State sequel series.

Ritchson is expected to return as Thad Castle. Darin Brooks and Chris Romano are both expected back as Alex and Sammy.

The project is being shopped by Lionsgate Television. No premiere date has been announced and the series has not formally been greenlit, but Ritchson confirmed at a public event earlier this year that a new season is coming.

That context makes the Netflix departure simultaneously bad news and good news.

The show is leaving the platform where most people discovered it. But the people making the show are actively working on bringing it back, and having it disappear from Netflix right as a revival is in development is not necessarily a coincidence, streaming rights are complicated, and a show moving off one platform ahead of launching new content on another is a pattern the industry knows well.

Where To Watch Blue Mountain State After May 2

When the show leaves Netflix, it will still be available, just not for free. Tubi has the series streaming free with ads. Amazon Prime Video offers the option to purchase seasons individually. Apple TV makes the same option available through its platform.

If you are new to the show and want to know whether it is worth a binge before May 2. The 39 episodes across three seasons will take roughly 16 hours depending on episode length.

That is achievable before the deadline if you start now. The movie adds another hour and a half and leaves May 1, so watch that first if you are going to watch it at all.

The show is crude, loud, and completely confident in what it is. That is either a recommendation or a warning depending entirely on who you are.

The 89% audience score and the 24,000 people who put their own money into a crowdfunded movie suggests there are a significant number of people on the recommendation side of that line.