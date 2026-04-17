Christina Applegate Is Reportedly Hospitalized Weeks After Saying Death Is Looming

Christina Applegate was hospitalized in late March 2026, TMZ reported on April 16. She is reportedly still receiving medical care in Los Angeles.

Her representative responded to the report with a statement that confirmed nothing and denied nothing:

“I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”

A non-denial is its own kind of answer. Applegate is 54 years old, has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis since 2021, and by her own account, given in a memoir published just six weeks before this hospitalization and in multiple recent interviews, has been to the hospital more than 30 times since her diagnosis.

What Has Multiple Sclerosis Been Like For Applegate?

Christina Applegate spent her career in full view of the public. She was Kelly Bundy on Married…With Children from age 15 through the show’s end in 1997, one of the most recognisable characters in network television history.

She built a film career alongside it. She returned to television with Dead to Me on Netflix, a darkly funny drama that earned her significant critical attention and an Emmy nomination before the MS that was quietly affecting her on set forced production to pause and ultimately ended the show in 2022 after three seasons.

She was diagnosed in June 2021. She told Twitter about it in August: “It’s been a strange journey,” she wrote. She began using a cane.

She disclosed she’d needed a wheelchair on the set of Dead to Me’s final season. She stepped back from acting.

She started a podcast, MeSsy, with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who was diagnosed with MS at 20 and went public with it in 2016, and the two have discussed the disease with the kind of honesty that is genuinely rare in celebrity health conversations.

The physical reality of what Applegate has described, across the podcast, in interviews, and most extensively in her memoir, is worth understanding in detail because it gives the hospitalization context that the word “hospitalized” alone does not supply.

Multiple sclerosis is a disease in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin sheath covering the brain and spinal cord’s nerve fibres.

The damage disrupts the signals between brain and body. For Applegate, it has produced a constellation of severe and unpredictable symptoms that have compounded over five years.

She receives infusions every six months designed to slow the disease’s progression.

The infusions kill all her B cells, the white blood cells that produce antibodies, which means she is immunocompromised and highly vulnerable to infection in the months that follow each treatment.

Her stomach is one of the most unstable systems. She has described it halting entirely, sending her to the emergency room in acute pain.

She has described vomiting as a physiological response to stress or sensory overload. She has been hospitalized more than 30 times. She knows what that journey looks like.

Applegate’s Memoir Success

Applegate’s memoir You With the Sad Eyes was published on March 3, 2026 by Little, Brown and Company.

It reached number one on the New York Times bestseller list. It is her first book, and she made the decision to write it during the forced stillness her illness imposed on her.

“I decided to write this book when I was forced to slow down,” she said ahead of its release. “I’ve had a career in TV and film since I was three years old, and I loved it. But with MS, all the things I thought were important shifted.”

The book covers her childhood in Laurel Canyon, turbulent, as she describes it, her early years on television sets, and the abuse, abandonment, and assault that shaped her development.

It also describes, with precision and without self-pity, what her daily life has become.

In an essay for The Guardian published in March 2026, she wrote:

“When I wake up, I often can’t get my arm to move far enough to grab the cup of water by my bed or my phone from its charger. I have infusions every six months to slow the disease’s progress, but those infusions kill all my B cells, making me prone to infection. My stomach frequently slows to a halt, leaving me to rush to the emergency room in agony. Most days, simply walking across the room feels like scaling a mountain.”

She described the exhaustion as the worst single symptom. “It feels as though I’ve been on a three-day sleepless bender, and that’s how I feel after a good night’s sleep. Hence all the time I spend on and in bed, snuggled up against my heating pad.”

In February, in a People magazine interview ahead of the memoir’s release, she told the publication that she spends most of the day in bed.

The one daily activity she described maintaining without exception: driving her 15-year-old daughter Sadie to school.

Applegate’s Past Comments On Death

Less than a month after the memoir came out, on March 19, Applegate appeared on NPR’s Wild Card with Rachel Martin. She was asked how often she thinks about death.

“Every day,” she said. “‘Cause it’s looming. I mean, it looms for all of us.”

She went further. For someone living with an incurable, progressive neurological disease, she said, “you never know.” She has already purchased burial plots, three of them, at an undisclosed location she called “really pretty.”

She wants a tree planted there and has been thinking about which species would suit the space. “I have to pick my tree out ’cause they’re going to plant a tree there ’cause it’s really sunny. And I want my visitors to not be sweating.”

She is practical about the logistics. “Just buy it now. That way, nobody has to deal with it.” She is afraid of death, but not for herself. “I’m really afraid of it because of her,” she said, referring to Sadie.

That same month, the MeSsy podcast went on hiatus. Applegate and Sigler cited their respective book press tours. The hiatus was announced March 31. The hospitalization, per TMZ, occurred in late March.

The Timeline

The sequence of events in the weeks before the hospitalization report is worth noting. Applegate published her memoir on March 3. She promoted it across multiple platforms and interviews through the month.

She appeared on Wild Card on March 19, discussing death as a daily preoccupation and burial logistics as a practical matter she had already handled.

The MeSsy podcast went on hiatus on March 31, attributed to press tour schedules. And then, sometime in that same window, she was admitted to hospital in Los Angeles.

Her representative has declined to confirm the hospitalisation or its circumstances.

The statement offered, that she has “a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about,” is technically true and reveals nothing new. It does not dispute the report.

Applegate has been hospitalized before, many times. She has described the experience from inside it, recording a MeSsy episode in August 2025 from a hospital bed while battling a kidney infection that had spread to both kidneys, saying she had been screaming in pain during an emergency CT scan at 2 a.m.

She has described her hospitalizations with specificity and without asking for sympathy she does not want.

The current situation is not confirmed beyond what TMZ reported and what the rep’s careful non-response suggested.

What is confirmed is that Christina Applegate has MS, that her condition is serious and worsening, that she wrote a memoir about her life that reached the top of the bestseller list, that she told an NPR interviewer she thinks about death every single day, and that she is afraid not of dying but of leaving her daughter behind.

She asked, in her memoir, that people feel less alone in reading it. “I wrote this book with the hope that people would feel less alone,” she posted on Instagram after it came out. “Thank you for reading, sharing, and making that a reality.”