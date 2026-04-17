Meghan Trainor Tour Cancelled And Nobody Believes The Official Reason

Meghan Trainor cancelled The Get In Girl Tour on Thursday. All 33 dates across the United States and Canada, including Madison Square Garden, the Kia Forum, Chase Center, and more than two dozen other arenas and amphitheatres, are no longer happening.

The tour was set to begin June 12 in Clarkston, Michigan and run through August 15 in Los Angeles. It has been entirely cancelled.

In an Instagram Story posted on April 16, Trainor said:

“After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I’ve made the difficult decision to cancel The Get In Girl Tour. Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time.”

That is the official reason. Fans, however, had been watching the seating maps for weeks. Nobody believed the former pop star.

What Did People Notice Before The Cancellation?

Before Trainor posted her statement, the cancellation had already been discussed online. Ticket listings were quietly disappearing.

Seating maps from venues across the tour route were showing most seats unsold. Reddit threads had emerged before the announcement theorizing that poor ticket demand was the real driver.

One commenter put it bluntly:

“I know we’re in a capitalistic hellscape, but I seriously need these teams to sit down and realize when tours aren’t selling.”

Trainor has not acknowledged the ticket sales theory and has not been asked about it publicly. Her statement focused entirely on family.

No promoter or venue has commented on the sales data. The official reason is the one she gave: a new baby, a new album, and too much on her plate at once.

The other version exists in screenshots and forum threads and the kind of ambient online knowledge that travels faster than press releases.

Are Trainor’s Comments On Family Based In Reality?

Whatever role ticket sales played, the family situation Trainor described is not a fabrication.

On January 18, 2026, she and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, welcomed their third child via surrogate. The baby’s name is Mikey Moon Trainor. The middle name was chosen by her older brothers, Riley, 5, and Barry, 2.

The announcement on Instagram was joyful:

“Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate. We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now.”

Trainor has been open about her medical history with childbirth. Her first son Riley was born via C-section after presenting in a transverse position — sideways, an emergency scenario.

The decision to use a surrogate for a third pregnancy came after extensive consultation with her doctors.

She told People magazine that it was “the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family” and defended the choice against critics who questioned it.

The tour cancellation came approximately three months after Mikey’s arrival and less than two months before the first scheduled show.

That timeline, a new infant, an album dropping in a week, a 33-city tour starting in seven weeks, is genuinely a lot. Taking it off the plate, whether by choice or necessity, is at minimum understandable.

What Was Trainor’s Tour Going To Be Like?

The Get In Girl Tour was announced last November. Produced by Live Nation, it was framed as a significant moment in Trainor’s career, a follow-up to the Timeless Tour of 2025, which she had described at the time as her first headline tour in eight years and the biggest of her career.

That tour included sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum. The Get In Girl Tour was going to those same venues again, plus 30 others.

Icona Pop and Ryan Trainor, her brother, were booked as opening acts. The setlist was reportedly being prepared.

The tour was timed around the release of her seventh studio album, Toy With Me, which drops April 24 on Epic Records and which Trainor has described as “the most honest and fearless I’ve ever been, it’s all about self-confidence, freedom, and learning how to meet people where they are at.”

The cancellation announcement came the same day Trainor revealed the album’s tracklist. The new record is still coming. The tour is not.

Analyzing Trainor’s Statement

The full statement Trainor posted is worth reading in full, because the language is careful in ways that are easy to miss at first glance.

She says the decision was made “after a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations.”

That phrasing, tough conversations, implies other people were involved in the decision, which typically means a label, a promoter, a management team.

Tour cancellations of this scale, with 33 Live Nation dates, are not unilateral decisions made over a cup of tea.

There are financial penalties involved. There are venue relationships. There are opening acts with their own bookings cancelled.

She says the situation is “more than I can take on right now.” Right now, not permanently.

She says she will “be back soon” and that she is “endlessly grateful” for fan support. The statement is apologetic and warm. It is also a door left open rather than closed.

She does not mention ticket sales. She does not mention Live Nation. She does not address the threads or the seating maps.

The statement she gave is the statement that serves her publicly and protects her professionally. That is what public statements do.

Will Trainor Still Be Putting Out Her New Album?

Toy With Me arrives April 24 regardless. The album does not move. Trainor posted the tracklist the same day as the cancellation, and her note ended with a reminder that she is proud of the record and wants people to hear it.

The promotional machine for the album continues. There are interviews scheduled and videos presumably in the pipeline.

What changes is the live rollout. A 33-city tour is the most direct way to build momentum for an album, to get new songs in front of live audiences, to generate the videos and social content that drive streaming.

Without the tour, Toy With Me lands into whatever ambient attention it can generate from the music itself, from Trainor’s social media presence, and from whatever press push the label can sustain through April and May.

It is not nothing. Trainor has a large and loyal audience. “Made You Look” spent months on charts and in retail campaigns in 2023.

“Mother” connected with a specific and vocal demographic. She has enough of a base to launch an album without a tour.

Whether that base was going to fill 33 arenas this summer is the question that was quietly being answered in the seating maps before Thursday’s announcement made it moot.

We May Never Know The Real Reason

Meghan Trainor cancelled her tour. She gave a reason that is human and sympathetic and almost certainly partially true.

The internet had already noticed that the venues were not filling up. Both of those facts exist. Tickets will be refunded. The baby is real.

The album is coming. Mikey Moon Trainor was born on January 18 and her middle name was chosen by her brothers.

The rest, at the moment, is speculation dressed up as pattern recognition. The pattern is familiar. The dress is convincing.

The only confirmed thing is what Trainor said. It was more than she could take on. That part, at least, sounds like the truth.