Oil Prices Dropped 10 Percent Today And The Reason Is More Complicated Than It Looks

Oil prices dropped more than 10% on Friday afternoon, one of the sharpest single-session declines in years, after Iran’s Foreign Minister declared the Strait of Hormuz completely open to commercial shipping.

The announcement sent WTI crude plunging approximately 12% to around $82 per barrel and Brent crude down more than 10% to approximately $88 per barrel. Jet fuel futures fell 13%.

US stocks hit new all-time highs simultaneously, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both up more than 1% and the Dow Jones rising over 1.7%.

Then Donald Trump responded by saying the US naval blockade of Iranian ports is staying in place.

What Has Iran Said?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X on Friday afternoon:

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.”

Markets did not wait for clarification. The oil price drop began within minutes.

The announcement is significant because the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed, or severely disrupted, since February 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury, a joint military operation against Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in its opening strike.

Iran’s retaliatory closure of the strait triggered what analysts have called the largest oil supply disruption in history.

Approximately 20% of global oil supply, around 20 million barrels per day, transited that waterway before the war. Almost none of it has been moving normally for nearly seven weeks.

What Has Donald Trump Said?

Trump welcomed the announcement and said “thank you.” He also said the US naval blockade of Iranian ports “will remain in full force and effect” until negotiations with Iran are complete.

He added that “most of the points are already negotiated” with Iran for a longer-lasting agreement and that “the process should go very quickly.” No details of any potential deal have been publicly released.

Here is the technical distinction that matters. The US blockade, as announced on April 13, targets ships entering and exiting Iranian ports specifically, not all vessels transiting the strait. CENTCOM stated at the time that it would “not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.”

Iran’s declaration opens the strait for commercial vessels on a “coordinated route.” The two positions are not necessarily incompatible, but the phrase “coordinated route” is doing a lot of work.

It was not immediately clear whether that phrase means ships must still pay Iran a transit toll, as some vessels have reportedly done in recent weeks at prices exceeding $1 million per ship.

The market appears to be treating the ambiguity as close enough to resolved to price in relief. Whether that interpretation holds depends entirely on what happens in the next 72 hours.

How Did Oil Prices Get Here?

The full timeline of how oil markets arrived at this moment of a 10% single-afternoon crash requires going back to February.

On February 28, 2026, the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran. The opening salvo killed Khamenei. Iran retaliated with hundreds of missiles and thousands of drones aimed at targets across the region.

Within hours, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the broader world.

The strait is 21 miles wide at its narrowest point. The shipping lanes are two miles wide in each direction.

Through them, before the war, flowed the oil exports of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar, nations that have no practical alternative route for the bulk of their production.

Saudi Arabia operates the Petroline pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, but its capacity is limited and insufficient to replace the strait.

Oil prices surged immediately and kept surging. By the time the US blockade was announced in mid-April, WTI crude was trading around $104 per barrel, more than 50% above pre-war levels.

Jet fuel prices had approximately doubled. Airlines including Spirit, already in bankruptcy, were facing fuel costs that threatened their survival. European energy officials warned of potential jet fuel shortages within weeks.

The diplomatic timeline was chaotic. A two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan was announced on April 7-8, under which Iran agreed to reopen the strait.

Iran instead began charging tolls of over $1 million per ship to transit. Peace talks in Islamabad failed on April 12.

Trump announced the naval blockade the same day. The blockade, which targeted Iranian ports rather than all strait traffic, went into effect April 13, pushing oil back up toward $100 even as stocks rallied on the theory that the worst-case scenario of full Hormuz closure had not materialized.

Then on April 16, a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon went into effect, separate from the Iran-US situation.

Tens of thousands of displaced Lebanese began moving south toward their homes.

That ceasefire, fragile, with Hezbollah not formally party to it, appears to have been the catalyst for Friday’s announcement from Araghchi, who linked the Hormuz opening explicitly to the Lebanon ceasefire in his statement.

Why Is The Market Reacting This Way?

A 10% oil price drop in a single afternoon on a Friday, with the weekend approaching, is the market saying it believes the conflict is moving toward resolution faster than previously priced.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching new all-time highs on the same day is the equity market saying the same thing. These moves are large and they happened quickly.

What the market is pricing in is not certainty, it is probability. There is no signed deal.

The US blockade remains active. The Lebanon ceasefire is 10 days and does not include Hezbollah. Trump’s statement, while friendly in tone, contained no binding commitments about lifting the naval blockade.

Araghchi’s “coordinated route” language has not been explained. The oil price at roughly $82-83 per barrel, still meaningfully above pre-war levels of around $68-70, reflects the fact that traders are not treating this as fully resolved.

They are pricing in a significant probability of resolution while leaving room for the deal to collapse.

If a formal agreement between the US and Iran is reached before the end of April, as markets appear to expect, oil could fall further, potentially toward $70, as tanker traffic normalises and the supply disruption premium continues to unwind.

If the Lebanon ceasefire breaks down, if Iran reinstates the toll regime, or if Trump escalates the blockade enforcement, oil will reverse sharply.

Trump said the process “should go very quickly.” He has said similar things before during this conflict.

The Islamabad talks that collapsed on April 12 were also supposed to produce a deal quickly. The ceasefire announced April 8 was supposed to include immediate Hormuz reopening. It did not immediately reopen.

What Does This Mean For Americans?

The practical effect of a sustained oil price decline from $104 to $82, if it holds, is meaningful for gasoline prices, which had surged alongside crude throughout the conflict.

Jet fuel prices, which had approximately doubled from pre-war levels and threatened airline operations across the board, would also ease.

Spirit Airlines, which filed for bankruptcy twice in the past year and was reportedly facing potential liquidation this week partly because of jet fuel costs, was among the carriers most acutely exposed to the fuel price surge.

A sustained crude decline does not solve Spirit’s structural problems but removes one of the most acute immediate pressures.

More broadly, the IEA had warned that Europe could face jet fuel shortages within six weeks if the supply disruption continued.

A reopened strait, even partially, even on a “coordinated route,” begins to reverse the supply shock that has been the defining economic consequence of the US-Iran war.

Whether the strait is genuinely open, and stays open, depends on what happens between now and the end of this two-week ceasefire window.

The market has priced in optimism. The statements from both sides contain enough ambiguity to keep that optimism fragile.

Trump said “thank you.” Araghchi said “completely open.” The oil price fell 10% in two hours. The US blockade is still in place.