Hims Stock Surged 25 Percent This Week And RFK Jr Is The Reason

Hims & Hers Health had a week that stock investors dream about. The telehealth company’s shares closed at $26.98 on Thursday, April 17, 2026, up more than 11% on the day alone, following a nearly 14% gain the session before.

In two trading days HIMS added more than 25% of its value. Trading volume hit 74.6 million shares on Thursday, roughly 111% above its three-month average.

All of it traces back to a single regulatory announcement from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

What Did RFK Jr. Say And Why Did It Move The Stock?

On Wednesday April 15, Kennedy, who serves as Secretary of Health and Human Services, announced that the FDA is planning to convene a Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee meeting in July 2026 to evaluate whether certain peptide substances should be added to what is known as the 503A Bulks List.

The 503A Bulks List is, in simple terms, the register of drug substances that compounding pharmacies are allowed to prepare on a custom, individual-patient basis.

When a substance is on this list, a licensed compounding pharmacy can make a version of it tailored to a specific patient’s prescription, different dosage, different delivery method, different formulation.

When a substance is not on the list, or is actively restricted, compounding it is legally complicated or prohibited.

Kennedy said the FDA is considering removing 12 peptide substances from their current Category 2 restricted status.

Seven more are scheduled for review at the July meeting. Further discussions are expected through February 2027. The announcement sent HIMS up nearly 14% the same day it was made.

The reason Hims specifically moved on news about peptide compounding rules is that the company has been explicitly positioning itself as a future peptide business.

In February 2026, Hims told investors on its earnings call that peptides were a meaningful area of interest for future growth. The company acquired a peptide manufacturing facility in California in early 2025.

It has approximately 2.5 million subscribers who receive health and wellness products through its platform.

Its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pat Carroll, described the FDA shift as “an important step,” saying the company is “actively exploring how to broaden access while keeping within FDA guidelines.”

What Are Peptides?

Peptides are short chains of amino acids, think of them as smaller building blocks of proteins.

They appear naturally in the body and have been explored for a wide range of health applications including muscle recovery, anti-aging, hormone regulation, cognitive function, and metabolic health.

Many are sold currently in grey markets, through overseas pharmacies or unregulated supplement channels, because US regulations have restricted their clinical use.

The category has been growing in consumer awareness for years, in part because of high-profile advocates, Kennedy told Joe Rogan in February 2026 that he personally uses peptides for his own injuries and recovery, and in part because the success of GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic brought peptides generally into mainstream health discourse.

Those drugs are themselves peptides, technically speaking.

The current restricted status of many peptides traces back to 2023, when the FDA removed 19 peptides from its approved compounding list after finding safety concerns linked to potential cancer risk and damage to the liver, kidneys and heart.

The FDA’s independent advisory committee supported that decision at the time. What Kennedy announced is a review of whether some of those substances can come back, specifically whether the evidence now supports a safer path for their compounded use.

If those peptides are cleared for inclusion on the 503A Bulks List, compounding pharmacies can legally produce them.

That creates direct market opportunity for Hims, which already has the infrastructure.

Why This Success Is So Important For Hims

The timing of the peptide news matters because Hims is currently in a difficult transition.

For much of 2024 and 2025, one of the most significant revenue drivers for the company was compounded semaglutide, a cheaper, pharmacy-compounded version of the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s weight loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic.

Compounding semaglutide was possible because the branded versions were on the FDA’s drug shortage list, which creates a legal pathway for compounders to fill supply gaps.

Earlier this year, the FDA removed semaglutide from the shortage list, meaning the shortage that justified compounding no longer officially existed.

Hims was required to pivot. On April 14, 2026, the company shifted its US weight-loss model from compounded GLP-1 drugs to distributing branded Wegovy directly through its platform, after reaching a partnership with Novo Nordisk.

The transition created a one-time $65 million revenue headwind in Q1 2026 as shipments were delayed and the business was reorganised.

That is the hole the peptide opportunity could fill. Michael Cherny at Leerink Partners described the FDA news as a “clear positive” that could give Hims a “clearer regulatory path to scale peptide therapies.”

He wrote that peptides could “fill the growth hole” as the company moves away from the high-margin compounded GLP-1 business.

Bank of America, which had been cautious on the stock, noted the development could help Hims repurpose its existing GLP-1 compounding capacity toward peptide production, the manufacturing infrastructure overlaps.

The Futurum Group’s Daniel Newman was more bullish in public comments, calling Hims “the most likely public company play for peptides at scale” and saying the category “could easily offset any GLP-1 related downside.”

Investor Jonah Lupton called it a “gamechanger” and estimated the peptide market could reach $100 billion by 2030.

What Are The Caveats To Hims’ Success?

The enthusiasm is understandable. The caveats are real.

The FDA’s scheduled advisory committee meeting is a procedural step, not an approval.

The Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee evaluates substances and makes recommendations. The FDA is not required to follow those recommendations.

In 2023, the same process went the other direction: the committee recommended removing the 19 peptides, and the FDA followed through. The process working in Hims’ favour this time is possible but not guaranteed.

Bank of America, one of the more recently optimistic voices on the stock, was still careful to call this “an initial small step” and said it sees no near-term impact on earnings estimates unless the FDA follows through with a formal decision.

Leerink Partners echoed the caution, “This would not immediately translate into revenue.”

The FDA itself acknowledged in its notice that most of the substances under review still carry potential safety risks under current guidance. The clinical evidence supporting many peptide therapies remains limited.

There is also a separate headwind in Hims’ core business.

A Bank of America analyst earlier this year lowered estimates for 2026 GLP-1 revenue from $577 million to $516 million, expected the GLP-1 business to decline approximately 50%, and flagged margin pressure from the transition to branded drug distribution.

Those concerns have not gone away because of the peptide announcement.

Then there is the additional signal that broke on April 17, the FDA also indicated openness to expanding testosterone therapy for a condition called idiopathic hypogonadism, which is low testosterone without a clear underlying cause.

Hims built out a testosterone-care platform in September 2025. That adds another potential regulatory tailwind, but it is equally early stage.

Where Does The Stock Stand Now?

HIMS was trading around $16 per share in early March. It is now trading around $26-27.

The two-day surge puts it near levels it has not been at in months. The average analyst price target sits around $24-25, meaning at current prices the stock is modestly above consensus, though Barclays has an Overweight rating and a $29 target, and the bull case targets are higher.

The next hard catalyst is the Q1 2026 earnings report on May 11. That report will reveal the actual financial impact of the GLP-1 transition, the first data points on what the semaglutide pivot cost in revenue terms, and any guidance management offers on the peptide opportunity timeline.

The FDA advisory committee meeting is scheduled for July. If the committee recommends including the peptide substances on the 503A Bulks List, and the FDA follows that recommendation, the business case for the rally becomes fundamentally supported.

If the committee recommends against it, or the FDA delays, the stock will almost certainly give back a meaningful portion of the gains.

For now the market is pricing in optimism about a regulatory development that has not yet occurred, in a company undergoing a significant business transition, with infrastructure that positions it well if the regulatory shift happens. That is what a 25% two-day move on procedural news looks like.