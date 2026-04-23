Darrell Sheets, ‘Storage Wars’ Star Known As The Gambler, Has Died At 67

Darrell Sheets, who appeared in 163 episodes of A&E’s Storage Wars over thirteen years and was known on the show as “The Gambler,” died in the early hours of April 22, 2026 at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

He was 67. Police said the death appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department responded to a call at approximately 2:00 a.m. at a residence on the 1500 block of Chandler Drive. Officers found Sheets and pronounced him deceased on scene.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Unit assumed the investigation, which remains active. His body was transferred to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further examination.

A&E released a statement through TMZ:

“We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell ‘The Gambler’ Sheets.”

TMZ also reported that a witness had seen Sheets at his antique shop in Lake Havasu the previous afternoon, around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and described him as upbeat and friendly.

Sheets’ Role On ‘Storage Wars’

Storage Wars premiered on A&E in 2010 and built a substantial audience around a simple premise. Buyers bid on the contents of abandoned storage lockers at auction, without being able to fully examine what is inside first, and then try to make money selling whatever they find.

The show turned the storage auction world, a real and active subculture that had been largely invisible to mainstream audiences, into a competitive reality format with recurring characters whose personalities and bidding strategies gave each episode its shape.

Sheets joined the original cast and became one of its most distinctive figures. His nickname was “The Gambler” because his approach to the auctions was exactly that, he was not running a steady resale business, he was chasing the big score.

The A&E website bio described him as “addicted to the ‘high’ of storage auctions for 32 years” and noted that “while others have turned the gambling side of storage buying into steady businesses, Darrell is always going for the ‘big hit.'”

He talked openly about having found four Picassos and what was described as the world’s most lucrative comic book collection through storage auctions, whether those claims were precisely accurate mattered less than the spirit behind them, which was genuine.

He frequently worked alongside his son Brandon Sheets, who became a recurring presence on the show and appeared in more than 100 episodes between 2010 and 2016.

The father-son dynamic gave the Sheets storyline a warmth that separated it from some of the more combative cast relationships the show cultivated. Darrell was competitive but not hostile, he was playing for the thrill of it.

He appeared in 163 episodes across his run from 2010 to 2023. He retired from the show after Season 12, came back for Season 13 in 2021, and continued as a buyer in Seasons 14 and 15. He did not appear in Season 16.

Over those years he also made appearances outside the show, on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and on the Rachael Ray Show, which reflected how much the Storage Wars cast had crossed into mainstream celebrity.

The Health Scare That Changed His Life

In March 2019, Sheets posted from a hospital bed on Instagram. He told fans he had been very sick for three months, had suffered a mild heart attack, and had received a diagnosis of congestive heart failure along with a severe lung condition.

He was about to go into surgery. He asked his followers for prayers and thanked them for their support.

The message he sent had a particular weight given what he said next: “it’s been a great ride.”

For fans who had watched him take risks on storage lockers for years, the phrase landed differently in that context.

He survived. In the follow-up he told fans his heart was functioning at 40 percent capacity but that his spirits had not gone down and his faith was stronger.

The health crisis effectively ended his active participation in the storage auction world. After the recovery he moved to Arizona, and when he did return to Storage Wars in 2021 it was on a reduced basis.

What He Was Doing When He Died

Sheets had settled in Lake Havasu City and opened an antique store called Havasu Show Me Your Junk, named with the same blunt humor that had made him a fan favorite on television.

He opened it in 2023 and was still running it at the time of his death. It gave him a way to stay connected to the world of buying and selling goods that had defined his adult life, in a format that did not require the physical intensity of competing at storage auctions.

He was 67 years old. He had lived through a heart attack serious enough that he had told his fans it might be the end.

He had come back from that, moved somewhere quieter, and built something smaller. The witness who saw him the afternoon before he died said he seemed in good spirits.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day by calling or texting 988.