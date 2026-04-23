TSLA Stock Surged Then Crashed After Elon Musk’s Latest Optimus Reveal

Tesla reported first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 22 that beat Wall Street’s expectations on profit and showed the strongest automotive gross margin in years, and the stock jumped 4 percent in after-hours trading before Elon Musk opened his mouth on the earnings call.

By the time the call ended, the stock had erased those gains and dropped roughly 2.5 percent instead, settling at around $387.96 in extended trading. The number that did it was $25 billion. Here is everything that happened.

The Winning Numbers For Tesla

Tesla posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.41 against analyst expectations of $0.37, a clean beat.

Revenue came in at $22.39 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $22.64 billion but still represented 16 percent growth over Q1 2025’s $19.335 billion.

GAAP net income was $477 million, up 17 percent from $409 million a year ago. Non-GAAP net income was $1.5 billion.

The number that genuinely impressed the market was automotive gross margin: 21.1 percent in Q1 2026, up 478 basis points year-over-year from 16.3 percent, and above the prior quarter’s 20.1 percent.

Analysts had been modeling around 17.7 percent.

The margin beat was substantial and reflected higher prices on U.S. vehicles, one-time benefits related to warranty adjustments and tariff refunds, and improving operational efficiency.

It was the strongest automotive gross margin Tesla had reported in some time.

Free cash flow was the other positive surprise. The market had widely expected Tesla to post negative free cash flow for the first time in two years, given the scale of its capital spending.

Instead the company reported $1.4 billion in positive free cash flow, more than double the $664 million from Q1 2025. Operating cash flow came in at $3.9 billion, and cash and investments grew by $0.7 billion during the quarter.

Total automotive revenue grew 16 percent year-over-year to $16.23 billion. Services and other revenue grew sharply, driven by a surge in FSD subscribers, Tesla now reports 1.28 million, and the Supercharger network.

The energy segment was the weak spot: revenue fell 12 percent year-over-year to $2.41 billion, and energy storage deployment dropped 38 percent sequentially to 8.8 gigawatt-hours, well below the 12-14 GWh analyst range.

Deliveries of 358,023 vehicles in the quarter were up 6.3 percent year-over-year from Q1 2025, though that comparison is slightly artificial because Q1 2025 was suppressed by factory shutdowns for the Model Y Juniper refresh.

Tesla also produced substantially more vehicles than it delivered in the quarter, adding roughly 50,000 units to its inventory.

The Sentence That Crashed The Stock

On the earnings call, Musk said what he has said before but with more conviction, “I think Optimus will be our biggest product, not just Tesla’s biggest product ever, but probably the biggest product ever.”

If he had left it there, the stock might have held its 4 percent after-hours gain. What followed was the part that moved the market in the other direction.

CFO Vaibhav Taneja disclosed that Tesla now expects capital expenditures above $25 billion for 2026, up from $20 billion guidance just last quarter, and a steep jump from $8.6 billion in 2025.

Three times last year’s total. In a single quarter, the company revised its spending target upward by $5 billion.

Taneja said Tesla now expects to be in a negative free cash flow position for the rest of 2026 because of these investments.

Musk framed it:

“We’re going to be substantially increasing our investments in the future. We are in a very big capital investment phase, which is going to start now and would last a couple of years.”

The $25 billion-plus is going toward six factories in various stages of construction or planning, AI compute infrastructure, battery materials production, Cybercab, Tesla Semi, Megapack 3, Optimus production lines, and Terafab, a chip manufacturing facility Tesla plans to build in Austin.

It is an enormous number. For context, Tesla’s entire capital expenditure in 2025 was $8.6 billion. The company is tripling that in a single year.

What Musk Said About Optimus

The Optimus section of the call was simultaneously the most exciting and the most frustrating for investors watching the price move.

Musk said preparations for Tesla’s first large-scale Optimus factory will begin in Q2 2026.

The first-generation production line, designed for an annual capacity of one million robots, will occupy the Fremont, California factory space previously used for the Model S and Model X, vehicles Tesla discontinued in January.

A second-generation line designed for ten million robots per year long-term is being prepared at Gigafactory Texas.

But when analysts asked about specific production rates for the year, Musk declined to give numbers. “It’s just literally impossible to predict,” he said. “Optimus is a completely new product with a completely new production line.”

Output would be “quite slow at first” as the company works through “10,000+ unique items that have to be solved for Optimus to reach volume production.”

Initial skills will be simple factory tasks. Revenue from Optimus to customers outside Tesla won’t be meaningful until 2027.

On the Optimus V3 reveal, Musk said the reveal would happen in “the late July, August time frame,” close to the start of production.

He explained the decision to hold back footage, “Competitors literally do a frame-by-frame analysis and copy everything we’re doing,” so the strategy is to unveil the product close enough to production that copying becomes difficult.

What Musk Said About Robotaxi And FSD

In April, Tesla launched unsupervised robotaxi service in Dallas and Houston, no safety driver in the vehicle. Robotaxi miles nearly doubled sequentially in Q1.

The Cybercab, Tesla’s dedicated two-seat autonomous vehicle, remains on schedule for volume production in 2026. Musk said he hopes to have unsupervised FSD operating in “a dozen or so states” by year-end.

But he was explicit that robotaxi and autonomous driving revenue would “not be super material” in 2026.

The meaningful revenue number gets pushed to 2027, when he said it will be “material in a significant way.”

The other notable disclosure was the Hardware 3 exclusion. Tesla vehicles running older Hardware 3 computers, approximately 4 million vehicles, will not be able to receive the company’s forthcoming unsupervised FSD system.

Those cars are simply not capable of the processing required. For the 4 million owners who bought Tesla partly on the expectation that their cars would eventually drive themselves, this was a direct answer to a question many had been asking for years, and not the answer they wanted.

Why The Stock Ended Down

The earnings call produced the classic Musk narrative: enormous ambitions, real progress in some areas, significant spending, and timelines that shift.

Gary Black of Future Fund noted that the multiple could face pressure from “backpedaling on timing of unsupervised FSD and Robotaxi from Q2 until late-2026 or even 2027.”

The free cash flow beat gave the company credibility and bought time, as Investing.com senior analyst Thomas Monteiro noted.

The automotive margin beat was real and significant. The Q1 order backlog reaching its highest Q1 level in over two years, with demand growth in North America, EMEA and APAC, suggested the core car business is stabilizing.

But the $25 billion capex number, $5 billion above what the company guided just last quarterm sent a clear message. Tesla is spending at a scale that will produce negative free cash flow for the rest of 2026, and the payoff depends entirely on Optimus and Robotaxi delivering revenue that Musk himself said won’t be meaningful until 2027.

That gap between the spending and the payoff is what the after-hours market priced in.

TSLA was down approximately 14 percent year-to-date heading into earnings. The report did not change the stock’s direction. It briefly made investors think it might, and then Musk started talking about the future.