NVIDIA Stock Is Approaching An All Time High And Here Is What Finally Pushed It There

NVIDIA’s stock rose approximately 5 percent on April 24, 2026, pushing its market capitalization to approximately $5.09 trillion and putting the stock within striking distance of its all-time high.

NVIDIA’s competitive landscape is shifting as Intel’s strong Q1 earnings highlight demand for data center chips, while AMD’s growth in AI and server markets raises questions about market share.

The immediate catalyst for today’s move is something that happened the night before, and it was Intel’s quarterly earnings report, not anything NVIDIA announced itself.

Here is the full picture of what is happening and why it matters.

Why Intel’s Earnings Are Moving NVIDIA’s Stock

Intel reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 23 that dramatically exceeded Wall Street’s expectations, revenue of $13.58 billion against a consensus of $12.42 billion, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 against an estimate of approximately $0.01 to $0.02.

The beat was not marginal. Intel’s Data Center and AI segment alone brought in $5.1 billion, up 22 percent year-over-year, driven by what Intel’s CEO described as the CPU “reinserting itself as the indispensable foundation of the AI era.”

That result matters directly for NVIDIA because it confirmed something the market needed confirmation of, AI data center spending is not slowing down.

Every major technology company, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, has publicly committed to hundreds of billions of dollars in AI infrastructure spending in 2026.

Commitments are one thing. Intel’s actual revenue numbers showing 22 percent year-over-year growth in data center chips is evidence that the spending is real, it is happening now, and it is broad enough to lift multiple chip companies simultaneously.

When Intel wins data center revenue, it does not take that revenue from NVIDIA.

The two companies serve different functions in the same infrastructure stack, Intel provides CPUs, NVIDIA provides GPUs. A data center that is spending aggressively on Intel Xeon processors is almost certainly also spending aggressively on NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs.

Intel’s strong quarter is therefore a confirmation of the demand environment that supports NVIDIA’s own pipeline.

This surge in stock price reflects a broader rally in the semiconductor industry, with notable gains from competitors such as TSMC, AMD, and Intel.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index moved higher across the board on April 24. This is a sector-level move, not a company-specific one, and Intel’s earnings are the trigger.

Where NVIDIA Actually Stands Right Now

To understand why a 5 percent move today is significant, it helps to understand what has happened to NVIDIA’s stock in 2026 relative to what has happened to the rest of the semiconductor sector.

Data through April 23 shows the gap clearly. Marvell Technology is up 95% year-to-date, Micron Technology is up 69%, Advanced Micro Devices is up 43%, Taiwan Semiconductor is up 26%, and Broadcom is up 22%, while NVDA stock sits at 7%.

NVIDIA, the dominant AI chip company, has dramatically underperformed every major peer in 2026 year-to-date, despite being up 94 percent over the trailing twelve months.

The explanation for that gap is a combination of factors. NVIDIA’s market cap sits near $4.9 trillion.

Moving a company that large 50% higher requires trillions in incremental equity value, a mathematical headwind peers don’t face. There is also the China problem.

NVIDIA’s Q1 FY27 guidance, covering calendar Q1 2026 results it will report next month, explicitly excludes China Data Center compute revenue following $4.5 billion in H20 inventory charges from export control restrictions.

That is real earnings power that is structurally impaired for now. And there has been a clear pattern where NVIDIA beats earnings expectations and the stock falls anyway, it dropped 5 percent after its February quarterly report even though the numbers were exceptional.

Investors are diversifying how they own the AI theme rather than concentrating in NVIDIA alone.

Memory, custom silicon, networking, and the foundry all capture AI capex without concentrating on a single name.

The semiconductor rotation of 2026 has been about broadening exposure away from a single dominant name, and NVIDIA has been the one left behind as money flowed into Micron, Marvell, Broadcom and TSMC.

The Export Rule Backdrop

One overhang on NVIDIA’s stock that has partially lifted in recent months involves export controls.

The Biden administration had constructed a tiered “AI Diffusion Rule” that would have required case-by-case government approval for AI chip exports to a broad range of countries, not just China.

That rule was scheduled to take effect in May 2025 and would have significantly complicated NVIDIA’s international sales operations.

The Trump administration dropped the sweeping global version of that rule in March 2026, calling it “overly complex” and “overly bureaucratic,” and said it would replace it with a simpler framework focused on genuine national security concerns rather than broad trade restrictions.

The handcuffs on China stay locked, but the proposed worldwide expansion of red tape has been cut away.

That reversal removed a modest overhang that had contributed to NVIDIA’s range-bound trading.

China-specific restrictions remain fully in place, NVIDIA still cannot sell H20 chips to Chinese data centers without restrictions, and its forward guidance accounts for that reality.

But the fear of a globally restrictive regime applying to Saudi Arabia, UAE, India, Europe and Japan has receded.

The sovereign AI deals that followed have been significant. Notable examples include collaboration with Foxconn and Taiwan’s government for a supercomputer factory powered by 10,000 Blackwell GPUs, plus significant deals across Europe and the Middle East, including 18,000 GB300 Blackwell chips for Saudi Arabia’s Humain.

Reports also circulated that the Trump administration is considering a deal allowing the UAE to import more than one million advanced NVIDIA chips, far exceeding previous Biden-era restrictions.

What Comes Next

NVIDIA reports its Q1 FY27 earnings, covering the January through April calendar period, next month in May 2026.

Those results will be the market’s next true read on how Blackwell production is ramping, what gross margins look like as the new architecture scales, and what the company’s forward outlook says about AI demand in the second half of the year.

For the long term, the bull case on NVIDIA stock is evident. Shares are consolidating while peers catch up, and analyst ratings remain overwhelmingly positive at 57 Buys against 2 Holds and 1 Sell.

Rosenblatt Securities, one of the most bullish voices on Wall Street, has a price target of $325 on the stock.

CEO Jensen Huang told GTC 2026 attendees in March that combined orders for Blackwell and Vera Rubin architecture chips through 2027 totaled approximately $1 trillion.

At $209 per share and a $5.09 trillion market cap, NVIDIA is approaching its all-time high.

It got there today partly because of what Intel reported last night, and the confirmation that the AI infrastructure buildout, which is NVIDIA’s entire business, is not slowing down.