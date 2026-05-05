Micron Stock Price Just Hit A 52-Week High And Here Is Why

Micron Technology hit a new 52-week high of $589 on Monday May 4, 2026, before closing at $576.45, a single-day gain of 6.31% that extended one of the most dramatic runs in the semiconductor industry’s recent history.

On Tuesday May 5, the stock was up another 4.86% in morning trading, pushing toward $596 as analysts with four-digit price targets competed for attention and the world’s largest technology companies continued to publicly confirm they cannot buy as much Micron memory as they need.

The stock has gained more than 500 percent over the past year. It has gained approximately 62 percent year-to-date.

It has a market capitalization approaching $670 billion. And despite all of that, the majority of analysts covering Micron rate it a Strong Buy, with one firm, DA Davidson, carrying a $1,000 price target that would require the stock to nearly double from where it opened this morning.

Here is what is driving it, what the numbers actually say, and whether any of this can last.

The Earnings That Started Everything

The proximate cause of Micron’s current momentum is a fiscal second quarter earnings report delivered on March 18, 2026, that was not merely a beat but a statement about what happens when the most important input to artificial intelligence infrastructure is simultaneously in record demand and structural short supply.

Micron reported Q2 FY2026 revenue of $23.86 billion against Wall Street estimates of $19.19 billion, a beat of more than 21 percent.

Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $12.20 against the $9.31 consensus, a beat of more than 31 percent.

The operating margin was 69 percent. Free cash flow was $6.9 billion, up 705 percent year-over-year. The non-GAAP gross margin was 74.9 percent.

That Q2 revenue of $23.86 billion was itself nearly double the $13.64 billion Micron reported in Q1 FY2026, which had itself been a record at the time. And revenue in the prior year period, Q2 FY2025, was $8.05 billion. Micron’s quarterly revenue nearly tripled in a single year.

CEO Sanjay Mehrotra characterized the result plainly. “Micron set new records across revenue, gross margin, EPS, and free cash flow in fiscal Q2, driven by a strong demand environment, tight industry supply, and our strong execution, and we expect significant records again in fiscal Q3.”

The Guidance Making Analysts Revise Their Models

What the stock market is responding to is not just what Micron reported in March, it is what Micron said was coming.

The Q3 FY2026 guidance that accompanied the March earnings release was, by any historical standard for the semiconductor industry, stunning.

Revenue guidance for Q3, $33.5 billion, plus or minus $750 million. That compares to $9.3 billion in the same quarter a year ago, growth of approximately 260 percent.

Gross margin guidance, approximately 81 percent. Non-GAAP EPS guidance: $19.15, plus or minus $0.40.

A company guiding to 81 percent gross margins in a capital-intensive semiconductor manufacturing business is operating in an environment where demand so significantly exceeds supply that pricing power has become essentially unconstrained.

Micron is not setting this price, its customers are bidding for limited supply and the clearing price is what Micron is reporting.

Mehrotra acknowledged directly on the December 2025 earnings call that the supply situation is structural. “Supply is significantly short. And in the medium term, we are only able to meet about 50% to two-thirds of our demand from several key customers.”

A company that can only fill half to two-thirds of what its biggest customers are asking for does not have a demand problem.

It has a manufacturing capacity problem, which is why Micron raised its full-year fiscal 2026 capital expenditure guidance to over $25 billion, up from the previous $20 billion, a 25 percent increase.

The Hyperscaler Confirmation That Changes Everything

What elevated Micron’s story from a strong earnings narrative to a structural investment thesis is what happened on other companies’ earnings calls in recent weeks.

The four largest spenders on AI infrastructure in the world, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon and Apple, all made specific public statements about the cost and availability of memory chips that function as direct confirmation of Micron’s supply constraint story.

Meta’s CFO, explaining why the company raised its 2026 capital expenditure guidance by $10 billion to $145 billion, cited higher component pricing as a driver.

Microsoft disclosed that memory cost increases had a $25 billion impact on its infrastructure plans.

Amazon’s CEO said memory costs had “sky-rocketed” with supply not meeting demand. Apple’s Tim Cook warned of a prolonged memory crisis.

These are not analyst forecasts or CEO talking points from a memory chip manufacturer with an interest in sounding bullish.

These are operational disclosures from the companies writing the largest checks in the history of technology infrastructure, companies whose CFOs are legally accountable for the accuracy of what they tell markets.

When four of the world’s largest companies tell their shareholders in public filings that they cannot get enough memory and that the shortage is costing them tens of billions of dollars, the company that makes the memory does not need to advertise.

For Micron, the hyperscaler disclosures validate what its own management has been saying, and the validation comes from buyers who have no incentive to make the shortage sound worse than it is.

High Bandwidth Memory And The Supply Dynamic

The specific product at the center of Micron’s current positioning is High Bandwidth Memory, HBM, the specialized form of memory chips that are stacked vertically and mounted directly on AI accelerator chips to provide the enormous bandwidth that large language models and AI training workloads require.

HBM is not a commodity. Producing it requires wafer fabrication technology, packaging infrastructure and process capability that only three companies in the world possess at meaningful scale.

Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron. HBM4, the current generation being produced for Nvidia’s Vera Rubin AI accelerator platform, went into volume production at Micron in fiscal Q1 2026. HBM4e, the next generation, will ramp in 2027.

The supply dynamic for HBM is constrained by physics as much as by manufacturing capacity.

Producing HBM requires repurposing standard DRAM wafer capacity, specifically, each HBM chip uses approximately three times as much wafer capacity as an equivalent DRAM product.

As demand for HBM grows, the supply of conventional DRAM tightens simultaneously, because the same fab capacity cannot do both.

The result is a simultaneous shortage across both HBM and conventional DRAM that reinforces itself as AI demand grows.

HBM represented less than 5 percent of Micron’s total DRAM revenue in 2022. It is estimated to represent over 30 percent in 2026, a shift that has fundamentally changed Micron’s revenue mix, margin profile and strategic positioning in the semiconductor industry.

The Analyst Targets

The range of analyst price targets for Micron as of today reflects a market that has not reached consensus on how long the AI memory supercycle can last.

DA Davidson has initiated coverage with a $1,000 target, a four-digit number for a semiconductor stock that was below $100 less than two years ago.

Melius Research carries a $700 target. Arete Research has a target of $852. TD Cowen raised its target from $550 to $660. Morgan Stanley increased from $450 to $520 and rates the stock Overweight.





The analyst consensus price target clusters around $569, which, given that the stock is trading above $576 this morning, means the consensus is already being actively revised upward.

The DA Davidson $1,000 thesis centers on what the firm describes as an “unusually long and strong” AI-driven memory upcycle, the argument that HBM pricing, DRAM pricing and NAND pricing will remain structurally elevated for longer than typical semiconductor cycles because the demand driver is not consumer electronics but AI infrastructure, and the AI infrastructure buildout is measured in years rather than quarters.

TD Cowen offers a more measured framing.

It sees fiscal 2027 EPS around $110 as “largely capped,” meaning the stock has already priced in most of the earnings growth, and the next investment question is whether demand stays durable through 2027 and beyond rather than whether estimates keep rising.

What Could Go Wrong

Micron’s current valuation, approximately 25 to 27 times trailing earnings, is not historically extreme for a company growing at this pace. Revenue grew 85.5 percent over the last 12 months.

Net margin is running at 41.5 percent against a three-year average of 5.1 percent. The balance sheet is strong: current ratio of 2.9, debt-to-equity of approximately 0.15, interest coverage over 100 times.

But memory is a cyclical business and the history of the industry is clear about what happens when supply eventually catches up with demand.

The three major DRAM producers, Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron, are all investing heavily in new capacity.

The Idaho ID1 fab and Tongluo facility in Taiwan will begin adding capacity in 2027. Samsung and SK Hynix have their own expansion programs. New capacity takes 18 to 24 months to build and years to fully ramp.

The bear case is that by the time new capacity comes online in 2027 and 2028, AI demand growth has moderated or the hyperscalers have found ways to use memory more efficiently, and pricing normalizes from its current elevated levels faster than analysts expect.

That is the cyclical risk that has defined memory investing for four decades.

What is different this cycle, the bulls argue, is that HBM’s physics-constrained supply relationship with conventional DRAM creates a ceiling on how quickly supply can respond, and that the AI infrastructure buildout does not have a natural end date the way a consumer electronics cycle does.

The iPhone replacement cycle has a rhythm. The AI data center buildout does not.

Micron’s Big Day

Micron traded from the mid-$420s in mid-April to $589 on May 4, a new 52-week high representing a gain of over 40 percent in three weeks.

The stock has returned more than 500 percent over the past year and is up roughly 62 percent year-to-date. On May 5, it opened at $560.99 and has been moving toward $597 with the day’s range running from $557 to $593.

Among the ten largest technology companies in the United States, Micron is the only one showing gains in its stock price year-to-date, a distinction that reflects both the specificity of the AI memory trade and the degree to which Micron has become the clearest direct play on the infrastructure buildout.

The CEO has said supply is significantly short. The hyperscalers have confirmed that supply is significantly short.

The margins are running at 81 percent guidance for the coming quarter. The analyst who thinks the stock is worth $1,000 is not obviously wrong about the direction.