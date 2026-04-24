‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Was Canceled Almost Two Years Ago And People Won’t Stop Watching It

Disney canceled Star Wars: The Acolyte in August 2024, roughly one month after the eight-episode first season ended on a cliffhanger, citing cost concerns and viewership that did not meet the threshold for renewal.

The series accumulated 2.7 billion minutes viewed during its original 2024 run, making it the second most-watched Disney+ series that year. It was canceled anyway.

Now, nearly two years later, Flix Patrol reported that The Acolyte returned to the top 10 streamed shows on Disney+ in the United States, with no new episodes, no promotional push, and no announcement of any revival.

People are just watching it. That fact, combined with the full picture of what happened to the show in 2024, is worth understanding in its entirety.

What Was ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ About?

The Acolyte was created by Leslye Headland, known previously for Russian Doll, who is an avowed Star Wars superfan and who spent years developing the project before it reached Disney+.

The show was set during the High Republic era, approximately 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, making it the first Star Wars story set that far outside the core Skywalker Saga timeline on Disney+.

The premise followed twin sisters Osha and Mae, both played by Amandla Stenberg, who were separated as children and led to believe the other was dead.

A former Padawan and her Jedi Master investigate a conspiracy tied to the dark side that ultimately leads to something far larger than either anticipated.

The cast included Lee Jung-jae of Squid Game fame as Master Sol, Manny Jacinto of The Good Place as the mysterious Qimir, eventually revealed as a Sith, alongside Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett and Dean-Charles Chapman.

The show premiered June 4, 2024 with a two-episode launch. It generated 4.8 million views on its premiere day, the biggest series premiere on Disney+ that year. Over its first five days it reached 11.1 million views globally.

What Happened To The Show?

Star Wars: The Acolyte has a 78% approval rating from critics but only 18% from the audience.

That 60-point gap between how critics received it and how the audience score reflected it is not a sign of a show that genuinely divided viewers. It is the signature of a review bombing campaign.

The show was review-bombed from some quarters who perceived it as “woke,” with certain corners of the internet going after Headland, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the series’ diverse group of actors.

Amandla Stenberg released a song on Instagram after being flooded with what she described as intolerable racism.

Lee Jung-jae said in interviews that the comments about the show’s diverse casting hurt him personally:

“My feelings were hurt. Especially for Leslye Headland, her feelings must have hurt a lot. I can only have faith that racism will end someday, even though it’s going to be hard.”

Jodie Turner-Smith publicly criticized Disney for not doing enough to protect the cast from the abuse.

Disney canceled the series after one season. In a conversation about Disney’s streaming shows, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment Alan Bergman explained that the decision came down to money, rather than the actual performance of the series.

The official language was that it “wasn’t where we needed it to be” in terms of the cost-to-return ratio.

The show was expensive to produce and the sustained viewership after the premiere dropped off enough that Disney did not feel the numbers justified a renewal.

Headland, in a 2025 interview with The Wrap, gave her own accounting: both “viewership and creative” were reasons why the show was canceled.

“I was not surprised by it,” Headland said. “I think I was surprised at the swiftness of it and the publicness of it.” She added that she had no regrets. “I still am, and I love my show, and I know that it was wonderful.”

On the people who drove the backlash, she was direct:

“You don’t have to tell me who’s talking about it or how bad it is online, I know exactly who they are. I supported them on Patreon. There are some of them that I respect, and there are some of them that I think are absolutely snake oil salesmen, just opportunists. Then, of course, there are the fascists and racists.”

The Numbers That Made The Cancellation Strange

The Acolyte was framed as too expensive and too divisive to continue. That framing is now harder to maintain when the series is pulling meaningful viewership without any new marketing, without any promotional push, and without a second season to drive interest.

According to Luminate, The Acolyte was the second-most viewed show on Disney+ in 2024.

That is the full calendar year, not just its launch window.

For a show canceled one month after its finale, accumulating 2.7 billion viewing minutes across 2024 and ranking second only to whatever topped Disney+’s entire slate that year, the argument that the audience simply was not there has always been difficult to make with a straight face.

What the numbers suggest instead is that viewership dropped off sharply after the opening episodes, which is not unusual for any streaming show, but that the audience that stayed was genuinely engaged and the total viewing time across the season was substantial.

What may have been suppressed was the sustained momentum needed to cross Disney’s renewal threshold, not the underlying interest in the story itself.

The Acolyte Returns To The Top 10

The current number one show on Disney+ is Maul: Shadow Lord. Given the two shows’ parallels of examining the dark side, there is certainly some crossover audience there, but it is still interesting that it was The Acolyte that pulled ahead more so than any other Star Wars show if Maul was the proverbial rising tide.

The logic is reasonably straightforward. New Star Wars tends to send people back to old Star Wars. Maul: Shadow Lord deals with the dark side, Sith mythology, and the pre-Skywalker Saga era of the galaxy, exactly the thematic territory The Acolyte was exploring.

Viewers who find Maul compelling and want more of that flavor of Star Wars story are naturally going to discover a show they missed or dismissed in 2024.

But there is another explanation that Gizmodo’s James Whitbrook put plainly. Maybe with the grifters who declared The Acolyte the worst thing in the world having moved on to other targets, people can simply watch the show now without the noise.

The controversy that surrounded it was loud enough in 2024 that it distorted how many people encountered the series, either keeping them away entirely or shaping how they watched it.

Nearly two years later, that noise has largely dissipated. What remains is eight episodes of a Star Wars story that critics generally liked, that introduced genuinely interesting characters, and that ended on multiple unresolved threads involving a Sith whose identity was just revealed, a Jedi master with a dark secret she is keeping, and hints at a Darth Plagueis connection that was never followed up.

Did The Show Leave Loose Ends?

The Acolyte’s Season 1 finale ended with several storylines deliberately left open. Qimir, Manny Jacinto’s character, revealed as a Sith operating in secret, survived and his full arc was never completed. Vernestra Rwoh, played by Rebecca Henderson, was shown taking a darker turn that the show had no opportunity to develop.

The shadow of Darth Plagueis over the proceedings was suggested but never made explicit. Jacinto has said publicly he would welcome the chance to return to the role.

Whether Disney reads that signal as an opportunity or lets it pass will say something about how the company weighs creative investment against short-term cost calculations.

For now, the show is back in the conversation on its own terms, without a marketing budget, without a renewal announcement, without any of the institutional support that pushes a streaming show into the top 10. Just the audience, finding it.

Headland said she felt the show deserved more time for the audience it was meant for to find it.

That audience appears to be finding it now, nearly two years too late to matter for the show’s future, but perhaps not too late for a conversation about what was lost when Disney made the call it made in August 2024.