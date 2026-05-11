Ryan Seacrest Got A Critics Choice Nomination For Two Shows At Once

Ryan Seacrest received a Male Star of the Year nomination at the 8th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, and the nomination covers both American Idol on ABC and Wheel of Fortune in syndication simultaneously.

The Critics Choice Association announced the nominations on April 30, 2026, with winners to be announced online on June 3.

Seacrest is one of six nominees in the Male Star of the Year category, competing against Alan Cumming for The Traitors, Chris Hemsworth for Limitless: Live Better Now, Robert Irwin for Dancing with the Stars, Rob Rausch for The Traitors and Stanley Tucci for Tucci in Italy.

Being recognized for two shows at once, one that he has helmed for years and one that he was famously controversial for taking over, is the detail that has his fans fired up online.

The Double-Show Nomination And Why It Matters

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards nomination lists the shows that qualify a nominee for recognition. Ryan Seacrest’s Male Star of the Year listing reads, “American Idol (ABC) and Wheel of Fortune (Syndicated).”

Those are two shows. On two different networks. In two entirely different formats. And the Critics Choice Association is recognizing him for both in a single nomination category.

American Idol is familiar Seacrest territory. He hosted the original run of the show from its premiere in 2002 through Season 15 in 2016, stepping away when the show was briefly canceled.

When it was revived on ABC for Season 16 in 2018, Seacrest came back with it. He has been hosting the revived version ever since, and Season 24, currently airing in 2026, earned the show a separate Critics Choice nomination in the Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety category.

The two nominations, one for the show as a series and one for Seacrest as an individual, reflect the continued relevance of a franchise that has now run for more than two decades.

Wheel of Fortune is the more complicated story. Pat Sajak hosted the syndicated game show for 41 seasons, from 1981 to 2024, a run so long that Sajak’s face and voice became effectively inseparable from the show in the minds of American television viewers.

When Sajak announced his retirement and Seacrest was named his successor ahead of Season 42 in September 2024, the reaction was a mixture of surprise and skepticism.

Seacrest was associated with celebrity-driven competition formats and live event hosting, not with the slower, more intimate cadence of a syndicated puzzle show aimed at a broad family audience.

The first season went through a rough patch. Critics and viewers noted that Seacrest seemed uncomfortable in the format, that the rhythm of Wheel of Fortune, which depends on a host’s relaxed warmth and the ability to make contestants feel at ease in real time, did not immediately suit what he brought from American Idol and his red carpet work.

Some reviews were pointed. Some were simply lukewarm.

By Season 43, which is the current season covering 2025-2026, something had shifted. Reports from television critics noted that Seacrest had settled into the role, that the discomfort visible in Season 42 had been replaced by something more natural, more genuinely warm, more consistent with what the show requires.

The Critics Choice nomination, which bundles his Wheel of Fortune work alongside American Idol in recognizing him for Male Star of the Year, can be read as critical validation that the adjustment worked.

The Full List Of Nominees

The Male Star of the Year category at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards is not a consolation bracket. The nominees alongside Seacrest represent some of the most recognized faces in unscripted television in 2026.

Alan Cumming has hosted The Traitors on Peacock for three seasons and has been the most discussed reality television host in the industry, a Scottish actor deploying a specific combination of theatrical charisma, genuine unpredictability and elevated menace that has made The Traitors the most-nominated show in the Critics Choice Real TV Awards for three consecutive years.

Cumming is also nominated in the Best Show Host category, giving him two individual nominations across the same event.

Chris Hemsworth’s nomination for Limitless: Live Better Now on National Geographic reflects a different kind of unscripted celebrity presence, the movie star who brought genuine curiosity and physical commitment to a show about extending human health and longevity.

Robert Irwin’s nomination for Dancing with the Stars acknowledges his Season 35 championship and his emergence as one of the most popular personalities in reality competition in 2025.

Rob Rausch became one of the most discussed contestants on The Traitors this season. Stanley Tucci continues his run as one of the most beloved presences in food and travel television through Tucci in Italy.

Being in this category is not a participation trophy.

These are the recognitions that a Critics Choice Association blue-ribbon committee of unscripted television critics determined were the most deserving of attention in the current awards cycle.

The Show That Started It All

Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with American Idol is one of the more complete partnerships in the history of American reality television hosting.

He was there at the very beginning, sitting alongside Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson when Idol premiered on Fox in 2002 and immediately became one of the most-watched programs in the country.

He developed his on-camera style across 15 seasons: the quick wit, the genuine warmth with contestants, the ability to fill time elegantly during live shows without making it obvious he was filling time.

When Idol returned on ABC in 2018 with Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan as judges and Seacrest as host, the cultural moment had changed but the format had not changed enough to matter.

He adapted to the ABC version and the show continued to draw audiences. Season 24, currently airing with Carrie Underwood as a judge alongside Bryan and Richie following Perry’s departure, has maintained the viewership and cultural presence that made the revival viable.

The Wheel of Fortune transition was a different kind of test. Pat Sajak was not just a host.

Seacrest was an institution, one of the most recognized faces in American television for four decades, with a specific style that viewers had internalized so completely that any replacement would have faced scrutiny regardless of who they were.

Seacrest being younger, faster and more celebrity-adjacent than Sajak made the cultural gap feel wider than it might have been for a different successor.

The nomination suggests that gap has closed enough for critics to recognize the current version of what he is doing on the show rather than the adjustment period that preceded it.

The Full Awards Picture For Unscripted Television In 2026

The 8th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards nominations provide a comprehensive picture of where the unscripted television landscape sits in 2026.

The Traitors leads with six nominations for the third consecutive year, a dominance that reflects the show’s continued critical standing and cultural penetration.

Dancing with the Stars follows with four. Netflix leads all companies with 18 total nominations across its unscripted slate including Love Is Blind, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Queer Eye, Somebody Feed Phil and Squid Game: The Challenge.

The Best Competition Series category includes Finding Mr. Christmas, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Squid Game: The Challenge, Survivor 50, the show’s fiftieth season, a milestone the CCA president specifically called out, Top Chef and The Traitors.

The Best Show Host category features Jonathan Bennett for Finding Mr. Christmas, Alan Cumming for The Traitors, Kristen Kish for Top Chef, Padma Lakshmi for America’s Culinary Cup, Joel McHale for House of Villains and RuPaul for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Seacrest was not nominated in the Best Show Host category, only Male Star of the Year, where the dual-show recognition gives his nomination a dimension that the other nominees do not share.

Winners across all categories will be announced on June 3, 2026 at 9 AM Pacific/12 PM Eastern on CriticsChoice.com.

What The Nomination Means For Seacrest

For Ryan Seacrest, who has been one of the most consistently employed and most recognized faces in American entertainment for over two decades, American Idol, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, red carpet coverage for E!, and now Wheel of Fortune, the Critics Choice Real TV nomination is recognition from critics rather than audiences.

Those are different audiences and different standards. Critics are looking at craft and fit and growth.

The nomination for both American Idol and Wheel of Fortune simultaneously suggests that critics see someone who is doing the work on both shows rather than simply occupying the chair.

The fan reaction online to the nomination has been enthusiastic.

Seacrest has supporters who have been watching since American Idol Season 1 and who have felt that the Wheel of Fortune criticism was unfair from the beginning.

For that segment of his audience, the Critics Choice nod is exactly the validation they wanted.

Winners are announced June 3.