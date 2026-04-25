‘Dutton Ranch’ Showrunner Departure Is Confirmed And The Reason Involves The Stars

Chad Feehan, the creator, executive producer and showrunner of Dutton Ranch, has left the show.

The Yellowstone spinoff featuring Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler premieres on Paramount+ and Paramount Network on May 15, 2026. That is three weeks away.

Feehan will not be there for it, and he will not return if the show is renewed for a second season.

The news was first reported by Variety on April 24, confirmed by Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter and others.

Feehan departed after completing Season 1 of the nine-episode series, he oversaw the finished product, but the relationship between him and the show’s key stakeholders did not survive the process of making it.

This is, depending on how familiar you are with the Taylor Sheridan universe, either shocking or completely expected.

What Happened To Feehan?

Multiple outlets reported the same basic picture from different angles. Per Puck, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Sheridan himself, and 101 Studios boss David Glasser were all unsatisfied with how Feehan handled production over the course of Season 1.

Reilly and Hauser both serve as executive producers on the show in addition to starring in it, which means they had standing to weigh in on how things were run, and they did.

Deadline added a specific nuance worth noting. According to sources, Feehan delivered as a writer, the scripts were not the problem. What caused friction was his handling of the cast.

Managing a company that includes Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, two actors who have spent years playing characters the Yellowstone audience is deeply invested in, along with newcomers Ed Harris and Annette Bening, is a significant task.

Feehan apparently struggled with that dimension of the showrunner role even while performing well in the writing room.

The combination of dissatisfied stars, a dissatisfied Taylor Sheridan, and a dissatisfied 101 Studios is not one that typically results in a second chance. Feehan was quietly let go and informed he would not be returning.

No replacement has been announced.

It is not yet clear whether Dutton Ranch will hire a traditional writing showrunner for Season 2 or take the approach that several other Sheridan productions have adopted, relying on production executives and directors to oversee day-to-day operations without a formal showrunner title.

A Pattern In The Sheridan Universe

The Hollywood Reporter framed this departure with a reference to the chronically replaced drummers in the fictional band Spinal Tap, noting that showrunners on Sheridan productions tend to cycle through with uncomfortable regularity. That framing is accurate.

Tulsa King, the Sylvester Stallone-led Paramount+ series, entered production on its fourth season in November 2025 with no showrunner in place at all. More than two dozen employees had been fired.

Scott Stone, an executive in charge of production at 101 Studios, took over day-to-day oversight without carrying the showrunner title.

Frisco King, a Tulsa King spinoff also known as NOLA King, had Dave Erickson set as showrunner before he was removed from the role in July 2025, before cameras even rolled.

These are not isolated incidents. The Sheridan universe operates with a distinctive internal culture around creative authority, one where the creator and his producing partners maintain strong control over how productions are run.

Sheridan himself is unusually hands-on for a television creator of his profile, he writes extensively across his multiple shows and has strong views about production.

A showrunner who conflicts with his vision, or with the stars who have his confidence, tends not to last.

What is different about the Dutton Ranch situation is the timing. Feehan’s departure comes three weeks before the premiere of a show he created and oversaw to completion. The first season exists.

It has been produced. It will air starting May 15 with his name on it as creator. He simply will not be there, and will not be shaping whatever comes next.

What Is Dutton Ranch?

For anyone not fully current on the Yellowstone franchise, Dutton Ranch is a direct continuation of the story of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, two of the most popular characters from Yellowstone’s six-season run on Paramount Network from 2018 to 2024.

Beth, played by Kelly Reilly, is one of the most talked-about characters in recent prestige television, a woman defined by ferocious intelligence, barely contained rage, and a love for Rip that is the emotional spine of Yellowstone’s later seasons.

Rip, played by Cole Hauser, is her counterpart, quieter, physically imposing, completely devoted to her.

Dutton Ranch picks up their story in South Texas, removed from the Wyoming setting of Yellowstone.

The show was created by Feehan, based on characters created by Sheridan and John Linson.

Its official logline describes Beth and Rip fighting to build a future together while colliding with “brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire.”

The new cast additions are notable. Ed Harris and Annette Bening, two genuinely formidable actors, join Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser for a show whose power lies in performance more than spectacle.

Finn Little returns as Carter, the young ranch hand who became a surrogate son figure in Yellowstone. Jai Courtney, Juan Pablo Raba, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca and Natalie Alyn Lind round out the new additions.

Season 1 is nine episodes, premiering May 15 with a two-episode opening on both Paramount+ and Paramount Network, then running weekly to a July 3 finale.

Why The Stakes Are High

Dutton Ranch is the most anticipated entry in the Sheridan universe since Yellowstone ended.

Beth and Rip’s story is unfinished business for millions of fans who watched the mothership series through to its conclusion and wanted more.

The show has Ed Harris and Annette Bening. It has a new setting. It has the full weight of Paramount’s promotional infrastructure behind it.

It also now has a showrunner drama that broke three weeks before the premiere, reported across every major entertainment trade simultaneously, drawing exactly the kind of pre-launch attention that nobody involved would have chosen.

The irony is that the show itself, the nine episodes Feehan produced, presumably reflects whatever creative decisions were made during his tenure.

The audience will watch those episodes starting May 15 without knowing what the internal conflicts looked like, without knowing which scenes Feehan fought for and which ones the cast or Sheridan pushed back on.

They will just see the show.

What happens after that depends on the numbers. If Dutton Ranch does the kind of viewership the Yellowstone franchise reliably generates, it will be renewed for Season 2, and whoever Paramount and 101 Studios choose to run that season will inherit one of the most commercially valuable properties in American television.

Feehan’s name will be on the creator credit. Someone else will make the decisions.

His Background And What Comes Before

Feehan had prior Sheridan-universe experience before Dutton Ranch, he created Lawmen. Bass Reeves for Paramount+, a Western drama that starred David Oyelowo as the first Black deputy US marshal west of the Mississippi.

That show ran for two seasons and demonstrated Feehan’s ability to work within the Sheridan production ecosystem. His attachment to Dutton Ranch made sense on paper given that track record.

The challenge, apparently, was not the material. It was the people, and in a show whose stars are also its executive producers, that challenge is built into the job description from day one.