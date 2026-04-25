Hisham Abugharbieh Charged With Two Counts Of Murder In USF Student Deaths

Hisham Abugharbieh, 26, has been charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder with a weapon in the deaths of Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, two doctoral students at the University of South Florida who had been missing since April 16.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the murder charges on Saturday, April 25, 2026, after evidence was presented to the State Attorney’s Office that resulted in the upgraded charges against Abugharbieh, who is Limon’s roommate.

Limon’s remains were found Friday morning on the Howard Frankland Bridge over Tampa Bay in Tampa.

The search for Bristy continues, with dive teams focusing on the waters around the bridge.

Investigators have told her family they believe she is dead. Abugharbieh is being held without bond. His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for April 28 at 9 a.m.

What Happened On Friday?

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a domestic violence disturbance around 9 a.m. on Friday, April 24, at a home in the Lake Forest subdivision, a neighborhood just north of USF’s Tampa campus. The home was Abugharbieh’s family residence.

When deputies arrived, they were able to safely remove his family members from the property. Abugharbieh then barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.

A SWAT team was called, along with a drone, a robot and crisis negotiators. After a standoff, Abugharbieh eventually walked out of the home with his hands up, reportedly wearing nothing but a blue towel. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Earlier that same morning, investigators had located Limon’s remains on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

By Friday evening, Abugharbieh had been charged with a series of offenses including unlawfully moving a dead body, failure to report a death to the medical examiner with intent to conceal, tampering with physical evidence, false imprisonment and battery.

The following morning, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the two murder charges after additional evidence was presented to the State Attorney’s Office.

Who Are The Victims?

Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy were both 27 years old and both Bangladeshi nationals pursuing doctoral degrees at USF’s Tampa campus. Limon was studying geography, environmental science and policy, with a specific focus on the use of artificial intelligence in environmental research.

He was set to present his doctoral thesis this week, the same week his remains were found on a bridge over Tampa Bay.

His family described him as a joyful, promising young researcher. A relative told CNN that he and Bristy had been considering getting married.

Bristy is studying chemical engineering. She was last seen at the Natural and Environmental Sciences Building on the USF campus on the morning of April 16.

She was not a resident of the apartment Limon shared with Abugharbieh, she was Limon’s girlfriend, visiting him.

Investigators told her family, based on the amount of blood found in the shared apartment, that they believe she is dead. Her brother Zahid Prato told CBS News that police said she “is no longer with us” and that her body may never be found.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed those specific details publicly and the search continues.

Anyone with information about Bristy’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers.

When Did The Students Disappear?

Limon and Bristy were last seen on the morning of April 16. Limon was last seen around 9 a.m. at his residence on Avalon Heights Blvd. in Tampa. Bristy was last seen around 10 a.m. at the Natural and Environmental Sciences Building on campus.

A family friend contacted USF Police shortly before 5 p.m. on April 17 after being unable to reach either of them by phone.

Both were reported missing and designated as endangered missing persons. Friends in Florida and relatives in Bangladesh had been searching for answers in the days that followed.

Who Is Hisham Abugharbieh?

Abugharbieh is 26 years old and a former USF student. According to the university, he attended USF from Spring 2021 through Spring 2023, where he was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Management.

He was not currently enrolled and is not a USF employee. He was Zamil Limon’s roommate, they shared the apartment in the Lake Forest Community near campus where investigators found significant amounts of blood.

His legal history prior to Friday’s arrest included multiple encounters with law enforcement. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said he had several previous arrests.

Court records showed that in 2023 two domestic violence petitions were filed against him by a family member.

A judge granted one injunction and denied the other. In the petition where the injunction was granted, the family member alleged Abugharbieh had attacked his brother and mother during an argument.

When the injunction expired, the brother sought to extend it, telling the court he did not want to “run the risk of him returning.” The extension was denied.

Abugharbieh also completed a diversion program in 2024 for first-time offenders charged with misdemeanors, after which those charges were discontinued. He had also been cited for traffic violations.

What The Investigation Has And Has Not Released

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the charges, the discovery of Limon’s remains and the ongoing search for Bristy.

Investigators have not released details about how the victims were killed, what weapon was used, or what they believe the motive was. Those details are being withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation.

USF President Moez Limayem said in a statement Friday that there is “no ongoing threat to the safety of the university community.”

He expressed deep sadness over Limon’s death and said university staff would remain in contact with the families.

The university’s police department is cooperating with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in the ongoing investigation.

Abugharbieh’s first court appearance was Saturday morning, April 25. His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for April 28 at 9 a.m. He is being held without bond.

The search for Nahida Bristy continues.