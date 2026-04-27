Harry Styles Is Engaged To Zoë Kravitz After Eight Months Of Dating And Here Is Everything We Know

Harry Styles is engaged. People magazine confirmed on Monday, April 27, 2026 that the 32-year-old singer and 37-year-old actress Zoë Kravitz are engaged after eight months of dating.

Styles proposed and Kravitz said yes. The couple has been sharing the news with a small circle of their closest friends and family.

Kravitz has been showing the ring to a select few. This is Styles’ first engagement. It is Kravitz’s third.

No wedding date has been announced. No statement has been issued by either.

The news landed in the same week that Styles released his fourth album “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.” and launched his “Together, Together” world tour, a week already building toward what many expected to be one of the biggest moments of his career. The engagement made the week bigger.

How Did Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Get Together?

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were first linked in August 2025 when they were spotted walking arm in arm in a public square in Rome.

The sighting was candid and conspicuous, two famous people who were clearly not trying to hide anything, wandering through one of the world’s most photographed cities.

Shortly after those Rome photos emerged, the story filled in: the night before, Kravitz’s film “Caught Stealing” had premiered in London. The next night, she and Styles were photographed kissing at Rita’s Restaurant in the city.

In the weeks that followed they were spotted holding hands in New York City multiple times.

In September 2025 they traveled to Italy together to attend the second wedding of Charli XCX and George Daniel, a quiet sign that they were building a life that included each other’s social worlds.

They were seen in Rome again on September 14. By the fall of 2025, the tabloid framing of “casually dating” had given way to photographs that looked like something more settled.

In January 2026, Styles announced his fourth album. Lenny Kravitz, Zoë’s father, one of the most famous musicians alive, commented with supportive emojis on Styles’ Instagram post about it.

That detail landed as a quiet but unmistakable signal that the family connection was warm.

Separately, sources described a lunch between Lenny and Styles in terms that left little ambiguity about how it had gone. “Lenny has always wanted Zoë to be with someone who respects her, and it looked like he felt Harry does,” a source told People.

“They were laughing a lot at lunch, and it came across that Lenny appreciated Harry’s sense of humor. He likes when someone can keep things light.”

During Grammys week in early 2026, the couple was photographed together in Venice, California, grabbing breakfast along Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

Styles appeared as a surprise presenter at the ceremony, Kravitz did not attend with him, but they were seen together in the days around it.

In March, Styles hosted Saturday Night Live, and the two were photographed walking into the SNL after-party together.

Also in March, Styles’ mother Anne Twist liked videos of Kravitz on Instagram during Paris Fashion Week, a gesture fans read as a quiet sign of maternal approval.

What Ring Did Harry Buy Zoë?

Engagement rumors first began circulating in earnest on Friday, April 24, 2026, when Page Six published a report and photographs showing Kravitz wearing what appeared to be a massive diamond ring on her left hand as she and Styles spent time together in London.

The photographs were taken on the street. The ring was visible. The outlet reported that Styles is “completely smitten” and Kravitz is “on cloud nine.” People confirmed the engagement three days later on April 27.

It is unclear exactly when Styles proposed.

Zoe Kravitz is showing off her engagement ring after it's revealed that she & Harry Styles are engaged!https://t.co/nIekSIWamU — JustJared.com (@JustJared) April 27, 2026

This was not the first time engagement speculation had circulated around the couple, rumors had begun in December 2025, but no confirmation came then. The April ring photos were different.

They were clear, they were photographed in public, and they were followed by a People confirmation within days.

No word on the size or style of the ring beyond what the photos showed. Everyone who has seen the photos agrees on one thing about it, it is large.

Does Harry Styles Want A Family?

Harry Styles has been one of the most famous people in the world for fifteen years.

He was part of One Direction from 2010 through the band’s hiatus in 2015, launched a critically acclaimed solo career that produced four albums and a Grammy for Best Album, and has been linked publicly to a series of notable relationships, Taylor Swift briefly in 2012, Kendall Jenner on and off between 2015 and 2019, and Olivia Wilde from 2021 through 2022.

He has never before been engaged to anyone.

In the months leading up to the engagement, he had been increasingly open about what he wanted next in life.

During an interview with Zane Lowe earlier in 2026, he addressed the question of family and long-term stability directly.

“What do I have to do to create space to allow these things to happen?” he said. “I can’t expect them to just happen to me.”

The framing was that of someone who had thought about this carefully and was actively building toward it rather than waiting.

After his niece was born in 2024, sources say he became notably more focused on fatherhood as a personal goal.

Following the engagement confirmation, a source told Page Six that Styles “is dead set on having kids” with Kravitz and that the topic is actively part of their shared planning.

Who Is Zoë Kravitz?

Zoë Kravitz is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, which places her at the intersection of two of the most culturally significant families in American entertainment.

She is 37 years old and has built a substantial career of her own, she played Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” in 2022, starred in “Big Little Lies” and “High Fidelity,” and wrote and directed “Blink Twice” in 2024.

She is currently appearing in the action film “Caught Stealing,” which premiered in London in August 2025, the same week she and Styles were first photographed together.

She was married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021. She was later engaged to actor Channing Tatum, with that engagement announced in October 2023 and ending approximately a year later in 2024.

This engagement to Styles is her third. It is his first.

What Is The Timeline For The Wedding?

There is no timeline for a wedding. There is no public statement from either Styles or Kravitz.

What exists is a People confirmation, a ring on a left hand photographed in London, and a small circle of people who have heard the news directly.

Styles has 67 shows ahead of him on the “Together, Together” world tour, including a 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden between August and October 2026.

The tour passes through Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney.

It is the largest headline run of his solo career and is expected to generate some of the biggest ticket demand of any artist this year. He is now doing it as an engaged man.

Kravitz is 37. Styles is 32. They met in Rome in August 2025. Eight months later they are engaged.