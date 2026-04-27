Brendan Sorsby Is Taking An Indefinite Leave From Texas Tech For Gambling Addiction And The NCAA Is Investigating

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the most coveted player in this year’s college football transfer portal, the No. 1 rated transfer in ESPN’s rankings, and a player under contract for approximately $5 million in NIL, is taking an immediate, indefinite leave of absence from the Texas Tech football program to enter a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction.

The university announced the news Monday, April 27, 2026. ESPN’s Pete Thamel simultaneously reported that the NCAA is investigating Sorsby for placing thousands of online bets on various sports via a gambling app.

His eligibility for the 2026 season is in doubt.

What Did Texas Tech Say In Their Statement?

The official statement from the university was brief and fully supportive. “The Texas Tech Athletics Department and Brendan Sorsby announced today that Sorsby will take an immediate indefinite leave of absence from the football program to enter a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction. Texas Tech is committed to supporting Brendan through his recovery process and to ensure his long-term health and well-being.”

Head coach Joey McGuire added:

“We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help. Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person. Our program is behind Brendan as he prioritizes his health.”

The university said it will have no further comment on Sorsby’s status or treatment progress and asked the media and public to respect the privacy of him and his family.

Sorsby did not issue a statement of his own. There is no timetable for his return. Sources tell reporters covering the story that his situation is being treated as a mental health issue and he will be given all the time he needs.

What Is The NCAA Investigation?

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the NCAA is investigating Sorsby for placing thousands of online bets on a variety of sports via a gambling app.

On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed a specific detail, Sorsby placed a bet on Indiana while he was a redshirt freshman on the Hoosiers’ roster in 2022. The bet was on Indiana to win.

He appeared in one game that season and the specific bet was not placed on that game. His gambling has not drawn attention from law enforcement and has not been linked to any attempt to influence the outcome of games.

The NCAA’s rules on gambling are clear and the consequences are severe. The organization’s 2023 updated guidelines state:

“Student-athletes who engage in activities to influence the outcomes of their own games or knowingly provide information to individuals involved in sports betting activities will potentially face permanent loss of collegiate eligibility in all sports. This would also apply to student-athletes who wager on their own games or on other sports at their own schools.”

Gambling on any college or professional sporting event is prohibited for NCAA athletes regardless of whether the athlete competes in that sport or at that school.

The specific bet on Indiana, placed while Sorsby was a member of the Indiana team, is the most legally dangerous element of what has been reported.

His eligibility for 2026 at Texas Tech is genuinely in question while the investigation is ongoing. The NCAA has not issued any ruling and no determination has been made.

Who Is Brendan Sorsby?

Sorsby’s arrival at Texas Tech this offseason was one of the biggest transfer portal stories of the cycle. He had spent two years at Indiana, a redshirt year in 2022 and a year as a backup in 2023, before transferring to Cincinnati, where he emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in college football.

At Cincinnati in 2025, he threw for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions while adding 580 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He was named second-team All-Big 12.

Over his two seasons as a starter at Cincinnati combined, he threw 45 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions in 24 games while rushing for more than 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns.

His career totals entering 2026 stood at 7,208 passing yards, 60 passing touchdowns and 22 rushing touchdowns.

When Texas Tech came calling, it won. The reported NIL deal, approximately $5 million for the 2026 season, made Sorsby one of the highest-paid players in college football.

LSU was the most widely reported runner-up. ESPN’s transfer portal rankings put Sorsby at No. 1 overall.

His arrival in Lubbock immediately made Texas Tech the favorite to win the Big 12 in 2026, building on a Red Raiders program that had reached the College Football Playoff in 2025.

Scouts projected Sorsby as a potential high-end NFL Draft pick in 2027 if he performed as expected.

The Cincinnati Lawsuit

Sorsby’s offseason was already complicated before this news. Cincinnati sued him for $1 million in late February 2026, alleging breach of contract after he left the program via the transfer portal for Texas Tech.

The lawsuit reflected the acrimony that sometimes accompanies high-profile transfers, particularly when a quarterback who was central to a program’s identity departs for a richer offer elsewhere.

The lawsuit had not been resolved as of this report.

What This Means For Texas Tech

Texas Tech’s quarterback situation without Sorsby is extremely difficult. The backup is Will Hammond, who tore his ACL in October 2025. Coach McGuire said recently that Hammond is not expected to be ready for the season opener.

The Red Raiders built their 2026 expectations almost entirely around Sorsby, his dual-threat ability, his experience, his production at Cincinnati.

Without him, indefinitely, those expectations collapse.

The program has shown nothing but public support for Sorsby as a person, which is the appropriate response to a player dealing with addiction.

The football reality, though, is that Texas Tech is now heading into fall camp without its starting quarterback, without a ready backup, and without a clear timeline for when or whether either situation changes.

The Gambling Problem In Sports

What Sorsby is doing, checking into a residential treatment facility for gambling addiction while actively enrolled as a high-profile college athlete, is, according to sources, unprecedented.

The landscape of college athletics has changed dramatically with the legalization of sports gambling in most states and the explosion of online betting platforms.

The NCAA has been grappling with gambling violations at an accelerating rate across multiple sports. Iowa, Iowa State, Alabama, North Carolina State and other programs have all dealt with gambling investigations involving athletes in recent years.

The difference here is that Sorsby is not simply being investigated, he is simultaneously seeking treatment and acknowledging the problem.

The framing from Texas Tech, which describes the situation as a mental health matter, reflects a more evolved approach to addiction than the purely punitive posture that dominated these conversations a decade ago.

The gambling investigation and the treatment are happening simultaneously and are connected in the most straightforward way.

Sorsby placed thousands of bets on sports, the pattern constituted an addiction, and when it was discovered he chose treatment over concealment. What the NCAA does next, and whether eligibility is ultimately preserved, reduced or eliminated, will define the second half of a story that is only hours old.