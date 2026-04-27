Walmart’s New Streaming Stick Is Almost Here And It Could Be The Best Deal In Streaming Right Now

Walmart’s new Onn 4K Streaming Stick and the updated Onn 4K Pro are about to officially launch.

The devices are now widely visible on Walmart.com, some retail locations have already put stock out early and sold units to customers who found them, and certain areas, including Los Angeles, are already offering shipping and in-store pickup.

An official announcement from Walmart is expected within the coming week. This is the first time Walmart has ever released a 4K streaming stick.

Its previous stick topped out at 1080p. The new one runs Google TV with Gemini, supports 4K and Dolby Atmos, and is expected to retail for approximately $20.

If that price holds, it is one of the most aggressively priced 4K streaming devices ever released.

The New Streaming Stick — Walmart’s First 4K Stick

The Onn 4K Streaming Stick is what people are searching for, and the reason is simple. Walmart has never made a 4K streaming stick before.

The company’s existing Onn Full HD Streaming Stick outputs at 1080p, fine for older televisions, increasingly inadequate for households where 4K TVs have become the norm. The new stick closes that gap.

On the inside it runs a Realtek RTD1325 chip with a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor and an ARM Mali G57 GPU.

It has 2GB of RAM, double the 1GB in the previous HD stick, and 8GB of storage. Connectivity is dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, which is Wi-Fi 5.

It supports 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos for audio, and HDR. The software is Google TV with Gemini for TV built in, which means Google Assistant voice control, access to the full Google Play app store, and compatibility with the Google home ecosystem.

The box comes with the stick, an 11.8-inch HDMI extender for tight spaces where the stick cannot plug directly into the TV, a remote with batteries included, and a power adapter.

The HDMI extender is a practical touch that cheaper competitors sometimes omit.

Benchmark testing done by AFTVnews, which got hold of the device ahead of the official launch, shows the stick performing about 5% better than the Onn 4K Box it is effectively replacing in the lineup, and at roughly the same level as the first-generation Onn 4K Pro, which was widely praised as one of the best value streaming boxes available.

For a stick-form-factor device, that is impressive.

The price is the most important detail and also the one that remains somewhat uncertain.

Walmart.com currently lists it at $39.88, but that figure is widely believed to be a placeholder error.

Customers who have purchased the stick from stores that put stock out early have paid closer to $20, and in some cases under $20.

The $20 figure aligns with the existing Onn HD stick’s price and would make the 4K upgrade essentially freem a genuinely remarkable value proposition if confirmed.

The Onn 4K Pro 2026: Is It Better Than Google’s Own Device?

The second new product is the updated Onn 4K Pro, which is a set-top box rather than a stick.

It is the second generation of a device that became something of a cult favorite among cord cutters and streaming enthusiasts after launching in 2024 at $50.

The 2026 version arrives at $59.88 for the black version and $49.88 for the grey, a $10 price increase on the previous generation, but with meaningfully improved hardware.

The design has been completely reworked. Where the 2024 Pro was a traditional rectangular box, the 2026 model has a pill-shaped body with a mesh wrap, closely resembling Google’s own $79.99 Google TV Streamer.

The similarity is appropriate because the benchmark results show the Onn 4K Pro outperforming the Google TV Streamer by approximately 25%, at two-thirds the price.

It is currently the highest-performing Google TV device tested by AFTVnews, sitting just below the Nvidia Shield TV which runs the older Android TV platform.

Inside the 2026 Pro is an Amlogic S905X5M chip, the same as the Onn 4K Plus that was already in the lineup, with a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, an ARM G310 V2 GPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

It supports Wi-Fi 6, has a 100Mbps Ethernet port, and connects via a USB 2.0 port.

That USB port is the one legitimate complaint from early testers, the 2024 Pro had a USB 3.0 Type-A port, and the downgrade to 2.0 limits the speed of any external storage connected through it.

For most users who are purely streaming it makes no difference, but for enthusiasts who use the port for external drives or adapters, it is a step back.

On the software side, the 2026 Pro runs Google TV with Gemini preinstalled and includes hands-free voice control, a Find My Remote function, and support for Matter over Thread, the smart home communication protocol.

It supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+, covering essentially every modern HDR and audio format a streaming device should handle.

A microphone toggle switch on the back lets users physically disable the always-listening feature for those who prefer it.

Why Google TV Matters

Both devices run Google TV, and for people choosing between these and a Roku or Amazon Fire TV device, that choice is increasingly meaningful.

Amazon’s Fire TV platform has been moving away from its Android roots. Where Fire TV devices used to allow easy sideloading of apps not available in Amazon’s store, those capabilities have been progressively restricted. Amazon has blocked certain third-party applications from its store entirely.

For users who want control over what runs on their streaming device, whether that means streaming apps that Amazon competes with, emulators for retro gaming, or alternative launchers, Fire TV has become less hospitable over time.

Google TV, being Android-based, remains more open. Sideloading apps is straightforward.

Custom launchers work. The full Google Play store is available. Gemini integration means voice search and smart home control through the Google ecosystem rather than Amazon’s. For households already using Google products, smart displays, Nest devices, Android phones, the integration is seamless.

Roku runs its own proprietary platform, which is polished and user-friendly but similarly closed. The Onn devices offer a degree of flexibility that Roku cannot match.

Where Does Walmart’s Price Stand In The Industry?

The streaming device market has clear price brackets. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K retails around $50 at full price but regularly sells for $30 to $35 on sale.

The Roku Express 4K+ sits at $35 to $40. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Roku Streaming Stick Plus are in the $40 to $50 range.

If the Onn 4K Streaming Stick lands at approximately $20, it undercuts every 4K streaming stick on the market by a significant margin, while offering comparable or better hardware specs and a more open software platform.

AFTVnews benchmarks put its performance on par with the first-generation Onn 4K Pro, which itself compared favorably to Amazon’s mid-range Fire TV sticks.

The Onn 4K Pro at $59.88 is positioned between the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Google TV Streamer, and benchmark results suggest it outperforms both.

The Google TV Streamer at $79.99 was already considered a strong value pick among enthusiasts. The Onn 4K Pro besting it for $20 less significantly changes the calculus for anyone shopping in that category.

The Success Of The Onn Brand

Walmart’s Onn streaming line has been quietly building credibility for several years.

The first-generation Onn 4K Pro became widely praised as one of the best value streaming boxes available, offering performance comparable to devices costing twice as much, at a price that made it a default recommendation for budget-conscious buyers and streaming enthusiasts alike.

AFTVnews called it one of the most notable Google TV boxes available.

The 2026 refresh adds a genuine 4K stick to the lineup for the first time, filling the last meaningful gap in the Onn product range, and upgrades the flagship box with hardware that now leads the entire Google TV category.

Walmart has not made an official announcement yet. Some stores are already selling both devices. The formal launch is expected within the week, and when it happens the prices should be clarified alongside it.

If the stick comes in at $20 as early purchasers have paid, and the Pro holds at $59.88, this is one of the better streaming hardware moments in recent years for anyone who has been waiting for a reason to leave Fire TV or Roku behind.