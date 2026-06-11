SpaceX Stock Debuts Tomorrow And Here Is Why Governance Funds Are Sitting It Out

The largest IPO in the history of financial markets debuts on the Nasdaq tomorrow, June 12, 2026, and the day before it opens for trading, Bloomberg is reporting that a meaningful segment of the institutional investor community has concluded that SpaceX's governance structure makes it simply too risky to hold under their mandates.

Governance-focused funds, ESG-screened portfolios, pension funds with shareholder rights policies and institutional managers whose investment guidelines require something approaching one share, one vote, a significant slice of the $135 per share, $75 billion offering, are sitting this one out.

That will not prevent the deal from closing. The retail allocation of up to 30 percent of the offering is the unusual structural choice that compensates for institutional reluctance.

The remaining institutional allocation will be filled by investors who have no governance screens, who weigh the commercial opportunity against the structural concerns and reach a different conclusion, or who simply believe that being in SpaceX on day one at any price is better than not being in it.

The IPO will be oversubscribed. It will close. Elon Musk will become the world's first trillionaire on paper before the opening bell stops ringing tomorrow.

But the governance concerns that Bloomberg is detailing today are real, they are specific and they will follow SpaceX into its life as a public company in ways that will matter for years.

The Specific Problems That Governance Funds Cannot Ignore

The dual-class share structure is the foundation of every institutional governance objection to the SpaceX IPO. Class A shares, the ones the public is buying tomorrow, carry one vote each. Class B shares, the ones Musk holds, carry ten votes each.

After the offering, Musk will control more than 82 percent of the voting power of a company from which the public is purchasing a meaningful economic stake.

The Council of Institutional Investors, the organization that represents the pension funds and institutional asset managers that manage trillions of dollars on behalf of American workers and retirees, sent a letter before the IPO making its position clear.

"The principle of one share, one vote is a bedrock principle of good corporate governance and the equitable treatment of investors," the letter stated. "When a company raises money from public investors, those investors should have voting rights in proportion to their economic interest, and a single class of voting stock keeps the board accountable to all shareowners.

This was the very first policy CII adopted when it was formed in 1985, and it remains a core CII position today."

CII's position is not merely philosophical. The funds it represents have investment policy statements that codify governance standards as criteria for investment eligibility.

A fund whose stated investment policy is to avoid dual-class structures cannot buy SpaceX shares regardless of how attractive the commercial opportunity appears.

The governance screen exists precisely to create this kind of discipline, to prevent fund managers from rationalizing their way around structural protections in pursuit of returns.

Morningstar Director of Institutional Insights Lindsey Stewart described the specific concerns to ESG Dive in an interview published Monday. "There are concerns over the dual class share scheme, for certain, but also concerns over the composition of the board."

The board composition concern is separate from the voting rights concern, it reflects a judgment that the directors overseeing SpaceX on behalf of shareholders are not sufficiently independent from Musk to provide the kind of oversight that institutional investors rely on to protect their interests.

The Texas Domicile That Makes Things Worse

SpaceX reincorporated in Texas, which compounds the governance concerns in specific ways.

Texas corporate law allows provisions that Delaware law, the traditional domicile of major US public companies, either prohibits or makes more difficult.

Stewart described the concern directly, Texas domicile "allows companies like SpaceX and Tesla to implement provisions that disadvantage them and advantage corporate management, and that's around the ability to file shareholder resolutions and have them voted around, the ability to litigate if shareholders aren't happy with particular corporate practices."

The mandatory arbitration clause embedded in SpaceX's corporate charter is the most specific manifestation of this concern.

Institutional investors who buy public company shares typically expect to retain the option to take the company to court if they believe corporate leadership has violated their fiduciary duties or mismanaged their investment.

Mandatory arbitration removes that option, requiring disputes to be resolved in private arbitration proceedings rather than public court cases. The shift matters for large institutional investors who use litigation threats and actual litigation as governance tools.

The combination of dual-class voting, limited board independence, Texas domicile and mandatory arbitration creates a governance profile that ESG-screened funds and governance-mandate investors cannot rationalize regardless of how good the business case is.

These are not investors who are unfamiliar with concentrated-founder control companies or who do not understand why SpaceX has been structured this way. They are investors whose stated mandates do not permit them to own companies structured this way.

The Related-Party Problem That Adds Another Layer

The Bloomberg governance concerns are not limited to the voting structure. The related-party transaction risk embedded in SpaceX's corporate structure is the specific concern that makes the governance problem harder to dismiss as a theoretical issue.

Musk controls SpaceX, Tesla, xAI and X simultaneously. The financial relationships between those entities are now documented in SpaceX's S-1: xAI purchased $269 million worth of Tesla Megapacks.

Tesla sold $430 million in batteries to xAI. SpaceX merged with xAI in February. An investor who buys Class A SpaceX shares tomorrow is purchasing economic exposure to a company whose controlling shareholder also controls three other major enterprises with intersecting financial interests, and whose 82 percent voting control means no shareholder action can compel any particular outcome in transactions between those entities.

A governance-focused institutional investor does not need to believe that Musk is acting in bad faith to have concerns about this structure. The concern is structural: the absence of independent oversight mechanisms that would catch and correct related-party dealings that disadvantaged minority shareholders.

The board composition concerns that Morningstar raised are specifically about whether the people nominally overseeing SpaceX on behalf of public shareholders have the independence and authority to say no to Musk if a transaction looks unfavorable to Class A shareholders.

Why The IPO Still Works And What Tomorrow Looks Like

The institutional reluctance documented by Bloomberg and ESG Dive will not prevent the SpaceX IPO from being the largest in history.

The 30 percent retail allocation, which is two to three times the retail allocation of a typical large US IPO, reflects SpaceX's awareness that institutional participation would be constrained and its decision to compensate with the most democratic offering structure that has been seen in a deal this size.

The institutional investors who are participating are the ones who have decided the governance concerns are manageable relative to the opportunity. There are plenty of them.

A $1.75 trillion company with $7 million Starlink subscribers, a decade of launch contracts with NASA and the Department of Defense and the most valuable rocket in commercial history does not lack for buyers even when the buyer pool excludes every fund with a governance mandate.

Senator Elizabeth Warren asked the SEC to delay the offering last week, citing concerns about investor protection, market integrity, valuation, governance and the potential impact of fast-track index inclusion on passive investors. The SEC did not delay it.

Tomorrow at the opening bell, SpaceX stock will trade publicly for the first time. Some investors will be there. The governance-mandate funds will watch from the sidelines. The world's first trillionaire will watch from wherever he is.



