Honda Recall Covers 880,000 Vehicles For Rear Suspension Rust In 23 States

Honda announced a recall on Tuesday covering 880,514 vehicles in the United States, four model lines across several years, for a rear subframe corrosion defect that can cause the rear suspension mounting points to fracture and fail, creating the possibility of a loss of vehicle control and a crash. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Honda estimates that approximately 1 percent of the 880,514 recalled vehicles actually contain the defect.

The recall is limited to vehicles sold in 23 states plus Washington DC, the salt-belt states where road deicing agents are applied in winter and where the corrosion mechanism the recall addresses is most likely to develop.

The affected vehicles are the 2016-2022 Honda Pilot, the 2017-2023 Honda Ridgeline, the 2019-2023 Honda Passport and the 2014-2020 Acura MDX.

Honda dealers will inspect every recalled vehicle and provide whatever repair is needed at no cost to the owner.

Owner notification letters go out July 7, 2026. If you own one of these vehicles and were sold it in a salt-belt state, you can check your specific Vehicle Identification Number at NHTSA.gov beginning today.

What Is Actually Failing And Why

The component at the center of the recall is the rear subframe, a structural piece of the vehicle's undercarriage that sits beneath the passenger compartment and serves as the mounting point for the rear suspension system.

The rear control arms, lower arms and other components that allow the rear wheels to move independently of the vehicle body bolt to the rear subframe. When the subframe is healthy and intact, the suspension does what it is supposed to do.

When the mounting points on the subframe corrode severely enough to fail, the suspension components can shift or detach from the chassis, with consequences that range from abnormal handling to the rear wheel being inadequately retained.

The mechanism is the specific one that makes the Great Lakes and Northeast states difficult for older vehicles. Road deicing agents, primarily road salt, are applied to keep winter roads drivable. Those agents are effective at preventing ice but corrosive to the steel components underneath vehicles that are never fully shielded from them.

The salt, combined with moisture and the mud and grime that accumulates in the vehicle's undercarriage, creates an environment that attacks metal surfaces continuously across the winter months.

At the rear subframe suspension mounting points in the affected Honda and Acura models, Honda says deicing agents can contribute to premature corrosion.

As the corrosion progresses, which it does from the inside of the metal outward, meaning external rust may not be visible even when the structural damage is already advanced, the material thins.

The normal driving vibrations that every vehicle experiences become the mechanism that then fractures and fails the mounting area.

NHTSA's language in the recall documentation is specific about what failure looks like: the rear control arm or lower arm could shift or become "inadequately retained," meaning the rear wheel or wheels could become misaligned, move in ways the driver is not commanding or in extreme cases detach from the vehicle in a way that eliminates the driver's ability to steer.

The Salt Belt And Why Only Some States Are Included

The recall's geographic limitation to 23 states plus Washington DC reflects the specific environmental conditions that cause the corrosion.

The salt belt runs across the Great Lakes states, New England and the Mid-Atlantic, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin, plus Washington DC.

These are the states where road salt application is routine in winter and where the undercarriage exposure that drives the corrosion mechanism is most consistently present.

Honda and NHTSA both note that there are no reports of suspension failure on US market vehicles outside the salt-belt region.

A Honda Pilot sold in Arizona or Florida in 2018 is not part of this recall because the environmental conditions that drive the failure mechanism are not present in those states.

The important qualifier for anyone who owns one of the recalled models is that the geographic restriction applies to where the vehicle was sold, not where it currently lives.

If a 2019 Honda Passport was sold to its first owner in Ohio and then resold to a buyer in North Carolina, the VIN is still included in the recall based on its original sale state.

Check your VIN at NHTSA.gov regardless of where you currently live if you think you might own a recalled vehicle.

The Warning Signs That Should Send You To The Dealer Now

Honda's recall announcement and NHTSA's notice both describe the corrosion as progressing from the inside out, which is the specific characteristic that makes this defect hard for owners to self-diagnose.

You cannot look at the outside of your rear subframe and conclude that it is fine because you do not see rust. The structural damage that matters happens inside the metal before it becomes visible on the surface.

What you can detect is the secondary evidence that something has changed in the rear suspension's behavior.

Abnormal noise or vibration from the rear of the vehicle, particularly sounds that were not there previously, is the first sign worth taking seriously.

Unexpected changes in vehicle handling, a feeling of looseness in the rear, a shimmy or shimmy-like vibration at highway speeds, a tendency for the vehicle to drift in one direction, are the behavioral signs that suggest a structural problem rather than a tire pressure issue or an alignment that needs attention.

Any of those symptoms in a 2016-2022 Pilot, 2017-2023 Ridgeline, 2019-2023 Passport or 2014-2020 Acura MDX should be treated as a reason to book a dealer appointment immediately rather than waiting for the July 7 notification letter.

The Fix And What It Costs You

Honda dealers will inspect the rear subframe of every affected vehicle under the recall. The inspection is free. The repair is free. The range of possible outcomes from that inspection determines what specific work is done.

If the inspection finds minor corrosion, the mounting points show early-stage deterioration but remain structurally intact, dealers will install a rear subframe reinforcement kit that adds material and protection to the vulnerable area.

If the inspection finds moderate corrosion that has damaged components, dealers will repair those components.

If the inspection finds severe corrosion that has compromised the structural integrity of the subframe itself, dealers will replace the rear subframe entirely. All three outcomes — reinforcement, repair or full replacement, are covered at no cost to the owner.

Honda's estimate that 1 percent of the recalled vehicles actually contain the defect means that approximately 8,805 of the 880,514 vehicles in the recall pool are expected to require actual repair work rather than a clean inspection.

The other 99 percent will receive an inspection that confirms their subframe is within acceptable limits. Getting that confirmation from a Honda dealer, knowing your specific vehicle does not have the defect, is itself a useful outcome even when no repair is needed.

Honda's History With This Kind Of Problem

The June 2026 recall is not the first time Honda has found itself addressing road salt corrosion in salt-belt vehicles, and the scale of 880,514 vehicles reflects both the breadth of the affected model years and a pattern of corrosion issues that Honda's inspection processes continue to identify in its fleet.

In 2022, Honda recalled 112,060 older Ridgeline trucks from the 2006-2014 model years for rear frame corrosion near the fuel tank in the same 23 salt-belt states, a structurally similar issue in a different location on the vehicle, caused by the same road salt accumulation mechanism.

In 2023, Honda recalled 564,000 CR-V SUVs for road salt corrosion in their rear trailing arm frames. In November 2025, Honda recalled 400,000 vehicles related to supplier quality-control failures.

The 2026 recall addresses the rear subframe suspension mounting points on four model lines spanning up to nine model years. It is the largest of Honda's recent corrosion recalls by vehicle count and the broadest by model coverage.