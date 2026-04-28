Discord Is Down Right Now And Here Is What The Platform Is Saying About It

Discord went down for tens of thousands of users on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, beginning around 12:20 PM Pacific time.

The platform’s own status page acknowledged the disruption almost immediately, posting, “Users are experiencing delays connecting to the platform. We are investigating.”

Within 13 minutes, the reported problem count had more than doubled, from roughly 8,500 reports on Downdetector at 12:19 PM Pacific to more than 17,000 by 12:33 PM.

The second update from Discord’s status page shifted the description: “We are investigating issues with large guilds being unavailable.”

Large guilds are the biggest Discord servers, the community hubs with thousands or tens of thousands of members that sit at the center of how Discord is actually used at scale.

The outage appears to have been relatively brief. StatusGator, which monitors Discord’s official status page, logged the incident as lasting approximately 26 to 27 minutes before the service recovered.

As of this writing, the Gateway component of Discord remains listed as degraded, meaning connection issues may persist for some users even as the platform stabilizes. No cause for the outage has been disclosed.

What Are Users Experiencing?

Most users reporting problems on Downdetector described issues with the mobile application, the platform simply failing to load or connect. Users in the United States reported servers not appearing in their sidebar.

A user in the Netherlands described the platform stopping “in a single moment” with no warning.

For users affected by large guild unavailability specifically, the experience would have meant arriving at a Discord server they regularly use, a gaming community, a content creator’s hub, a school study group, a professional workspace, and finding it inaccessible or empty, with no error message that explains why.

The fastest way to check whether an issue is on Discord’s end or yours is to visit discordstatus.com directly.

If Discord’s own status page shows an active incident, the problem is theirs and waiting is the correct response.

If the status page shows all systems operational but you are still having issues, the steps worth trying in order are to restart the Discord app, try the browser version at discord.com instead of the desktop or mobile app, check whether specific servers are affected or whether the problem is universal across your account, and restart your router to clear any local network issues that might be compounding the problem.

This Is Not An Unusual Week For Discord

Today’s outage is the third Discord incident tracked in April 2026 alone. On April 7, Discord experienced degraded performance lasting nearly an hour related to embeds not working.

On April 16, invite links were broken for 45 minutes. On April 19, users were unable to update their profiles for more than an hour.

Zoom out further and the picture is consistent. According to IsDown, which has monitored Discord’s official status page since April 2020, the platform has experienced 26 incidents in the last 90 days, 10 of them classified as major outages and 16 as minor incidents.

The median duration of those incidents is 54 minutes. IsDown has tracked 454 Discord incidents in total since it began monitoring the platform six years ago.

The most significant recent outage was on March 25, 2026, when voice chat went down for a large portion of Discord’s user base.

More than 14,000 users reported problems on Downdetector at the peak of that incident, which lasted approximately three hours and 20 minutes. Discord eventually confirmed the cause was an issue with voice connectivity and said in a public statement:

“We’re aware of an issue that impacted voice connectivity on Discord and have identified and mitigated the cause. Users should now be able to connect, and we’re working to prevent the issue from recurring.”

Tuesday’s outage appears to have been considerably shorter than that March incident, but the pattern of recurring disruptions to a platform that more than 200 million monthly active users have come to depend on for daily communication is worth noting.

What Is Discord And Why Is It Important?

Discord launched in 2015, created by Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy as a communication tool built primarily for gamers who needed a reliable way to coordinate during multiplayer games.

The pitch was simple: voice chat that actually worked, text channels organized by topic, servers that could grow from a few friends to tens of thousands of members.

It worked well enough that the platform expanded far beyond gaming. Today Discord serves as the infrastructure for a vast range of communities, content creator fan servers, student study groups, open-source software projects, neighborhood groups, professional networks, book clubs, and essentially any online community that wants more structure than a group chat provides.

The platform has more than 200 million monthly active users. Discord servers, which the company calls guilds internally, which is why Tuesday’s status update referenced “large guilds,” range from private spaces with two or three members to public servers with hundreds of thousands.

The largest servers on the platform serve as genuine community hubs where hundreds of thousands of people coordinate simultaneously.

When those large guilds go down, the disruption is felt immediately and widely.

Unlike a social media platform where an outage means you cannot scroll your feed, a Discord outage can mean a gaming community cannot coordinate a raid, a creator’s community loses its primary gathering space, a classroom study group cannot meet, and a professional team using Discord as its communications hub is cut off from colleagues.

The platform has become infrastructure for millions of people in a way that makes outages feel more consequential than they might for other apps.

Discord is free to use. The company generates revenue through its Nitro subscription service, $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, which provides enhanced features including larger file upload limits, custom emoji, and server boosts.

The company rejected a reported acquisition offer from Microsoft in 2021 that valued it at approximately $12 billion, at the time choosing to remain independent at a valuation of $15 billion.

Where Do Things Currently Stand?

As of this writing, Discord’s Gateway component remains listed as degraded by monitoring services.

The “Connection Delays” incident from earlier today is listed as unresolved on discordstatus.com.

If you are still experiencing issues connecting to Discord, the status page at discordstatus.com is the most authoritative real-time source for what is actually happening and when a fix is expected.

Discord has not yet issued a public statement about the cause of Tuesday’s outage or a timeline for full resolution.

Based on the pattern of recent incidents, particularly the March 25 voice outage, which was acknowledged publicly with an explanation after the fact, it is likely that additional detail will be shared once the situation is fully resolved.