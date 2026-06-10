Verizon Outage Is Hitting Thousands Of Customers Today And Here Is What To Do

Verizon customers began reporting wireless service problems across the United States early Tuesday, with more than 10,000 users logging complaints on Downdetector by Tuesday afternoon, a number that reflects a real and ongoing service disruption while falling far short of the catastrophic January outage that knocked Verizon offline for nearly ten hours and generated more than 175,000 reports on the same platform.

The June 9 complaints began appearing around 12:27 AM Eastern time. By 3:43 PM Pacific time, GV Wire reported that more than 8,000 reports had accumulated on Downdetector, with that number climbing past 10,000 as the afternoon continued.

The primary complaint across the reports is mobile phone service, calls, texts and mobile data failing or degrading across scattered locations.

Verizon's own network status tools did not flag broad problems as of Tuesday afternoon, and the company had not issued a public statement specifically addressing the June 9 reports.

If you are a Verizon customer experiencing issues Tuesday and wondering whether the problem is yours or the carrier's, it is the carrier's.

What's Going On Right Now?

The June 9 outage pattern is different from Verizon's worst recent failure in a specific way. When Verizon's network went down on January 14, 2026, the signature symptom was the "SOS" mode indicator, millions of Verizon phones displaying SOS in the upper corner where the signal bars normally appear, indicating the device could make emergency calls only and had lost normal network connectivity entirely.

The SOS indicator spreading across affected areas simultaneously was the visible sign that something had gone seriously wrong at the infrastructure level.

The June 9 reports describe more scattered service failures, voice, text and data problems appearing in different places rather than a uniform nationwide SOS indicator.

The outage tracking data available Tuesday afternoon, per El-Balad's analysis, showed complaints starting around 12:27 AM ET with the pattern pointing to a service problem being felt by users while available trackers did not show the kind of surge that usually accompanies a systemwide failure.

That distinction matters for affected customers trying to understand their situation. A scattered outage with 10,000 Downdetector reports means real problems in real locations, your service may be genuinely not working, while not representing the kind of infrastructure-level failure that took Verizon's network offline coast to coast in January. Some areas are experiencing normal service.

Others are not. Verizon's engineering teams are presumably working on the problem, though the company has not confirmed that publicly.

The January 14 Failure

Any significant Verizon outage in 2026 will be measured against January 14 because January 14 was one of the most significant wireless service failures in recent American history.

The disruption began around 12:30 PM Eastern time and lasted nearly ten hours, a duration that moved the incident from a brief disruption into a full-day communications failure for hundreds of thousands of customers.

At its peak, Downdetector showed more than 175,000 to 180,000 reports, a number that captured only the fraction of affected customers motivated to file a complaint on an outage tracking website.

Verizon has more than 146 million subscribers in the United States. The reports logged on Downdetector during the January outage represent a small fraction of the customers who could not make calls or access data during the roughly ten hours the disruption lasted.

The geographic footprint of January's outage covered the country's major population centers. Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington DC reported the highest concentrations of outages. Detroit, New York City, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta and Tampa all appeared in the tracking data.

Authorities in New York City and Washington DC advised residents to use landlines or report emergencies in person when Verizon service was unavailable, the specific guidance that signals a communications failure serious enough to affect emergency response coordination.

Verizon eventually confirmed that the January failure was caused by a software issue and was not related to cybersecurity.

The company offered account credits to affected customers, telling them "details will be shared directly with customers," a process that played out over the weeks following the outage.

The Reliability Question Verizon Keeps Facing

January 14, 2026 was not itself an unprecedented event in Verizon's recent history. The company had faced a major nationwide wireless outage in late 2024 that impacted over 100,000 users at its peak, the outage that drew FCC attention and left iPhone users stuck in SOS mode across the country.

The pattern of significant wireless failures appearing with some regularity in 2024 and 2025 established the backdrop against which January's 10-hour outage landed, and against which Tuesday's reports are now being tracked.

The FCC's attention following the 2024 outage reflected the specific public interest concern embedded in large-scale wireless service failures.

Verizon is not just a private company providing a service to customers who can choose alternatives if they are unhappy. Wireless service is infrastructure, the communications layer on which emergency response, business operations, family coordination and routine daily function depend.

When a carrier with 146 million subscribers goes down for ten hours, the cascading effects touch a meaningful fraction of the American economy and public safety network.

Tuesday's June 9 reports are smaller in scale than any of those prior incidents. That smaller scale makes them less catastrophic while not making them nothing. The customers who cannot make calls or access data on a Tuesday afternoon are experiencing a real service failure, and they are experiencing it on a carrier that has already had multiple significant failures in 2026 alone.

What To Do Right Now If Your Verizon Service Is Down

Verizon has not issued guidance specifically addressing Tuesday's reports, which means the standard troubleshooting approach applies.

Restart your phone, a simple restart will sometimes force the device to re-register on the network and can restore service during a partial outage. Toggle Airplane Mode on and off, the same effect as a restart in terms of forcing a new network registration.

If you are in an area where outages have been reported, checking Verizon's network status page will show whether your zip code is flagged for a known service issue.

If your service is down and others near you are also experiencing problems, the issue is almost certainly network-level rather than device-level. Waiting is usually the correct response, Verizon's engineering teams, once engaged, typically resolve disruptions within hours.

The January 14 outage lasted ten hours and was unusually prolonged by historical standards. Most Verizon outages resolve considerably faster.

For customers who experience a verified service disruption that lasts a significant period, Verizon's precedent from January 14 is to offer account credits.

The process for requesting those credits and the amount offered has varied across incidents. The clearest path to a credit is contacting Verizon customer service after service is restored with documentation of the disruption period.