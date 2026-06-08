GLW Stock Is Up 10 Percent Today And Here's Why

Corning Inc shares jumped 10 percent Monday morning after Amazon announced a multiyear, multibillion-dollar agreement to purchase optical fiber, cable and connectivity solutions from the company for its expanding US data center network.

GLW hit $194 in premarket trading on the news before settling into a 5 to 10 percent gain in the opening session.

The stock has already more than doubled in 2026 before Monday's move, driven first by a Meta supply deal worth up to $6 billion through 2030 and now by the Amazon agreement that confirms Corning's position as the optical fiber supplier of choice for two of the biggest AI infrastructure spenders in the world.

The Amazon deal will create 1,000 new manufacturing jobs at Corning's North Carolina facilities alongside hundreds of additional construction jobs to expand the company's physical plant in the state.

Amazon is investing directly in that expansion rather than simply placing purchase orders, the structural commitment of a company that wants to ensure its fiber supply chain is domestically secure and scaling ahead of its own buildout timeline.

What The Deal Actually Covers

Corning will supply the optical fiber, cable and connectivity solutions that support Amazon's growing US data center network under a multiyear agreement whose total value has not been specifically disclosed beyond the multibillion-dollar characterization.

The fiber Corning manufactures is the physical infrastructure that allows data centers to function at the scale that AI workloads require, the cables that carry data between servers, between racks, between buildings and between facilities using pulses of light rather than electrical signals.

AI data centers are among the most fiber-intensive construction projects in the history of modern infrastructure.

A facility housing tens or hundreds of thousands of Nvidia GPUs requires those chips to communicate with each other continuously at extraordinary bandwidth and extremely low latency.

The optical interconnects that carry that data, the fiber running between the GPUs, between the servers they sit in, between the racks those servers occupy and between the buildings those racks inhabit, are as essential to the AI infrastructure story as the chips themselves. They are just dramatically less famous.

That gap between the importance of fiber and its public profile has been closing across the past year as investors have noticed that every hyperscaler announcing hundreds of billions of dollars in data center capital expenditure is simultaneously a customer for the fiber that data center requires.

Amazon has committed to spending $100 billion-plus on AI infrastructure in 2026. A material portion of that spending flows through the agreement it announced with Corning on Monday morning.

As part of the agreement, Corning and Amazon will jointly expand the Fiber Optic Technician Training Program with Catawba Valley Community College in North Carolina, a workforce development initiative designed to prepare the local talent pipeline for the manufacturing and technical roles the expansion will create.

The training program is the specific detail that distinguishes a pure supply contract from a deeper industrial partnership, the commitment to building the human infrastructure alongside the physical infrastructure.

The Meta Deal That Built The Foundation

Monday's Amazon announcement is the second major hyperscaler supply agreement Corning has announced in 2026, and it arrives on the foundation that the Meta deal built earlier in the year.

Corning and Meta announced a long-term supply agreement worth up to $6 billion through 2030, under which Corning will significantly expand its optical fiber capacity in North Carolina to support Meta's AI infrastructure buildout.

Morningstar senior equity analyst William Kerwin, who covers Corning, described the Meta deal's implications directly, "Corning will expand its optical fiber capacity in North Carolina significantly."

His assessment positioned Corning as what he called a "genuine AI infrastructure winner," a company whose decades-old manufacturing leadership in optical communications has positioned it at the exact intersection of supply and demand that the AI buildout has created.

The Meta deal sent GLW climbing through the first part of 2026. The UBS analyst team raised its price target to $228 from $223 just three days before the Amazon announcement, suggesting that the analyst community was already revisiting its models based on the Meta agreement's implications before the second deal arrived.

The doubling of GLW's stock price in 2026 before Monday represents a market that has been repricing Corning's role in AI infrastructure progressively as each new data point has arrived. The Amazon deal is the most significant data point yet.

The Bottleneck Nobody Talks About

Stocktwits' analysis of Monday's move identified the specific thing that makes the Corning story worth understanding beyond the headline percentage gain.

Corning and Amazon's deal "offers investors another way to gain exposure to AI infrastructure spending beyond semiconductor companies." That framing captures something real about how the AI infrastructure trade has been concentrated.

The names that dominate the AI investment conversation are all on the chip side of the ledger, Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Marvell, Broadcom, TSMC. They are important, their valuations have reflected that importance and the investor attention they receive is warranted by the revenue growth their businesses are producing.

What has been underweighted in that conversation is the infrastructure that connects those chips, the networking gear, the power systems, the physical buildings and the optical fiber that makes all of those chips work together rather than sitting as isolated processing units.

Corning is old. It was founded in 1851 in Corning, New York, where it made specialty glass products for the scientific and industrial markets of the 19th century. It invented the glass envelope for Thomas Edison's lightbulb.

It made the glass for the Mount Palomar Observatory telescope. It developed the fiber optic cable in 1970 that became the backbone of modern telecommunications. It created Gorilla Glass, the damage-resistant material that covers virtually every smartphone screen in the world.

That 175-year history of making things out of glass and ceramics that the modern world cannot function without is the foundation beneath what the AI boom is now doing to its optical communications business. The Meta deal. The Amazon deal.

The 10 percent gain on Monday. The doubling of the stock in 2026 before Monday's move even happened.

The company that made Edison's lightbulbs is now one of the most important suppliers in the AI infrastructure ecosystem, and the market is pricing that reality progressively with each new multibillion-dollar supply agreement that arrives.

Amazon's data centers need fiber. Amazon signed with Corning. GLW is up 10 percent.