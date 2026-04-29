The Framing of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez by Biden’s DOJ: Part #1

Part 1

On December 1, 2025, Donald Trump pardoned the former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández. He was in a US prison.

Hernández had served less than four years of a 45-year sentence when he was pardoned. He was 57.

Hernández walked out of FCI Hazelton on the day Trump signed the pardon.

The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York had convicted him in March 2024 of conspiring to import cocaine into the United States, along with two weapons charges connected to a bribe by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

It was an odd shift in fortunes.

As President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández had been a partner in the requests that American presidents made of Honduras during his eight years in office.

He extradited more drug traffickers to the United States than any Honduran president before him. He worked with the DEA, the FBI, and U.S. Southern Command.

He cooperated on migration, slowing the northbound flow when Washington asked. He kept Honduras aligned with Taiwan, despite years of Chinese pressure to switch.

He was an ally.

Then he left office after two terms in office.

Xiomara Castro and the Libre party came into power on January 27, 2022. The Libre party’s foreign policy orientation was the opposite of Hernández’s on issues that American officials care about.

Closer ties with Venezuela and Cuba.

Skepticism of the United States. And, 14 months after Castro took office, in March 2023, Honduras switched its diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to the People’s Republic of China.

Switching to China led to the closure of the Taiwanese embassy. It opened a Chinese one. Castro did it to bring Chinese state investment, Chinese intelligence presence, and Chinese strategic influence into a country 90 minutes by plane from Texas.

The post-Hernandez Honduran realignment is what American foreign policy had spent decades trying to prevent.

That didn’t stop the Biden DOJ from indicting Hernández on January 27, 2022 — the same day Castro was inaugurated, as if it was almost a tip of the hat to Castro and the Chinese.

Castro’s government switched Honduras to China in March 2023, ending an 82-year recognition of Taiwan.

The Biden administration extradited Hernández the same year his successor pulled the country into Beijing’s sphere.

Hernández was tried in 2024. Sentenced in June. Sent to FCI Hazelton in early 2025.

In Honduras, Chinese promises did not materialize. Shrimp exports collapsed. Infrastructure projects stalled. The shift that Castro called pragmatic looked, to many Hondurans, like a country that had given up its alliance with the USA for something that never materialized.

In November 2025, the National Party — Hernández’s party – as the former president sat in prison— ran Nasry Asfura on a platform of restoring ties with Taiwan. Trump endorsed him. Trump said U.S. aid depended on his winning.

And in a strategic act of brilliance for American interests, Trump pardoned Hernández the day before the vote.

Pro-American Asfura won by less than one percent.

Whatever else it was, the pardon was the move that returned Honduras to American allegiance and pulled it out of China’s reach. That, by itself, made the pardon, arguably, an act of preserving American interests.

Asfura won by 0.74 percent. In a race that close, any number of factors could have tipped it. But Trump’s intervention in the final 72 hours — the endorsement, the threat of suspending aid, and the pardon of Hernández — was, by both sides’ admission, what moved the needle.

Nasralla said publicly that the endorsement and the pardon cost him the election. The Castro government called it an electoral coup. Supporters of Asfura did not deny that Trump put them over the top. They celebrated it. In a tipping-point race, the pardon was part of what tipped it.

Asfura took office on January 27, 2026 — four years to the day after Hernández left.

Within weeks, Asfura met Trump at Mar-a-Lago. He met Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Shield of the Americas Summit. He ordered a review of every agreement Castro had signed with China. His vice president confirmed publicly that Honduras intends to restore relations with Taiwan, slowly, as the Chinese contracts can be unwound.

Honduras is the first Latin American country in more than 30 years to begin moving away from Beijing after recognizing it.

The realignment Hernández stood for during his eight years in office — the realignment the Biden Justice Department prosecuted him after a successor government reversed — is being put back into place by the man who pardoned him.

You can call that a coincidence if you want.

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