David Allan Coe, Iconic Country Outlaw, Has Died At 86

David Allan Coe died on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at approximately 5 p.m. Eastern time, in an intensive care unit in a hospital. He was 86 years old. No cause of death was disclosed.

His wife, Kimberly Hastings Coe, confirmed the news to Rolling Stone. “One of the best singers, songwriters, and performers of our time and never to be forgotten,” she wrote. “My husband, my friend, my confidant and my life for many years. I’ll never forget him and I don’t want anyone else to ever forget him either.”

David Allan Coe was the outlaw’s outlaw, the man who was too wild for Nashville, too raw for radio, too complicated for legacy, and too gifted to be ignored. He wrote “Take This Job and Shove It.”

He wrote “Would You Lay With Me.” He was the first country artist to record “Tennessee Whiskey,” which became a standard. He performed on the street outside the Ryman Auditorium while living in a hearse because he had no money and nowhere else to sleep.

He did all of this and still ended up as one of the most influential figures in a genre that spent decades not knowing what to do with him.

The Life Behind The Music

David Allan Coe was born on September 6, 1939, in Akron, Ohio. His childhood was what he later described it as, broken, institutional, and marked from the beginning by the machinery of the American correctional system.

At nine years old he was sent to a reform school in Albion, Michigan. He moved through reform schools and correctional facilities for most of his youth, and as a young man in his twenties he served time in Ohio State Penitentiary and Marion Correctional Institution.

He was imprisoned from 1963 to 1967 on charges of possession of burglary tools.

He later claimed he had been on death row for killing a man in prison, a claim most who studied him concluded was embellishment.

He also claimed to have taught Charles Manson to play guitar, and to have met singer Screamin’ Jay Hawkins in prison, who urged him to pursue music.

Some of it was true. Some of it was myth. Coe spent a career writing his own mythology and performing it with the conviction of a man who had decided he was going to be exactly as much as he was, regardless of what anyone thought about that.

What is not embellishment is what he said in a 1983 interview with the Associated Press. “I’d have never made it through prison without my music,” he said. “No one could take it away from me. They could put me in the hole with nothing to do but I could still make up a song in my head.”

When he was released from prison in 1967, he came to Nashville with nothing, no money, no connections, no place to stay. He parked a hearse outside the Ryman Auditorium and lived in it.

On weekends he stood on top of it and played for audiences heading into shows. He caught the attention of Shelby Singleton at Plantation Records, signed a deal, and released his debut album “Penitentiary Blues” in 1970.

That is how David Allan Coe’s music career started, from the street, from a hearse, from outside the building that housed the institution that would spend decades not fully accepting him.

The Songs That Outlasted Everything

The measure of what Coe contributed to American music is most cleanly seen through the songs he wrote for other people.

He was, in many ways, a songwriter’s songwriter, someone whose work was sometimes too raw for him to chart with himself but perfectly suited for the right voice at the right moment.

Tanya Tucker recorded his “Would You Lay With Me (In a Field of Stone)” in 1973. It reached No. 1 on the country charts. Tucker was 15 years old. The song’s adult intimacy in her voice created a cultural moment that neither the song nor the singer would escape.

In 1977, Johnny Paycheck, another hard-living outlaw who understood the material from the inside, recorded Coe’s “Take This Job and Shove It.”

The song went to No. 1 on the country charts and crossed into the pop charts. It was adapted into a feature film in which Coe appeared.

The phrase became a cultural artifact, shorthand for a feeling that millions of working people carry but rarely hear said back to them with that particular combination of fury and liberation.

He was also the first country artist to record “Tennessee Whiskey,” a Dean Dillon and Linda Hargrove composition that George Jones later made a country standard before Chris Stapleton’s 2015 version made it one of the most-streamed country songs in modern history.

The song moved through multiple hands and became something enormous. Coe’s version came first.

As a performer, his biggest chart moment as a solo artist was “The Ride” in 1983, a song about a young hitchhiker who gets picked up by the ghost of Hank Williams.

It reached No. 4 on the country charts and became one of the defining recordings of his career. “Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile” followed the next year.

His version of “You Never Even Called Me by My Name,” written by Steve Goodman and an uncredited John Prine, had reached the top 10 in 1975. The song included a verse declaring itself “the perfect country and western song” because it mentioned mama, trains, trucks, prison and getting drunk.

It was the kind of self-aware, self-referential move that defined Coe at his best. He knew exactly what he was doing, and he let you know he knew it.

The Outlaw Among Outlaws

The 1970s outlaw country movement produced some of the most enduring country music ever made, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Billy Joe Shaver. Coe was part of it and also apart from it.

He was described repeatedly, by contemporaries and critics alike, as too outlaw for the outlaws, his wild long hair, multiple earrings, rhinestone suits, Harley-Davidson biker boots and football-sized belt buckles making him simultaneously more visually extreme and harder to market than the movement’s other figures.

He wore a mask and rhinestone suit early in his career as “The Mysterious Rhinestone Cowboy.”

He released albums with sexually explicit content under the counter. He was a retired member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

He made claims about his past that ranged from probably true to probably fiction, and he maintained all of them with the same straight face.

Waylon Jennings once described their complicated friendship with characteristic frankness.

When Coe started publicly accusing Jennings and others of selling out, Jennings confronted him. “You gotta knock that shit off,” Jennings told him in Fort Worth. “I ain’t never done anything to you.”

Coe said they’d been set up against each other. Jennings later said:

“He could drive me crazy, but there was something about David that pulled at my heartstrings.”

That tension, pulling at your heartstrings while driving you crazy, is as good a description of Coe’s music and his persona as any.

His son Tyler Mahan Coe later became well known in his own right as the creator of the “Cocaine & Rhinestones” podcast, one of the most celebrated examinations of country music history in the medium.

The Controversy In Coe’s Life

Any honest accounting of David Allan Coe’s legacy has to include the material that has followed him for decades.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, he independently released what were known as his underground albums, recordings with sexually explicit and, in some cases, deeply racist content that he distributed outside the normal music industry channels.

He consistently denied being racist, said the material was parody, and pointed to his longtime Black drummer Kerry Brown as evidence of his personal relationships across racial lines.

Brown himself said about the albums: “David Allan Coe was controversial. Some of the songs are really out there. But it’s my life. When you live in the David Allan Coe world, you learn to be controversial.”

The material from those albums has been misattributed to others over the years, generated ongoing controversy, and significantly limited how far his mainstream commercial success could extend.

Coe never apologized for it in any comprehensive way and never particularly tried to rehabilitate himself on the question.

He also faced significant legal troubles later in his career. In 2015 he pleaded guilty to obstructing the IRS, he had earned income from more than 100 concerts annually from 2008 through 2013 and either failed to file tax returns or didn’t pay taxes when he did.

In 2016 he was ordered to pay more than $980,000 in restitution and sentenced to three years of probation.

He lost the publishing rights to his compositions, including “Take This Job and Shove It,” to the IRS, one of the more painful ironies of a career built on telling institutions where to go.

He survived a serious automobile accident in 2013 that left him with head trauma, broken ribs and bruised kidneys. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 in 2021 and made few public appearances after that.

He made it to 86, which given the life he lived was not the way to bet.

Coe’s Timeless Songs Will Live Forever

The songs are what he left. Not the mythology, not the controversy, not the underground albums, the songs. “Take This Job and Shove It” captured something that transcended country music and became part of American vernacular.

“The Ride” took a hitchhiker, a ghost, and a guitar and made a monument out of a conversation that probably never happened. “Would You Lay With Me” was recorded by a 15-year-old and reached No. 1 because the writing was strong enough to carry whatever voice took it.

His own voice was, in the view of many who studied him carefully, undervalued.

His wife called him one of the best singers and performers of his time. Saving Country Music, which confirmed his death independently, wrote, “David Allan Coe was here. And he leaves behind an indelible mark on planet Earth.”

He lived in a hearse. He performed on the street. He wrote songs that became standards.

He spent his career at war with an industry he was simultaneously defining. He died at 86 in an intensive care unit on April 29, 2026, with his wife by his side.