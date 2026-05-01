Coachella 2027 Dates Are Set And Here Is How To Get Tickets Before Prices Go Up

Coachella 2027 has dates. Weekend 1 runs April 9 through 11, 2027. Weekend 2 runs April 16 through 18.

The festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the same desert setting that has hosted every edition since 1999.

Tickets went on sale for advance purchasers in the days immediately following the conclusion of Coachella 2026, and camping passes go on sale today, May 1, 2026.

There is no lineup yet. No headliners have been confirmed. No announcement date has been set.

What exists right now is the dates, the ticket infrastructure, and the payment plan, and for the core Coachella audience, that is more than enough to start planning.

Why Are Tickets On Sale Before The Lineup Release?

Coachella sells advance passes before announcing its lineup every year, a practice that sounds counterintuitive until you understand how the festival’s demand works.

The 2026 edition, which concluded its second weekend on April 19, sold out in less than a week after its lineup was announced in September 2025.

That announcement, which came earlier than any previous Coachella lineup reveal in the festival’s 27-year history,still produced a complete sellout within days.

Waitlist entries far outnumbered available tickets.

The advance sale that opened immediately after Weekend 2 ended is designed for the committed attendee, the person who will go regardless of who headlines, because going to Coachella is itself the thing they are buying.

For that audience, the payment plan option at $49 down is the relevant detail.

You lock in your ticket at the current price, which is lower than what later tiers will charge, and you pay the rest over time.

By the time the lineup is announced, likely sometime between September and December 2026, your spot is already secured.

For casual fans who want to know who is performing before they commit, those tickets will still be available later. They will cost more.

What Do Tickets Cost Right Now?

General Admission passes for a single weekend are available now at the Tier 1 price, which is the lowest available.

As demand absorbs current inventory, the festival moves to Tier 2 and then higher tiers with expected price increases at each step. The payment plan at $49 down applies to all pass types.

VIP passes for Weekend 1 are $1,299 at Tier 1 and $1,399 at Tier 2. Weekend 2 VIP runs $1,249 at Tier 1 and $1,349 at Tier 2, the $50 lower price reflecting the festival’s tradition of making Weekend 2 slightly more accessible, though both weekends feature the same headliners and the same core lineup.

VIP includes access to all VIP areas, dedicated entry and exit lanes, preferred parking access, private entry to the Yuma tent, enclosed VIP areas by the main stages, air-conditioned restrooms, shaded seating and full no-host bars in VIP areas.

It does not guarantee pit access to any stage.

Camping passes go on sale today. Car Camping is the baseline option at $40 per night, $160 total for the full weekend. Preferred Car Camping guarantees the lot closest to the entrance at $105 per night, or $420 for the weekend.

Preferred Front Row Car Camping puts you at the front of that preferred lot at $130 per night. Powered Car Camping adds a power outlet and upgraded restroom and shower access at $155 per night.

Group Car Camping is new for 2027, groups can arrive separately and be assigned adjacent spots in a reserved plot in Lot 5A. Individual spot payments within the group will be available with details to follow.

For those traveling from outside Southern California, a round-trip Shuttle Pass is $150, covering transportation to and from the festival from any participating stop via 100x Hospitality.

It is available bundled with a GA pass at a $20 discount.

Preferred Parking for those driving themselves is $299 for the full weekend, with access through the north entrance.

A one-way LAX Shuttle from Los Angeles is available for both weekends with bundle options.

Hotel packages that include passes, shuttle service and curated accommodations are also available through the Coachella website. Safari Camping and The Resort at Coachella offer the highest-end on-site experience.

The Lineup — What We Know So Far

Nothing is confirmed. No headliners. No supporting acts. No announcement date.

This is normal, Coachella has historically announced its lineup between October and January, with the 2026 exception of September 15, 2025, which was the earliest full lineup reveal in the festival’s history.

Whether the 2027 announcement comes equally early, in the traditional window, or at some point in between has not been signaled.

What prediction markets and industry analysts are already doing is what they always do. Mapping artist trajectories, touring cycles and album releases to identify who is most likely to headline.

Olivia Rodrigo currently leads prediction markets at a 53 percent probability, according to Vegas Insider. Her logic is strong. She headlined Glastonbury and Lollapalooza in 2025.

Her third studio album “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” releases June 12, 2026, which puts her entering a major new album cycle at exactly the moment Coachella typically begins its artist negotiations.

She has the audience, the momentum and the timing. The Unraveled Tour she just announced runs through late 2026 into early 2027, right up to the festival window.

BTS holds the second prediction market position at 34 percent. The group released their comeback album “Arirang” in March 2026 and mounted a Netflix concert special immediately after.

They are one of the most in-demand acts on the planet and have never headlined Coachella.

That combination, massive audience, proven demand, notable absence from the Coachella headliner list, is exactly the profile the festival targets.

Billie Eilish sits at 29 percent. She has been a Coachella fixture as a performer and guest, she joined Justin Bieber onstage during his 2026 headlining set for “One Less Lonely Girl.”

She made history in 2022 as the youngest artist ever to headline Coachella, doing so at 20 years old.

Whether the festival brings her back to headline a second time or continues using her as a premier supporting presence remains an open question.

Stray Kids is at 23 percent, K-pop demand remains extraordinarily high at Coachella and the eight-member group has sold more than 31 albums globally.

Olivia Dean, the British soulful pop star who performed at Coachella in 2024 and has since broken through with major 2025 hits, is at 18 percent.

Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Kehlani, Cardi B and Doechii are among the other names circulating in early fan speculation.

Coachella 2026: A Year To Remember

The festival that just concluded its run was the 25th edition. Sabrina Carpenter headlined with an old Hollywood-themed Weekend 1 set that featured Susan Sarandon and Will Ferrell and a Weekend 2 set that brought Madonna to the Indio desert for “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer.”

Justin Bieber headlined with Billie Eilish joining for “One Less Lonely Girl” and SZA for “Snooze.” Karol G made history as the first Latina artist to top the Coachella bill.

PinkPantheress brought out Janelle Monáe, Blood Orange and Zara Larsson.

The Strokes played politically charged sets on both weekends. Kacey Musgraves debuted new songs in a surprise set. Muse’s Matt Bellamy appeared during Anyma’s headlining slot.

Filipino girl group BINI made their Coachella debut and became the most trending topic worldwide on social media in the days that followed, a moment that Gabriel Saulog of Billboard Philippines called a showcase of Filipino talent on a global stage.

The 2026 festival sold out in under a week. The waitlist handled all remaining demand after sellout.

Those who did not move immediately will be paying more for 2027, if they can get in at all.

When To Buy

The core guidance is simple. If you know you are going to Coachella 2027 regardless of who plays, buy now.

Current Tier 1 prices are the lowest that will be available.

The payment plan at $49 down makes the upfront commitment manageable and locks in the current price. Camping passes are available starting today.

If you want to wait for the lineup, you can. Tickets will still be available in later tiers.

They will cost more and the options will be more limited. Based on 2026 precedent, the lineup could be announced as early as September 2026.

Based on historical precedent, it could come closer to November or December. Either way, you will have months between the lineup announcement and the festival itself.

Weekend 1 tickets are priced above Weekend 2 by approximately $50 across all tiers.

Both weekends feature identical headliners and the same core lineup, the price difference reflects demand patterns rather than a difference in what you see.

The dates are set. The payment plan is open. The lineup will come when it comes.